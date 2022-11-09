Democrats lose big? Pelosi doesn't want to talk about it



H ouse Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) deflected when asked if Democrats losing the House majority would play into her decision on whether to run again.

Pelosi was asked the question by Judy Woodruff on PBS NewsHour on Tuesday, a day after she said the events of the "last week or two" have affected her decision on whether she would retire in the near future. Her husband, Paul Pelosi, is recovering from a hammer attack during a home invasion a week and a half ago.

“I’m not predicating any action on the Democrats not winning tonight, so that’s a conversation for another day. Let’s just get out the vote, again, with hope and, again, with respect for everyone who votes,” Pelosi said.



The House speaker expressed optimism for Democrats, despite pollsters generally predicting the GOP taking over the majority.

Pelosi also claimed the focus by House Democrats on the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot was “never intended as a political tactic” and expressed concern over rhetoric in political discourse invoking the riot and the home intruder who assaulted her husband .

If the House speaker retires from her longtime San Francisco House seat, her daughter Christine Pelosi and California state Sen. Scott Wiener are reportedly considered to be the front-runners in the behind-the-scenes race for the deep-blue district.

In the meantime, Pelosi could also opt not to vie for a leadership role in the next session of Congress, as she would lose her speaker role if Democrats lose control of the lower chamber.