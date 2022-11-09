Federal judge dismisses Vindman witness intimidation suit against Giuliani and Trump Jr.

Read full article on original website
POLITICO
Donald Trump is calling for the impeachment of Mitch McConnell. One problem: You cannot impeach a senator.
Trump also promised that if he runs and wins in 2024, McConnell will not return as majority leader. What's happening: Former President Donald Trump is calling for the impeachment of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell — even though there is no mechanism for impeaching a senator. The details: During...
Morning Joe panel shocked after PA Trump voters don't buy MSNBC Jan. 6 account
MSNBC's Morning Joe was shocked by the answers of Pennsylvania voters concerning the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Host Joe Scarborough even described the sentiments as "disturbing to a lot of people" during the show's Monday broadcast. MSNBC's Elise Jordan conducted the focus group of Pittsburgh-area citizens who previously voted for...
Donald Trump Was Finally Served After Being Accused Of Running Away From His Massive Fraud Lawsuit In New York
Last month, New York attorney general Letitia James made headlines after she sued the Trump Organization. She accused twice-impeached former president Donald Trump and his eldest three children of engaging in “staggering” fraud for 1o+ years. As reported by Business Insider, the disgraced billionaire, 76, and his son...
'POTUS is pissed': Trump was 'livid' Supreme Court rejected challenge to election results, Secret Service agent warned
Former President Donald Trump was noticeably angry when the Supreme Court rejected his challenge to the results of the 2020 election and did not want people to know he lost, new evidence and testimony presented by the Jan. 6 committee on Thursday revealed. In a Secret Service email obtained and...
msn.com
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene suffers large financial loss one year after buying stock in a company that's trying to merge with Trump's 'Truth Social' platform
One year ago, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene invested between $15,001 and $50,000 in a SPAC that wants to merge with Trump's "Truth Social" platform. One year later, the value of the stock dropped more than 80%, meaning Greene lost big money. Greene's not the only member of Congress who invested...
Trump Org jury sees 1st evidence linking Donald Trump's Sharpie to alleged tax-dodge scheme
The Trump Organization tax-fraud trial is in its second week in a criminal courthouse in Manhattan. Jurors on Tuesday saw the first evidence linking the alleged fraud to the very top of the company. Donald and Eric Trump's signatures may refute defense claims that the scheme stopped with underlings. Jurors...
Trump raged against '60 Minutes' after it featured Dominion's CEO calmly dismissing his election-fraud theories
Former President Trump responded angrily to Sunday's edition of '60 Minutes.'. The documentary featured the Dominion Voting Systems CEO rebutting Trump's claims. He didn't directly address its arguments, but claimed the show was part of a plot against him. Donald Trump lashed out at Sunday night's edition of "60 Minutes"...
A Judge Just Ruled That There Is ‘Ample Evidence’ Of ‘Conspiracy’ Between Rudy Giuliani And The Trump Campaign In Georgia
Rudy Giuliani‘s efforts to dismiss a defamation suit by Georgia election workers were just denied this week, and a judge ultimately ruled that two election workers presented enough evidence to justify their case against the former New York City mayor. Federal judge U.S. District Court Chief Judge Beryl Howell rejected the politician’s recent attempt to dismiss the lawsuit brought by two GA election employees— who he falsely accused of election fraud as Politico reports— which lead to online harassment against both women, and violent threats as well.
US News and World Report
U.S. Supreme Court's Kagan Blocks Jan. 6 Panel From Getting Arizona Republican's Records
(Reuters) -U.S. Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan on Wednesday temporarily blocked the congressional committee investigating last year's U.S. Capitol attack by then-President Donald Trump's supporters from obtaining Arizona Republican Party Chair Kelli Ward's phone records while the court further assesses the dispute. Ward, a Trump ally, had asked the Supreme...
Former Trump attorney: Trump doesn't want to be President. He wants to be dictator
Former Trump attorney Michael Cohen reacts to new exclusive footage of Congressional leaders during the January 6th insurrection, and discusses former President Trump's response.
Trump reveals Melania’s candid reaction to ‘golden shower’ claim in Steele dossier
Donald Trump told a midterms rally crowd that former First Lady Melania Trump didn’t believe the salacious allegations in the Steele dossier, the infamous and now mostly-debunked research file from former British spy Christopher Steele about the Trump campaign’s alleged contacts with Russia. The research, funded by the...
Michelle Obama's Secret Service driver charged with harassment and intimidation
Former first lady Michelle Obama's Secret Service driver is being charged with criminal harassment and witness intimidation after allegedly using his position to torment a woman he was dating.
Ivana Trump Was Reportedly ‘Totally Broken Down’ After Her Ex Donald Trump Was Elected President
The death of Ivana Trump in July took many people by surprise, but it seems her downfall came much earlier than 2022. Her life took a dramatic turn when her ex-husband, Donald Trump, became the 45th President of the United States and her socialite calendar suddenly became empty. In the...
Pelosi says Trump ‘wouldn’t have had the courage’ to come to Capitol during Jan 6 riot: ‘He’s all talk’
New Jan 6 footage shows Speaker Pelosi's response as Capitol riot unfolded. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has responded to footage taken of her and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer during the January 6 riot. The Democratic leader spoke on MSNBC in an interview with Andrea Mitchell after the House select...
After the Pelosi attack, Republicans have quit pretending they oppose political violence
There are ever so many ways Republicans can admit they were delighted by the attempted assassination of Speaker Nancy Pelosi, which resulted in severe injuries to her husband, who had the misfortune of being home when apparent right-wing nut David DePape broke into the couple's San Francisco home. They can pretend to condemn the attack while promoting conspiracy theories denying that it was right-wing political violence, as did Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas and Twitter's new owner, Elon Musk. They can make jokes about it in public appearances, the classy path pioneered by Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake and Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin. They can do both at the same time, as Donald Trump Jr. did. They can share vicious memes mocking the victim, as a Facebook page did that is evidently owned by Pennsylania gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano. Or they can deflect blame by casting the villains as the victims, as Tucker Carlson did in a Fox News segment equating criticism of hate speech with censorship.
Trump mocked for giving wedding speech that is all about himself: ‘How pathetic’
Donald Trump has been mocked for giving a speech at a wedding all about himself instead of speaking about the bride and groom. “I just want to say it's been an honour to be your president,” Mr Trump told the guests, according to a video tweeted by lawyer Ron Filipkowski. “And so many of my friends are in this room, and they happen to be Jewish. And they said tonight, that no president has done more for Israel than I had.”
Ex-Speaker Paul Ryan tells Fox that GOP ‘won’t nominate Trump because we want to win’
Former House speaker Paul Ryan has said that “anybody” but former president Donald Trump could win the White House for the Republicans in 2024.In an interview on Fox Business Network’s “Varney & Co.” programme on Tuesday, Mr Ryan said: “We won’t nominate Trump because we want to win.”“The new swing voter in America is the suburban voter. And it’s really clear that the suburban voter doesn’t like Trump. We are so much more likely to lose with Trump because of the fact that he is not popular with the suburban voter. Why would we want to risk giving a...
Ted Cruz refuses to acknowledge that President Joe Biden was legitimately elected
Nearly two years after former President Donald Trump’s supporters attacked the U.S. Capitol and delayed certification of the 2020 election, U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz still won’t say President Joe Biden was legitimately elected. During a confrontational appearance Monday on “The View,” the Texas Republican was grilled about his...
Trial begins for Capitol Police officer accused of warning rioter to take down incriminating info
WASHINGTON — The trial of a former U.S. Capitol Police officer charged in the Jan. 6 riot began Tuesday with jurors set to decide whether his Facebook message warning a rioter to remove information from a public post amount to obstruction of a federal grand jury. On Jan. 7,...
Marjorie Taylor Greene Flees Interview After Callers Grill Her—'She's Gone'
The congresswoman took part in a call-in show in Georgia, although she did not stay till the end of the program.
