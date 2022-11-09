ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waveland, MS

wxxv25.com

Ocean Springs man charged in Biloxi stabbing case

An Ocean Springs man is behind bars, accused of stabbing a man earlier today. Biloxi Police charged 32-year-old William Oliver with aggravated assault. He was taken to the Harrison County jail. Bond is set at $200,000. Police responded to a call about 1 a.m. in the 700 block of Beach...
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Gulfport man sentenced after robbing Dollar General; found by tracking device in bag of money

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A Gulfport man was sentenced to twenty years earlier this week after pleading guilty to the armed robbery of a Dollar General on Pass Road in 2020. District Attorney W. Crosby Parker announced Thursday that 24-year-old Aundra Cain of Gulfport was sentenced to twenty years at the Mississippi Department of Corrections. Judge Bourgeois also ordered that Cain’s twenty year sentence run consecutive to a fifteen year sentence Cain was already serving.
GULFPORT, MS
NOLA.com

1 killed in head-on crash in St. Tammany Parish

A head-on crash in Folsom Tuesday claimed the life of one person and sent another to an area hospital, the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office said. The crash happened around 4 p.m. on Louisiana 25 near Village Farms Lane, authorities said. The driver of a Mazda 6 headed north crossed the centerline of the roadway into the path of the southbound Dodge Ram truck.
FOLSOM, LA
wxxv25.com

Biloxi man charged with statutory rape

A Biloxi man is charged with statutory rape of a child under 16. Biloxi Police said 19-year-old Tajsman Antjuan Lanier was charged with one count. He was taken to the Harrison County jail and is being held on a $100,000 bond. The arrest stemmed from an investigation prompted by a...
BILOXI, MS
NOLA.com

Parents arrested after toddler found dead with burns and bruises, New Orleans police say

New Orleans police are investigating the death of a 17-month-old toddler in the Tall Timbers neighborhood. Police responded to the death at around 7:44 a.m. Wednesday. They found the toddler unresponsive with bruises and burns on the body. Police arrested the child's parents, Johnna Barnum, 22, and Donell Williams, 24, and booked them each into jail on one count of second-degree cruelty to a juvenile.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wxxv25.com

Arrested for drug trafficking in Harrison County

A search warrant is executed and a man is now behind bars charged with drug trafficking. Brandon Vega was arrested by Harrison County deputies yesterday. He’s charged with aggravated trafficking of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute. His home was searched and...
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
an17.com

STPSO investigates fatal crash Tuesday in Folsom

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash which occurred Tuesday (Nov. 8) afternoon in Folsom. At approximately 4 p.m., on Tuesday, STPSO deputies were dispatched at the request of the Folsom Police Department to investigate a vehicle crash which occurred on Highway 25 near Village Farms Lane.
FOLSOM, LA
houmatimes.com

LDWF arrest man for Aggravated Assault and Harassment

Louisiana Department of Wildlife of Fisheries enforcement agents arrested a Slidell man for allegedly harassing commercial fishermen and aggravated assault with a firearm on Nov. 4. Agents and Plaquemines Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Elwood A. Matherine Jr., 59, and booked him into the Plaquemines Parish Detention Center for aggravated...
SLIDELL, LA
WDAM-TV

MHP: Purvis man killed in early morning crash on U.S. 11 Saturday

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Purvis man is dead after being involved in a crash on U.S. Highway 11 in Lamar County early Saturday morning. According to Mississippi Highway Patrol Troop J Public Affairs Officer, Trooper Taylor Shows, troopers responded to the fatal crash around 12:30 a.m. Shows says...
LAMAR COUNTY, MS
WDSU

Pilot crashes in woods near Slidell Municipal Airport over the weekend

SLIDELL, La. — A plane crash that happened in Slidell over the weekend seriously injured a pilot, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. The FAA reports that the plane crash happened Sunday near the Slidell Municipal Airport. According to the accident report, the plane crashed into a wooded area...
SLIDELL, LA
fox8live.com

ZURIK: NOPD investigating officer frequently inside Cantrell’s city-owned apartment

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Newly-obtained surveillance video has led to more questions about how Mayor LaToya Cantrell is spending her time and taxpayer dollars. While investigating whether Mayor Cantrell was living at the city-owned Upper Pontalba Apartments, FOX 8 obtained 45 days of surveillance video from a French Market Corporation camera outside the building. That video showed Cantrell spent many hours inside the apartment, often during the workday, and sometimes stayed overnight.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Pilot seriously injured in plane crash near Slidell airport

SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - The lone pilot aboard a small twin-engine plane was seriously injured when the aircraft crashed Sunday evening, officials with the FAA report. The crash happened as the Beechcraft E90 crashed in a wooded area on approach to Slidell Municipal Airport in Slidell around 9:45 p.m. The...
SLIDELL, LA

