Kings coach Mike Brown on being unable to stop Stephen Curry in 116-113 loss to Warriors
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KTXL) – Following Monday’s 116-113 loss to the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco, Kings head coach Mike Brown talks about the defensive lapses down the stretch, Stephen Curry’s incredible 47 point performance, Sacramento’s 2-2 road trip and the calls that didn’t go for his team in the closing moments.
Steph Curry Tweets 4 Photos After The Warriors Beat The Kings
Steph Curry sent out a tweet with four photos after the Golden State Warriors beat the Sacramento Kings.
4x Super Bowl Champion At Kings-Warriors Game
Four-time Super Bowl Champion Joe Montana is at Monday's game between the Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors.
More controversy: Kings coach Mike Brown cries foul after loss to Golden State Warriors
Here’s what Kings coach Mike Brown said after his team suffered another controversial loss to the Golden State Warriors on Monday.
Harrison Barnes on his Sacramento Kings falling down the stretch in 116-113 loss to Golden State Warriors
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KTXL) – Kings forward Harrison Barnes discusses Monday’s 116-113 loss to the Warriors, being unable to stop a red-hot Stephen Curry who scored 47 points, Sacramento’s 2-2 trip and the positives he’s witnessed over the past week.
NBC Sports
Furious Steph gets tech for yelling at ref after no-call
Steph Curry was heated in the Warriors' (4-7) 116-113 win over the Kings (3-6) on Monday night and rightfully so. Midway through the third quarter of the Warriors' game against the Kings at Chase Center, Curry drove by Malik Monk, stopped and banked in a tough jumper. Monk came down on Curry, sending the reigning NBA Finals MVP crashing to the ground.
SB Nation
The Sacramento Kings were robbed again by another blown call from the officials
NBA officials have long been known to miss a call or ten during a game. Yes, the NBA may be the most difficult sport to officiate, but some calls are so egregious that you can't justify missing them. Watching and covering the Rockets for many years, I know firsthand about...
Here's What Steve Kerr Said About Draymond Green On Thursday
Steve Kerr was asked about Draymond Green at Thursday’s media availability.
NBC Sports
Steph's 47-point masterpiece saves Warriors, but issues remain
SAN FRANCISCO – In the moments after he rescued the Warriors from an epic meltdown of their own making, Stephen Curry met Draymond Green on the Chase Center floor for a long embrace that told a short story. Survival. Relief. Joy. The End. For now. Curry’s superman act, which...
Kings coach Mike Brown proud of Sacramento’s effort in 127-120 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Kings head coach Mike Brown praises his team, and the performance of the crowd inside Golden 1 Center, following Wednesday’s 127-120 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers; talks about bouncing back from Monday’s loss to the Warriors, the performance from Harrison Barnes and why he chose to stick with a defensive group […]
The Golden State Warriors Made A Pitch To Sign LeBron James in 2014
The Warriors were among the team interested in LeBron after he finished his last season with the Miami Heat
ESPN
Curry scores 47, Warriors beat Kings to end 5-game skid
SAN FRANCISCO -- — Stephen Curry scored a season-high 47 points, knocking down seven 3-pointers, and the Golden State Warriors beat the Sacramento Kings 116-113 on Monday night to snap a five-game losing streak. “Steph was breathtaking,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. “He’s one of the greatest players of...
NBC Sports
Kerr explains Warriors' adjusted rotations in win over Kings
For several days, Steve Kerr hinted at changes to the Warriors' rotations and he finally got to unveil them against the Kings at Chase Center on Monday. Needless to say, despite the Warriors' 116-113 win over the Kings, Kerr and the coaching staff still have a lot of things to sort out.
NBA upgrades Joel Embiid trip on Suns’ Damion Lee to flagrant foul
The NBA on Tuesday upgraded a personal foul by Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid to a flagrant. With 1:13 left in the third quarter of a 100-88 win against the Suns on Monday, the center tripped Phoenix dribbler Damion Lee. Two made free throws by Lee pulled the Suns...
Steph Curry Makes History vs. Sacramento Kings
Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry keeps making history
Stockton Kings announce deals, giveaways for season home opener
STOCKTON, Calif. — Final preparations are underway in downtown Stockton as the G-League Kings prepare to host fans for their season home opener. The Stockton Kings will take on the Salt Lake City Stars at 7 p.m. Thursday. Aside from the action on the court, the Kings' Vice President of Business Operations Aaron Morales says there will be excitement for fans in the stands.
Sacramento Kings C Domantas Sabonis discusses 127-120 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Following Wednesday’s 127-120 victory over the Cavaliers, Kings center Domantas Sabonis talks about the way his team responded to the length of Cleveland, the defensive Sacramento showed down the stretch, the role Malik Monk plays for his team and earning the fourth win of the young season.
Grant, Blazers win again on the road, 106-95 over Pelicans
Jerami Grant scored 27 points and the Portland Trail Blazers overcame the absence of star guard Damian Lillard to defeat the New Orleans Pelicans 106-95
Davion Mitchell on the defense stepping up late in the Kings 127-120 over Cavaliers
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Kings guard Davion Mitchell talks about Wednesday’s 127-120 victory over the Cavaliers, the response they showed following the emotional loss to the Warriors on Monday, defending Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell and the defense from Sacramento down the stretch.
‘He’s not close’: Steve Kerr gets brutally honest on timeline for Andre Iguodala’s season debut
As their bench continues to flounder over three weeks removed from tipoff of the regular season, it’s become clear the Golden State Warriors have a much bigger on-court role for Andre Iguodala than initially anticipated. Too bad the four-time champion is still nowhere near ready to make his 2022-23 debut.
