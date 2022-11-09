Read full article on original website
Related
In final Senate race push, Paul looks ahead & Booker says he ‘already won’
GOP Sen. Rand Paul never once said the name of his competitor, Democrat Charles Booker, at a pre-Election Day rally held in Lexington. And Booker hardly mentioned Paul at a similar event on Sunday night. Instead, Paul focused his message to Fayette area Republicans on what he’ll do if Republicans...
Rand Paul defeats challenger Charles Booker in Kentucky Senate race
KENTUCKY — Incumbent Rand Paul has been reelected to the U.S. Senate, the Associated Press projected Tuesday night. The race was the first called in the Tri-State, with Paul finishing the night with 61% of the votes. Paul fought off Democratic challenger Charles Booker in pursuit of his third...
Republican JD Vance wins Ohio Senate race in crucial victory for GOP
Republican JD Vance has won the race for US senator in Ohio, a crucial battleground in the war for control of the upper chamber of Congress.Mr Vance was leading his opponent, Congressman Tim Ryan, by 7 points when the race was called Tuesday evening. Held currently by retiring Senator Rob Portman, a Republican, Democrats ranked Ohio on a list of top targets for the night as they sought to expand a majority and potentially build the numbers to challenge the filibuster in the Senate.A race that received national attention thanks to repeat appearances by former President Donald Trump in...
Florida's Marco Rubio wins 3rd Senate term, defeats Demings
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Republican U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio has won a third term, defeating U.S. Rep. Val Demings and holding a key seat as the GOP tried to regain control of a closely divided Senate. Rubio, 51, faced perhaps his toughest battle since he was first elected in 2010 after serving as the Florida House speaker. Once a presidential hopeful in 2016, Rubio’s name is less often mentioned as a potential 2024 candidate. Rubio ran a campaign pulled from the Republican playbook, tying Demings to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and President Joe Biden and hammering her on issues like spending, rising inflation and a crisis at the southern border. The Republican was helped by shifting voter registration numbers in Florida. The last time Rubio ran for reelection, Democrats had about 327,000 more registered voters than Republicans. That has since flipped, with the GOP now having a nearly 300,000 advantage over Democrats.
Daily Record
Trump slams Colorado Republican Senate candidate after Joe O’Dea says he wouldn’t back him for president
The day after Republican U.S. Senate nominee Joe O’Dea said he’d “actively campaign against” Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential race, Trump lashed out at the candidate as a “RINO,” or Republican in name only. O’Dea has frequently said he hopes the former president...
Marco Rubio projected to defeat Val Demings and retain U.S. Senate seat
The race for Florida’s U.S. Senate seat is on between Republican incumbent Marco Rubio and Democratic challenger and U.S. Congresswoman, Val Demings.
Liz Cheney says she will vote for Democrat Tim Ryan over Trump-backed Republican JD Vance in Ohio midterms
Liz Cheney has said she would rather vote for Democrat candidate Tim Ryan instead of Donald Trump-backed Republican JD Vance in Ohio’s Senate race.The Ohio Senate race has become a neck-and-neck battle between Congressman Tim Ryan, a centrist Democratic member of the House, and author JD Vance, who wrote the book Hillbilly Ellegy, which was adapted into a Netflix movie by Hollywood filmmaker Ron Howard.Mr Vance subsequently launched his political career and was endorsed by one-time president Mr Trump.“I would not vote for JD Vance,” Ms Cheney, the Republican representative for Wyoming, said in an interview with PBS NewsHour...
Trump re-endorses Mike Lee after DeSantis shoots ad backing the Utah senator, as simmering 2024 rivalry spills into public view
Trump issued a re-endorsement for GOP Sen. Mike Lee of Utah after DeSantis shot an ad for him. The ad was paid for by Club for Growth Action, a Super PAC that has drawn Trump's ire in the past. Trump and DeSantis could both wind up in a 2024 presidential...
Democrats Losing Voters in 2 Key Pennsylvania Counties
Democrats are losing voters in two Pennsylvania counties, according to voting registration data from Pennsylvania's Department of State (DOS). A Newsweek analysis of current voting registration in the battleground state shows that there are 18,080 fewer registered Democratic voters in Erie and Northampton counties than in 2020. In recent weeks,...
Florida Senator Marco Rubio Canvasser Attacked And Brutally Beaten
Republican Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida claimed that multiple assailants attacked and seriously injured a canvasser backing the senator Sunday night. “Last night one of our canvassers wearing my T-shirt and a Desantis hat was brutally attacked by 4 animals who told him Republicans weren’t
1st Gen Z candidate, Dem Frost wins Florida US House seat
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Democrat Maxwell Alejandro Frost defeated Republican Calvin Wimbish on Tuesday for a Florida U.S. House seat, making him the first member of Generation Z to win a seat in Congress. As of Tuesday night, most of the Florida races for the U.S. House of...
Trump news live: Trump launches explosive attack on DeSantis and Murdoch media as GOP figures turn against him
Donald Trump has launched a stinging attack on GOP rival Ron DeSantis following the Florida Governor’s impressive showing in the midterm elections. The one-term president branded him “Ron DeSanctimonious” on Truth Social on Thursday, explaining exactly how the Florida politician owed him his entire career. Mr DeSantis...
Fetterman fends off Oz in Pennsylvania Senate showdown
"I never expected that we were going to turn these red counties blue, but we did what we had to do," he said.
Senate races recap: John Fetterman defeats Oz in Pennsylvania; Maggie Hassan wins New Hampshire
The race for control of the Senate remains tight, with races in Georgia, Nevada and Arizona too close to call.
WUKY
Judge upholds GOP-crafted redistricting maps in Kentucky
Kentucky Democrats have lost an initial round in their legal fight challenging new Republican-drawn boundaries for state legislative and congressional districts. Franklin Circuit Judge Thomas Wingate ruled Thursday that the congressional and state House maps did not violate the state constitution. Those maps were crafted by the GOP-led legislature early...
WUKY
What the Republican party could have done differently in the midterms
While election workers count ballots and candidates bite their nails, Democrats and Republicans are already looking at what this campaign has revealed about the American people and American democracy. Today on the program, we are talking with political consultants from both parties. Republican strategist Alice Stewart has worked on many presidential campaigns, including for Ted Cruz and Mike Huckabee. It's good to have you back.
Republican J.D. Vance wins Ohio’s open U.S. Senate seat
(Ohio Capital Journal) – Republican J.D. Vance has won the race to succeed Republican Rob Portman representing Ohio in the U.S. Senate. The open seat and the stakes of Senate control fueled a race that gained national attention. Election night Early in the evening in Columbus, Portman took the stage to pump up the crowd about the U.S. Senate race. ...
Washington Examiner
Midterm results: JD Vance defeats Tim Ryan in Ohio Senate race
Venture capitalist and author J.D. Vance (R-OH) has defeated Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH) in the race to represent Ohio in the Senate, the bellwether state once again breaking Democratic political hearts. Vance had been polling ahead of Ryan by an average of 2 percentage points before Election Day, according to...
WMTW
Sen. Collins campaigns for Dr. Oz in closely watched Pennsylvania Senate race
BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. — Maine Senator Susan Collins was in Pennsylvania Sunday campaigning for GOP Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz. "I'll tell you when I look at Dr. Oz's positions on crime, his endorsement by the fraternal order of police for example and other first responder groups, and I contrast that with his opponent Mr. Fetterman's, there is such a difference,” Collins told a crowd in Bucks County, PA.
WESH
Republican Marco Rubio wins reelection to U.S. Senate from Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — Republican U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio has won a third term, defeating U.S. Rep. Val Demings and holding a key seat as the GOP tried to regain control of a closely divided Senate. Rubio, 51, faced perhaps his toughest battle since he was first elected in 2010...
Comments / 0