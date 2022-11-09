ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Oklahoma man pleads guilty to fatally shooting 13-year-old boy during argument

truecrimedaily
truecrimedaily
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bVLiZ_0j3i0X1o00

TULSA, Okla. (TCD) -- A man recently pleaded guilty to fatally shooting a 13-year-old boy during an argument in 2021.

According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Oklahoma, on Dec. 22, 2021, Christian Harrison got into an argument with the victim’s older brother, who was visiting his girlfriend at the suspect’s apartment. The brother allegedly left and then returned with the 13-year-old victim and another juvenile, and the argument continued outside.

As they argued, Harrison, who was 19 years old at the time, allegedly took out a firearm, and the brother asked him "if he was going to use the gun rather than fight." Harrison reportedly responded "yes" and fired the gun approximately seven times. Three bullets struck the 13-year-old victim, and Harrison fled the scene, the Attorney’s Office said.

The Tulsa Police Department reportedly responded to the apartment complex at around 6 p.m., where they found the victim with apparent gunshot wounds. According to the Attorney’s Office, the boy was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

On Dec. 28, 2021, Harrison was arrested by the Cherokee Nation Marshal Service and the fugitive warrants team, the Tulsa Police Department said. He was booked into jail on a federal hold.

On Tuesday, Nov. 8, the Attorney’s Office said Harrison pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in federal court.

In a statement, U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson said, "Christian Harrison took the life of a 13-year-old boy. Today, he has been held accountable for this terrible crime. My thoughts are with the child’s family and friends."

Johnson continued, "Our children are meant to outlive us, not be struck down in senseless acts of violence. Law enforcement officials will continue to pursue justice for victims of violent crime to make our neighborhoods safer for all children."

