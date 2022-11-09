ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Jerry Jones has very telling Odell Beckham Jr. comments

Past the midway point in the NFL season, former All-Pro wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is still a free agent without a team. The veteran receiver is coming off of an ACL injury in the Super Bowl last season but still has made it clear that he still wants to play and has plenty of suitors, including his first team, the New York Giants. But it sure seems like the Dallas Cowboys are interested, as well.
Cowboys Odell Beckham Signing with Dallas is Oddsmakers Favorite

The Dallas Cowboys are talking about Odell Beckham Jr. And the oddsmakers are listening. Beckham Jr. is about to return to an NFL roster, with a positive picture being painted about his rehab from the torn ACL he sustained in the Super Bowl. ... and confirming CowboysSI.com's reporting that the Cowboys will be involved in the "OBJ Sweepstakes.''
Can The New York Jets Continue This Really Great Start In 2022?

The New York Jets are 6-3 overall heading into their bye week which is remarkable. They are 6-2 since Robert Saleh's comments on the Michael Kay Show about he and the organization "keeping receipts." It has totally paid off big time for this team and the organization as the fanbase is in love with this team as they should be. There are several young stars including Garrett Wilson, Sauce Gardner, and Quinnen Williams. It is an exciting time to be a Jet fan and boy do they deserve it. I continue this discussion regarding the Jets in my quick take in The Times Union:
Von Miller Offers Buffalo Bills His QB Skills, If Allen Is Out

Buffalo Bills edge rusher extraordinaire, Von Miller, knows a thing or two about hitting an opposing quarterback. In a way, Miller has made his living off of disrupting and tackling quarterbacks, specifically. However, as the Bills Mafia paced nervously, awaiting news on Josh Allen's injured elbow, Miller offered Buffalo his services on the other side of the football.
Ezekiel Elliott joins chorus of Cowboys lobbying WR Odell Beckham Jr.

The calls for the Cowboys to sign free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. are getting louder. And they’re coming from inside the building. Ezekiel Elliott joined a growing chorus of Cowboys publicly lobbying for the three-time Pro Bowler to bring his pass-catching talents- and his rehabbed left knee- to Dallas. Following Wednesday’s practice, Elliott talked about what the nine-year veteran would bring to the locker room.
Former New York Yankees, Mets Players Involved in Crazy Baseball Brawl [WATCH]

To paraphrase Elton John, Sunday night was alright for fighting. That was the case in Venezuela, where the winter baseball season is currently in full-swing. Sunday's slate of games featured a match-up between two of the league's best teams, the Leones del Caracas and the Tiburones de La Guaira. Entering play on Wednesday, the Tiburones had a record of 7-5, and were just 1.5 games behind the Leones for first place in the league.
Panic in The Bronx? Twitter Photo Hints at Daunting New York Yankees’ Offseason

Sunday, November 6th was an important day in Major League Baseball, and for fans of the New York Yankees, it was considered to be the team's Doomsday. Before we tackle Sunday, let's rewind to Saturday, the day when the Houston Astros defeated the Philadelphia Phillies to win the World Series. The Astros winning the Fall Classic also signified the end of the MLB season, which also means the start of the offseason.
New Yorkers Could Be Hours From Saying Goodbye To Aaron Judge

At 5pm on Thursday, Major League Baseball teams will have an open opportunity to sign the predominant favorite to win the 2022 American League MVP, Aaron Judge. New York Yankees fans will sit on pins and needles, as organizations begin to make their offers to the larger than life #99. Early reports out of the general managers' meetings in Las Vegas were that "league personnel" believe Judge will return to the Bronx. However, there are a few teams ready to complicate that transaction and have the cash to do it.
Staying or Leaving? We Decide the Fate of These Ten NY Yankees’ Free Agents

MLB Free Agency begins at 5PM on Thursday, November 10th, and the New York Yankees have a lot of business to take care of before now and Opening Day. First and foremost, their negotiation with superstar slugger Aaron Judge will re-define the franchise from now until he retires. Aside from that decision, however, the team has a lot of business to attend to outside of the Judge's chambers.
New York Giants Notebook: Injury and Contract Updates

It wasn't meant to be for New York Giants second-year cornerback Aaron Robinson. Robinson, who was elevated to the starting cornerback position after the team had to part ways with James Bradberry in a salary cap-related move, missed two games earlier in the season after undergoing an emergency appendectomy following the team's Week 1 win at Tennessee.
These Ten Ex-Capital Region Baseball Stars are 2022 World Series Champions!

The Houston Astros are World Series Champions in 2022. That's all fine and good, but why would sports fans in the Capital Region really care about that?. The Astros' championship-winning roster had a number of players who were drafted, or signed, and developed within the Houston organization. One of the first stops on the metaphorical ladder in the Astros' minor league system used to be Joe Bruno Stadium, home of the Tri-City ValleyCats.
