ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Federal judge dismisses Vindman witness intimidation suit against Giuliani and Trump Jr.

By Kaelan Deese, Supreme Court Reporter
Washington Examiner
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
shefinds

A Judge Just Ruled That There Is ‘Ample Evidence’ Of ‘Conspiracy’ Between Rudy Giuliani And The Trump Campaign In Georgia

Rudy Giuliani‘s efforts to dismiss a defamation suit by Georgia election workers were just denied this week, and a judge ultimately ruled that two election workers presented enough evidence to justify their case against the former New York City mayor. Federal judge U.S. District Court Chief Judge Beryl Howell rejected the politician’s recent attempt to dismiss the lawsuit brought by two GA election employees— who he falsely accused of election fraud as Politico reports— which lead to online harassment against both women, and violent threats as well.
GEORGIA STATE
US News and World Report

U.S. Supreme Court's Kagan Blocks Jan. 6 Panel From Getting Arizona Republican's Records

(Reuters) -U.S. Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan on Wednesday temporarily blocked the congressional committee investigating last year's U.S. Capitol attack by then-President Donald Trump's supporters from obtaining Arizona Republican Party Chair Kelli Ward's phone records while the court further assesses the dispute. Ward, a Trump ally, had asked the Supreme...
ARIZONA STATE
Salon

After the Pelosi attack, Republicans have quit pretending they oppose political violence

There are ever so many ways Republicans can admit they were delighted by the attempted assassination of Speaker Nancy Pelosi, which resulted in severe injuries to her husband, who had the misfortune of being home when apparent right-wing nut David DePape broke into the couple's San Francisco home. They can pretend to condemn the attack while promoting conspiracy theories denying that it was right-wing political violence, as did Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas and Twitter's new owner, Elon Musk. They can make jokes about it in public appearances, the classy path pioneered by Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake and Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin. They can do both at the same time, as Donald Trump Jr. did. They can share vicious memes mocking the victim, as a Facebook page did that is evidently owned by Pennsylania gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano. Or they can deflect blame by casting the villains as the victims, as Tucker Carlson did in a Fox News segment equating criticism of hate speech with censorship.
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Trump mocked for giving wedding speech that is all about himself: ‘How pathetic’

Donald Trump has been mocked for giving a speech at a wedding all about himself instead of speaking about the bride and groom. “I just want to say it's been an honour to be your president,” Mr Trump told the guests, according to a video tweeted by lawyer Ron Filipkowski. “And so many of my friends are in this room, and they happen to be Jewish. And they said tonight, that no president has done more for Israel than I had.”
MICHIGAN STATE
The Independent

Ex-Speaker Paul Ryan tells Fox that GOP ‘won’t nominate Trump because we want to win’

Former House speaker Paul Ryan has said that “anybody” but former president Donald Trump could win the White House for the Republicans in 2024.In an interview on Fox Business Network’s “Varney & Co.” programme on Tuesday, Mr Ryan said: “We won’t nominate Trump because we want to win.”“The new swing voter in America is the suburban voter. And it’s really clear that the suburban voter doesn’t like Trump. We are so much more likely to lose with Trump because of the fact that he is not popular with the suburban voter. Why would we want to risk giving a...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy