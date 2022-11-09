ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

The Independent

Republican JD Vance wins Ohio Senate race in crucial victory for GOP

Republican JD Vance has won the race for US senator in Ohio, a crucial battleground in the war for control of the upper chamber of Congress.Mr Vance was leading his opponent, Congressman Tim Ryan, by 7 points when the race was called Tuesday evening. Held currently by retiring Senator Rob Portman, a Republican, Democrats ranked Ohio on a list of top targets for the night as they sought to expand a majority and potentially build the numbers to challenge the filibuster in the Senate.A race that received national attention thanks to repeat appearances by former President Donald Trump in...
OHIO STATE
The Associated Press

Florida's Marco Rubio wins 3rd Senate term, defeats Demings

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Republican U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio has won a third term, defeating U.S. Rep. Val Demings and holding a key seat as the GOP tried to regain control of a closely divided Senate. Rubio, 51, faced perhaps his toughest battle since he was first elected in 2010 after serving as the Florida House speaker. Once a presidential hopeful in 2016, Rubio’s name is less often mentioned as a potential 2024 candidate. Rubio ran a campaign pulled from the Republican playbook, tying Demings to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and President Joe Biden and hammering her on issues like spending, rising inflation and a crisis at the southern border. The Republican was helped by shifting voter registration numbers in Florida. The last time Rubio ran for reelection, Democrats had about 327,000 more registered voters than Republicans. That has since flipped, with the GOP now having a nearly 300,000 advantage over Democrats.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Liz Cheney says she will vote for Democrat Tim Ryan over Trump-backed Republican JD Vance in Ohio midterms

Liz Cheney has said she would rather vote for Democrat candidate Tim Ryan instead of Donald Trump-backed Republican JD Vance in Ohio’s Senate race.The Ohio Senate race has become a neck-and-neck battle between Congressman Tim Ryan, a centrist Democratic member of the House, and author JD Vance, who wrote the book Hillbilly Ellegy, which was adapted into a Netflix movie by Hollywood filmmaker Ron Howard.Mr Vance subsequently launched his political career and was endorsed by one-time president Mr Trump.“I would not vote for JD Vance,” Ms Cheney, the Republican representative for Wyoming, said in an interview with PBS NewsHour...
OHIO STATE
Newsweek

Democrats Losing Voters in 2 Key Pennsylvania Counties

Democrats are losing voters in two Pennsylvania counties, according to voting registration data from Pennsylvania's Department of State (DOS). A Newsweek analysis of current voting registration in the battleground state shows that there are 18,080 fewer registered Democratic voters in Erie and Northampton counties than in 2020. In recent weeks,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WUKY

Judge upholds GOP-crafted redistricting maps in Kentucky

Kentucky Democrats have lost an initial round in their legal fight challenging new Republican-drawn boundaries for state legislative and congressional districts. Franklin Circuit Judge Thomas Wingate ruled Thursday that the congressional and state House maps did not violate the state constitution. Those maps were crafted by the GOP-led legislature early...
KENTUCKY STATE
WUKY

What the Republican party could have done differently in the midterms

While election workers count ballots and candidates bite their nails, Democrats and Republicans are already looking at what this campaign has revealed about the American people and American democracy. Today on the program, we are talking with political consultants from both parties. Republican strategist Alice Stewart has worked on many presidential campaigns, including for Ted Cruz and Mike Huckabee. It's good to have you back.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Logan Daily News

Republican J.D. Vance wins Ohio’s open U.S. Senate seat

(Ohio Capital Journal) – Republican J.D. Vance has won the race to succeed Republican Rob Portman representing Ohio in the U.S. Senate. The open seat and the stakes of Senate control fueled a race that gained national attention. Election night Early in the evening in Columbus, Portman took the stage to pump up the crowd about the U.S. Senate race. ...
OHIO STATE
Washington Examiner

Midterm results: JD Vance defeats Tim Ryan in Ohio Senate race

Venture capitalist and author J.D. Vance (R-OH) has defeated Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH) in the race to represent Ohio in the Senate, the bellwether state once again breaking Democratic political hearts. Vance had been polling ahead of Ryan by an average of 2 percentage points before Election Day, according to...
OHIO STATE
WMTW

Sen. Collins campaigns for Dr. Oz in closely watched Pennsylvania Senate race

BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. — Maine Senator Susan Collins was in Pennsylvania Sunday campaigning for GOP Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz. "I'll tell you when I look at Dr. Oz's positions on crime, his endorsement by the fraternal order of police for example and other first responder groups, and I contrast that with his opponent Mr. Fetterman's, there is such a difference,” Collins told a crowd in Bucks County, PA.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

