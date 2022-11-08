Read full article on original website
Related
WHAS 11
'Gossip Girl' Season 2 Trailer: Georgina Sparks Returns, But It's an All-Out War Between Monet and Julien
Hello, Upper East Siders, Gossip Girl is back at it again and this time, a familiar face has resurfaced. HBO Max released the official season 2 trailer on Thursday, revealing in the closing seconds the return of OG villain Georgina Sparks (Michelle Trachtenberg), who makes her unannounced arrival known to Kate (Tavi Gevinson) after sneakily breaking into her (unsecure) apartment.
WHAS 11
Go Inside Lizzo's World in First Documentary Trailer: Watch!
Lizzo's trailer for her new HBO Max documentary has finally dropped and it's about damn time, because it's got all the makings of being good as hell!. The "Juice" rapper/singer on Thursday shared the 1-minute, 31-second trailer to her more than 16 million followers on social media, revealing in the trailer how her own insecurities nearly prevented her from launching what would soon become an incredibly successful career.
WHAS 11
Jason Momoa on Wild Pig He Adopted in Hawaii and Having Fun on 'Slumberland' Set (Exclusive)
Jason Momoa hit the red carpet at the premiere of his new film Slumberland without his new pet pig in hand -- although not because he didn't want to. Momoa walked the carpet outside the AMC Century City 15 in Los Angeles on Wednesday, decked out in dark purple pajamas, and stopped to talk with ET's Matt Cohen about his new film, and his precious new porcine pal.
Nazis in space: how Paul Verheoven’s Starship Troopers brilliantly skewered fascism
When Paul Verhoeven’s Starship Troopers originally hit cinemas in 1997, the reviews were scathing. The Los Angeles Times’ Kenneth Turan argued that the Dutch director of Robocop, Total Recall and Basic Instinct had delivered a space flick “rigorously one-dimensional and free from even the pretense of intelligence”, even suggesting that the film-maker had preserved the “fascist utopianism” of the 1959 Robert A Heinlein novel that it had been based on. “Troopers takes us to a militaristic future where video bulletins encourage young people to ‘Join the Mobile Infantry and save the world’,” wrote Turan. “Schools teach that ‘violence is the supreme authority’ and nothing solves problems with the efficacy of ‘naked force.’” The Washington Post described Verhoeven’s tone as “so inconsistent that it’s impossible to decide whether he’s sending up the Third Reich or in love with it”.
WHAS 11
Priyanka Chopra Shares New Picture Featuring Daughter Malti and Nick Jonas: 'Home'
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas shared a new picture of their little lovebug! On Thursday, Chopra celebrated making her arrival back home to her husband and daughter, Malti, with a sweet family photo. "Home ❤️🙏🏽💫🧿," the 40-year-old actress captioned her post. In the picture, Chopra lies on the floor and...
WHAS 11
'Wednesday' Star Gwendoline Christie on Why She Identified With 'The Addams Family' (Exclusive)
The Addams Family has a special place in Gwendoline Christie's heart. So it was equally exciting for the actress, who plays Nevermore Academy Principal Larissa Weems on Netflix's Wednesday, to step into the franchise. "I absolutely was obsessed with The Addams Family. I've always loved The Addams Family," the Game...
WHAS 11
'Scream 6' Star Jenna Ortega on Why Fans Won’t Notice Neve Campbell's Absence (Exclusive)
After a killer debut in Scream (2020), Jenna Ortega is returning to the slasher franchise for Scream 6. The 20-year-old actress, who will reprise her role as Tara Carpenter, spoke with ET's Denny Directo about working with returning fan-favorite Hayden Panettiere and how the new film will handle Neve Campbell's absence.
WHAS 11
'Grey's Anatomy' Counts Down Ellen Pompeo's Season 19 Exit in Winter Premiere Promo: 'Let Us Toast You'
Meredith Grey is saying goodbye -- for now. Grey's Anatomy will be off for a three-month break, returning Thursday, Feb. 23 to kickstart the second half of season 19, and when it does, the doctors at Grey Sloan will be seeing off Meredith (and Ellen Pompeo) as she relocates to Boston for her new job at the Catherine Fox Foundation and to enroll her daughter, Zola, at an academy for gifted children.
WHAS 11
Matthew McConaughey's Wife Camila Alves Is in a Neck Brace After Falling Down the Stairs
Camila Alves is recovering from a bad fall. The 40-year-old wife of Matthew McConaughey took to her Instagram on Thursday to share a selfie in a thick neck brace, revealing she took a bad fall down the stairs. "I am OK but… Don’t fall people…don’t fall," the mother of three...
WHAS 11
'Love Is Blind' Star Zanab Pens Message to Ex Cole and the Internet After Polarizing Reunion Special
Spoiler alert: If you have not watched the season 3 finale and reunion special of Love Is Blind, proceed with caution. Love Is Blind star Zanab Jaffrey is addressing her ex-fiancé, Cole Barnett, as well as her online haters. On Wednesday, Netflix dropped the wedding-packed finale episode of season 3 as well as the subsequent reunion special.
WHAS 11
'The Bachelor': Jesse Palmer Reveals How Zach's Journey Is a 'Throwback' to Older Seasons (Exclusive)
Zach Shallcross' season of The Bachelor is going to have early franchise vibes. ET's Denny Directo spoke with Jesse Palmer after the Bachelor in Paradise reunion taping, and the host gave an update about season 27 of The Bachelor, which is currently in production. "I would say this is the...
WHAS 11
'90 Day Fiancé's Tim and Veronica Reveal Their Marriage Pact (Exclusive)
90 Day Fiancé fan favorites Tim and Veronica's close relationship is getting complicated. In this exclusive clip from Monday's new episode of 90 Day: The Single Life, the longtime pals get into an intense discussion about their friendship, which has caused trouble in their romantic relationships in the past as well as currently.
The Independent
Fans react to Sue Cleaver’s ‘unbelievable’ birth mother story: ‘Mind-blowing’
Fans of I’m a Celebrity…Get me out of Here! have called Sue Cleaver’s birth mother story “heartwarming”, after the Coronation Street star revealed the chance meeting while speaking to her teammates in the jungle.Talking around the firepit on Friday night’s (11 November) episode, Cleaver said that when she was in her early twenties, she was at drama school and the Royal Exchange in Manchester where they were looking for “tiny parts” for the theatre production of Oedipus.The 59-year-old added that on her first day she was approached by a fellow actor who said: “Oh my god, she’s the absolute...
WHAS 11
Chris Evans Is Dating Actress Alba Baptista: 'He's Never Been Happier'
Chris Evans has a new title and a new love interest! Just days after People named him 2022's Sexiest Man Alive, ET can confirm that the Captain America star is dating 25-year-old Portuguese actress Alba Baptista. According to ET's source, the two have been together for over a year. "They...
WHAS 11
Lindsay Lohan Makes Red Carpet Debut With Husband Bader Shammas
Date night! Lindsay Lohan stepped out with her husband, Badar Shammas, on Wednesday in New York City. The couple made their first red carpet appearance at the screening for Lohan’s Netflix holiday movie, Falling for Christmas. The 36-year-old actress dazzled in a festive dress with floral print as she...
WHAS 11
Must See! Grandma Takes Notes Watching Superhero Movie Marathon
This nice lady has the ultimate reason for studying 30+ films. Yair Ben-Dor has more.
Comments / 0