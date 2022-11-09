ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WPFO

Maine Legislature becomes increasingly diverse with new representation

PORTLAND (WGME)-- For the first time in Maine history, Somali-Americans will be represented in the legislature. Plus, a Black woman will serve in the State Senate, which is groundbreaking for that chamber. All three women are excited to bring their experiences and perspectives to the capitol. They understand the weight...
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Rep. Golden declares victory in Maine's 2nd Congressional District

LEWISTON (WGME) -- Democratic Rep. Jared Golden has declared victory in Maine's 2nd Congressional District. He says his victory is all but assured. "At this point, the final results are undeniably clear. The few precincts that remain cannot meaningfully alter the position of this race,” Golden told reporters in Lewiston on Thursday.
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Janet Mills defeats Paul LePage to win second term as Maine governor

AUGUSTA (WGME) -- Democrat Janet Mills has been re-elected as governor of Maine. She defeated Republican challenger former Governor Paul LePage. She also bested independent Dr. Sam Hunkler. She declared victory late Tuesday night with the Associated Press calling the race for her just before 1 a.m. Wednesday. Over the...
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Gov. Mills declares victory, LePage not conceding defeat

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Governor Janet Mills declared victory in Maine's gubernatorial race Tuesday night. Mills received a congratulatory phone call from President Joe Biden before taking the stage in front of her supporters at Aura in Portland. While on stage, Mills also received a phone call from Senator Angus King.
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Poliquin focuses on inflation during final day of campaign in Bangor

BANGOR (WGME)— Polls show the race for the Second Congressional District now in a dead-heat. It’s a rematch of the 2018 race, in which now-Congressman Jared Golden defeated former Congressman Bruce Poliquin in the first-ever ranked-choice vote in Maine. Turnout has been high Tuesday at the Cross Insurance...
BANGOR, ME
WPFO

Maine voters focus on race for governor as they head to polls

LEWISTON (WGME) -- Polling locations in Lewiston have been busy Tuesday. City leaders say they’ve seen a steady stream of voters at the Longley School. With much at stake in this year’s election, the race for governor is on the forefront of the minds of voters. “Well, I’m...
LEWISTON, ME
WPFO

Two Maine races could make history on Election Day

Two Maine races could make history on Tuesday. In House District 120, Deqa Dhalac is facing Republican Michael Dougherty. Dhalac is currently the mayor of South Portland and the first Somali American mayor in the country. If elected, she has the chance to be one of the first Somali Americans...
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Portland's Jill Duson will be first Black woman to serve in Maine Senate

Jill Duson made history on Tuesday. She will be the first Black woman to serve in the Maine Senate. “Thank you to the people of Portland and Westbrook for your overwhelming support. From the beginning, my campaign has centered on what we can achieve when we work together to cement and build on the progress we’ve made whether it’s education, reproductive freedom or health care,” said Senator-Elect Duson. “I’m truly excited to answer this call to service and get to work for the people of Senate District 27 in the Maine Senate.”
PORTLAND, ME
WPFO

Gov. Mills, LePage make final plea to Maine voters

PORTLAND (WGME) – On the eve of Election Day, both major candidates for governor in Maine made one last push for votes. Governor Janet Mills and former Governor Paul LePage both held rallies Monday night. For LePage and Mills, Monday night was one last opportunity to speak to Maine...
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Two Mainers win $50,000 in Powerball lottery

One lucky ticket holder beat the odds of 1 in nearly 300 million, winning the largest Powerball lottery jackpot ever of more than $2 billion. Lottery officials say the winning ticket was sold in Altadena, California at a Joe's Service Center. The cash prize is valued at just under $1...
MAINE STATE

