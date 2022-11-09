L.A. Mayoral Election: Who In Hollywood Voted For Karen Bass And Who Voted For Rick Caruso

(L-R) Katy Perry, Chris Pratt, Gwyneth Paltrow and Kerry Washington Getty Images

Katy Perry is taking heat for a voting-booth photo she posted to Instagram revealing she cast her Los Angeles Mayoral race vote for billionaire developer Rick Caruso.

“l am voting for a myriad of reasons (see the news) but in particular because Los Angeles is a hot mess atm,” wrote Perry in the post.

Caruso is running as a Democrat in overwhelmingly Blue L.A. County, but he was a registered Republican until recently. Perry, who performed for Hillary Clinton at the Democratic National Convention in 2016, was quickly and widely criticized for the post, on which the comments were disabled.

In reaction, comedian Travon Free tweeted, “As much as the right try to spin it, Katy Perry voting for Rick Caruso is not an indication of anything other than a rich white woman voting for a fake democrat who will ultimately have no effect on the quality of her life but will worsen the lives of many others.”

In a race that has tightened into a virtual dead heat per the most recent L.A. Times-U.C. Berkeley poll, a number of prominent figures in Hollywood have issued what amount to election-day endorsements.

Mark Hamill, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Kerry Washington, Alyssa Milano, Norman Lear, Rosario Dawson, Yvette Nicole Brown, and Sheryl Lee Ralph all posted endorsements of current U.S. Representative Bass in the past 48 hours.

Yesterday, Chris Pratt also got heat for voicing his support for Caruso

“I’ve lived in LA for over 20 years. It’s been great to me. In that time I’ve seen what many residents here have seen, the city’s gradual decline into pain and utter disarray,” Pratt wrote on his Instagram Story. “If you live here, you know exactly what I’m talking about.”

“If you’re an LA voter, I urge you to vote for @rickcarusola. He’s a builder. He knows how to get s*** done. He’s the guy for our city. Rick Caruso for LA Mayor.”

In addition to Pratt, those voicing support for Caruso in the final hours are Paris Hilton, Lisa Vanderpump and Mario Lopez.

Celebrity endorsements, while usually non-determinative, might actually have an impact in a race that was too close to call as election day opened.

In the late-October L.A. Times poll Bass, who has led throughout the race, was ahead 45% to 41% among likely voters. But the margin of error of that poll was 4 points, making it a toss up. Furthermore, 13% of those surveyed said they were still undecided.

Among Bass’ other supporters are political heavyweights like Barack Obama, Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders and Kamala Harris as well as Common, Natalie Portman, John Legend, Jane Fonda, America Ferrera, Aloe Blacc and Alfre Woodard.

Jeffrey Katzenberg has helped bankroll an independent expenditure committee to support Bass, contributing $1.85 million to the effort, which has also drawn donors like Steven Spielberg and J.J. Abrams, along with Westfield Property Management, Caruso’s shopping mall rival.

Caruso’s previous endorsements include Kim Kardashian, Elon Musk, Gwyneth Paltrow, Snoop Dogg, Scooter Braun, Jessica Alba and Pratt’s mother-in-law Maria Shriver.

Netflix’s Ted Sarandos recently issued a letter outlining his reasons for backing the developer.

“The entire machine of the Democratic Party had aligned for a candidate that is part of the very system that is failing this city,” wrote Sarandos.

Celebrities also endorsed candidates nationally or simply urged Americans to get out and vote.

“Remember to vote today! It’s Election Day in the United States,” wrote Taylor Swift on social media. “This year, more than any year in modern history, the Midterm Elections will affect our access to fundamental rights, basic reproductive healthcare, and our ability to make our government work for us.”

Barbra Streisand, Martin Sheen and Ken Burns are among those who have filled inboxes with urgent voting and fund-raising appeals. “The future of our country and democracy would depend on the outcome of the 2022 midterm elections,” wrote Jeff Goldblum, who also was featured in an email from Democrat John Fetterman’s U.S. Senate campaign in Pennsylvania.

“Forget what side you are on. Nevada needs a sane person in the Senate,” Jimmy Kimmel said in an ad spot that was as much a “non-endorsement” for Republican Adam Laxalt as it was an endorsement of Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV).

On the right, there was some buzz over Chuck Norris’ endorsement of Republican Blake Masters, seeking to unseat Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ). “Chuck Norris knows the results in Arizona before Fox News,” Masters’ campaign wrote in announcing the endorsement.

Others who’ve gotten involved include Oprah, Madonna, Diplo, Lynda Carter, Tyler the Creator, Amber Tamblyn, Washington and Shriver.