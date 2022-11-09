ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Democrats lose big? Pelosi doesn't want to talk about it

By Jack Birle
 2 days ago

H ouse Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) deflected when asked if Democrats losing the House majority would play into her decision on whether to run again.

Pelosi was asked the question by Judy Woodruff on PBS NewsHour on Tuesday, a day after she said the events of the "last week or two" have affected her decision on whether she would retire in the near future. Her husband, Paul Pelosi, is recovering from a hammer attack during a home invasion a week and a half ago.

“I’m not predicating any action on the Democrats not winning tonight, so that’s a conversation for another day. Let’s just get out the vote, again, with hope and, again, with respect for everyone who votes,” Pelosi said.


The House speaker expressed optimism for Democrats, despite pollsters generally predicting the GOP taking over the majority.

Pelosi also claimed the focus by House Democrats on the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot was “never intended as a political tactic” and expressed concern over rhetoric in political discourse invoking the riot and the home intruder who assaulted her husband .

If the House speaker retires from her longtime San Francisco House seat, her daughter Christine Pelosi and California state Sen. Scott Wiener are reportedly considered to be the front-runners in the behind-the-scenes race for the deep-blue district.

In the meantime, Pelosi could also opt not to vie for a leadership role in the next session of Congress, as she would lose her speaker role if Democrats lose control of the lower chamber.

Gina Andino
1d ago

very funny she is saying this because the Democrats have been stirring the hate in America and now she blames on Republicans. Nancy stop your lying so much. you talk about believing in Prayer and with your forked toung you lie. I would not be surprised if Nancy was behind her husband attack for sympathy votes and playing victim card. She is just that evil.

Reply(8)
56
Tina M Barnes
1d ago

No, she wanted to get out while the getting was good before they flip and start investigating other things. We should have term House seats! Also, once they leave they no longer get paid! You know like a “ real” job

Reply(3)
40
Mary Ann Fournier
1d ago

Pelosi wasn't going to run again and we all know it. Hakeem Jeffries held his meeting to oust her in September. They didn't let on who their next speaker was going to be because of midterms. But Bye, Nan. watch how the tone of rhe country will now change.

Reply(4)
18
