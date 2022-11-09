Read full article on original website
wxxv25.com
Ocean Springs man charged in Biloxi stabbing case
An Ocean Springs man is behind bars, accused of stabbing a man earlier today. Biloxi Police charged 32-year-old William Oliver with aggravated assault. He was taken to the Harrison County jail. Bond is set at $200,000. Police responded to a call about 1 a.m. in the 700 block of Beach...
WLOX
Gulfport man sentenced after robbing Dollar General; found by tracking device in bag of money
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A Gulfport man was sentenced to twenty years earlier this week after pleading guilty to the armed robbery of a Dollar General on Pass Road in 2020. District Attorney W. Crosby Parker announced Thursday that 24-year-old Aundra Cain of Gulfport was sentenced to twenty years at the Mississippi Department of Corrections. Judge Bourgeois also ordered that Cain’s twenty year sentence run consecutive to a fifteen year sentence Cain was already serving.
NOLA.com
1 killed in head-on crash in St. Tammany Parish
A head-on crash in Folsom Tuesday claimed the life of one person and sent another to an area hospital, the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office said. The crash happened around 4 p.m. on Louisiana 25 near Village Farms Lane, authorities said. The driver of a Mazda 6 headed north crossed the centerline of the roadway into the path of the southbound Dodge Ram truck.
wxxv25.com
Biloxi man charged with statutory rape
A Biloxi man is charged with statutory rape of a child under 16. Biloxi Police said 19-year-old Tajsman Antjuan Lanier was charged with one count. He was taken to the Harrison County jail and is being held on a $100,000 bond. The arrest stemmed from an investigation prompted by a...
NOLA.com
Parents arrested after toddler found dead with burns and bruises, New Orleans police say
New Orleans police are investigating the death of a 17-month-old toddler in the Tall Timbers neighborhood. Police responded to the death at around 7:44 a.m. Wednesday. They found the toddler unresponsive with bruises and burns on the body. Police arrested the child's parents, Johnna Barnum, 22, and Donell Williams, 24, and booked them each into jail on one count of second-degree cruelty to a juvenile.
wxxv25.com
Arrested for drug trafficking in Harrison County
A search warrant is executed and a man is now behind bars charged with drug trafficking. Brandon Vega was arrested by Harrison County deputies yesterday. He’s charged with aggravated trafficking of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute. His home was searched and...
an17.com
houmatimes.com
LDWF arrest man for Aggravated Assault and Harassment
Louisiana Department of Wildlife of Fisheries enforcement agents arrested a Slidell man for allegedly harassing commercial fishermen and aggravated assault with a firearm on Nov. 4. Agents and Plaquemines Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Elwood A. Matherine Jr., 59, and booked him into the Plaquemines Parish Detention Center for aggravated...
WLOX
Traffic cleared after semi-truck fire shut down I-10 westbound near La. state line
HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A semi-truck fire on I-10 resulted in major congestion between Bay St. Louis Exit 13 and the Mississippi-Louisiana state line throughout Wednesday morning. The Mississippi Department of Transportation now gives the all clear. Mississippi Highway Patrol says the call came in before 6:30 a.m. near...
WLOX
One arrested after Long Beach armed robbery, another still on the loose
LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - One man is in custody after an armed robbery, and another is still wanted by Long Beach PD. Police Chief Billy seal says 26-year-old Christopher M. Collins from Gulfport was arrested Sunday and charged with one count of armed robbery. According to police, the arrest...
NOLA.com
fox8live.com
Orleans jury awards $51 million to family of woman killed in Jason Adams’ drunken Lamborghini crash
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An Orleans Parish jury on Monday (Nov. 7) awarded $51 million in damages to the family of a young woman killed six years ago in a speeding Lamborghini crashed by an impaired driver. The verdict against that driver -- Jason Adams -- concluded a four-day lawsuit...
WDAM-TV
MHP: Purvis man killed in early morning crash on U.S. 11 Saturday
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Purvis man is dead after being involved in a crash on U.S. Highway 11 in Lamar County early Saturday morning. According to Mississippi Highway Patrol Troop J Public Affairs Officer, Trooper Taylor Shows, troopers responded to the fatal crash around 12:30 a.m. Shows says...
Intense manhunt for suspect involved in fatal wreck ends in Mississippi casino parking lot
A week-long manhunt for a suspect believed to be involved in multiple burglaries and a fatal hit-and-run accident on the interstate in Alabama has ended in a casino parking lot in Biloxi. Officers with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office have been searching for Wyatt Newburn, 26, who I accused of...
WLOX
Inflation affecting pavement of Ocean Springs neighborhood road
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - John McCarthy is a resident in the Woodhaven Subdivision in Ocean Springs and says the conditions of the roads in his neighborhood are dangerous and can lead to unfortunate situations. “You can be doing ten miles on this road and the rocks could spit up...
WDSU
Pilot crashes in woods near Slidell Municipal Airport over the weekend
SLIDELL, La. — A plane crash that happened in Slidell over the weekend seriously injured a pilot, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. The FAA reports that the plane crash happened Sunday near the Slidell Municipal Airport. According to the accident report, the plane crashed into a wooded area...
fox8live.com
ZURIK: NOPD investigating officer frequently inside Cantrell’s city-owned apartment
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Newly-obtained surveillance video has led to more questions about how Mayor LaToya Cantrell is spending her time and taxpayer dollars. While investigating whether Mayor Cantrell was living at the city-owned Upper Pontalba Apartments, FOX 8 obtained 45 days of surveillance video from a French Market Corporation camera outside the building. That video showed Cantrell spent many hours inside the apartment, often during the workday, and sometimes stayed overnight.
WDSU
St. Tammany Parish residents continue to fight dense development in their neighborhood
ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — The latest project off Military Road has some residents in Slidell concerned. They say the Bonterra Subdivision is too dense for this part of the parish. They say it will cause traffic and drainage issues. They're also concerned about the lack of green space...
fox8live.com
