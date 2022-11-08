SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Chapel Hill head coach Jeff Riordan said he is proud of the work his team has put in that paid off in winning their district last week. “You know Thursday night was just a testament to the hard work these kids have put in over the last three years, a good week of practice and you know just the focus of being 1-0 with that mindset each and every week, the contention for a district championship against a great Kilgore team, just going 1-0 every day and 1-0 every week and these kids did that and just proud of the efforts they put in, proud of the work they put in and just excited about what we got going forward,” he said.

