The never-ending drought: How SoCal shapes up after last week's storm
Last week's early season winter storm brought a healthy dose of rain to Southern California. But did it affect our historic drought conditions? Let's take a look. Rejoice. It rained in Southern California. Two early season cold fronts pushed into the west coast this month, but the one that affected...
SoCal will be mild, sunny on Sunday
Southern California will stay cool but sunny and mostly clear over the weekend.
California hospitals erect tents to cope with rise in flu
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Several Southern California hospitals have begun using overflow tents outside emergency rooms to cope with a rising number of patients with flu and other respiratory illness. The San Diego-Union Tribune reported Friday that tents were put up at Scripps Memorial Hospital in Encinitas, Jacobs Medical...
Why the AP hasn't called the Arizona governor's race
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Associated Press has not yet called the open governor's race in Arizona between Katie Hobbs, the Democratic secretary of state, and Republican Kari Lake, a former TV broadcaster, because there are simply too many votes left to count to conclude Hobbs' lead is insurmountable. That's...
Why Arizona election results are taking days
WASHINGTON (AP) — Polls closed three days ago in Arizona, but counting for the 2022 midterm elections continued into the weekend as officials tallied votes cast in Maricopa County and across the state in races including Senate and governor. Arizona's votes are announced in waves and typically take past...
Colorado voters decriminalize psychedelic mushrooms
DENVER (AP) — Colorado voters have passed a ballot initiative to decriminalize psychedelic mushrooms for people 21 and older and to create state-regulated “healing centers" where participants can experience the drug under supervision. Colorado becomes the second state, after Oregon, to vote to establish a regulated system for...
Claim of new world record for longest beard chain in Wyoming
CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — Facial hair enthusiasts claimed to have set a new world record for longest beard chain during an event in Wyoming on Friday, the Casper Star-Tribune reports. Participants gathered at Gaslight Social, a bar in Casper, where they stood side by side and clipped their beards...
California's GOP's last hope for a state position is on the brink
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Millions of votes are still being counted, but so far it’s looking like Democrats will continue their nearly two-decade streak in holding every statewide seat. Every constitutional officer race has been called except for the State Controller. Republican Lanhee Chen and Democrat Malia Cohen are...
Alec Baldwin sues to 'clear his name' in movie set killing
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Saying he wants to clear his name, Alec Baldwin on Friday sued people involved in handling and supplying the loaded gun that he was using when it fired, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during a 2021 filming accident in New Mexico. Baldwin filed a cross-complaint in...
Democrat Cisco Aguilar elected Nevada secretary of state over GOP election denier who pushed to scrap voting machines
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Democrat Cisco Aguilar elected Nevada secretary of state over GOP election denier who pushed to scrap voting machines. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Republican Joe Lombardo wins election for governor in Nevada, beating incumbent Gov. Steve Sisolak
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Joe Lombardo wins election for governor in Nevada, beating incumbent Gov. Steve Sisolak. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Porter, Levin, Foley increase leads in Orange County
SANTA ANA, Calif. (CNS) — Democrats widened their slim leads in three Orange County congressional races key races with the latest ballot count Thursday evening. In one of the most notable of those races, Rep. Katie Porter, D- Irvine, picked up about 1,400 votes, and now has a 2,970-vote lead over Republican Scott Baugh in the 47th Congressional District.
Formerly homeless veteran helps other vets land jobs
Until he enlisted in the Navy, Malcolm Harvey had never been away from home. He grew up in Pasadena and joined as a result of the Iranian Hostage Crisis. "I’d never been on a ship before, so yeah, think about that," he said. "I had to learn to swim in boot camp."
Tony Evers handily won reelection, so how did he do it?
MADISON, Wis. — This week, Wisconsin voters delivered Gov. Tony Evers a victory that was anything but slim. Evers, the Democratic incumbent, defeated Republican challenger Tim Michels by nearly three times the margin that he beat Scott Walker by in 2018. As we try to unpack what happened in...
Ghosts take up residence in two LA theaters, some onstage...and some off
LOS ANGELES — Any theatre worth its salt has a ghost — the spirit of an actor or director who took their final earthly bow but is still reluctant to leave the stage. East West Players in Little Tokyo are no different. There have been quite a few...
Judge allows LASD deputy union to intervene in county’s case vs. sheriff
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A judge has granted a request by the union representing Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies to intervene in a lawsuit by the county demanding that Sheriff Alex Villanueva cooperate with the Office of the Inspector General’s ongoing investigation into alleged internal LASD gangs.
High School Blitz: Highlights, analysis from regional semifinals of OHSAA playoffs
OHIO — The Ohio High School Athletic Association football tournament continued Friday night across the state. The playoffs will culminate with the state finals on Dec. 1-3 in Canton, Ohio. What You Need To Know. The OHSAA playoffs regional semifinals were held on Friday night. The playoffs run through...
