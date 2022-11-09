Read full article on original website
Rangers Exercising Patience With Clayton Kershaw
An MLB Network Report indicates the Texas Rangers are waiting to find out if the former Cy Young pitcher is interested in leaving Los Angeles.
New York Yankees fans going to puke after Brian Cashman’s comments
The amount of New York Yankees fans that want to see Josh Donaldson back in pinstripes can likely be counted on one hand. General manager Brian Cashman does not care. Cashman defended the embattled third baseman, saying that Donaldson will be starting at the hot corner in 2023. He lauded Donaldson’s defense and said that he feels that there is a lot more left in the bat than he showed in 2022.
SF Giants decline 3B Evan Longoria's team option
The SF Giants have declined the club option in Evan Longoria's contract, making the veteran third baseman a free agent.
Rafael Devers issues warning to Red Sox amidst fraught negotiations
The Boston Red Sox are officially on the clock. For the second year in a row, Rafael Devers has informed the team that he will engage in extension talks until the end of spring training, but not during the regular season, which begins on March 30, 2023. This is it....
Jose Abreu, Corey Kluber among those on Cubs' radar as free agency opens
The Cubs will soon be in discussions with representatives for first baseman Jose Abreu, whose chances of returning to the White Sox are close to zero, according to multiple sources.
Dodgers Rumors: Clayton Kershaw is on the Texas Rangers' Radar, Says MLB Insider
They would love to bring him home to close out his career.
True Blue LA
Dodgers decline Danny Duffy’s 2023 option
The Dodgers on Tuesday declined the $7-million club option for 2023 on Danny Duffy, Andrew Friedman told reporters at the MLB general manager meetings in Las Vegas. The team hasn’t officially announced that Duffy’s option was declined, but earlier Tuesday they did decline the 2023 options on Hanser Alberto and Jimmy Nelson. On Wednesday morning, the MLB Players Association confirmed Duffy’s option was declined on Tuesday.
iheart.com
AJ Preller Talks Padres Priorities & SS Depth "It's A Good Problem To Have
Padres general manager A.J. Preller discussed the team's biggest priorities as free agency begins, if he expects Jurickson Profar and Nick Martinez to return, the plan for Fernando Tatis Jr when he returns, extending Yu Darvish & long term future for Manny Machado and Juan Soto. Is Luis Campusano big-league...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Brewers decline Boxberger's option, claim pitcher off waivers
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Brewers have declined the $3 million 2023 team option on right-handed reliever Brad Boxberger and have claimed right-hander Tyson Miller off waivers from the Texas Rangers. Boxberger, 34, went 4-3 with a 2.95 ERA, 68 strikeouts and 27 walks in 64 innings this season. He was...
Yardbarker
Arizona Fall League Update: Peralta, Hackenberg, Castillo stand out
Earlier this offseason, the White Sox sent seven players to take part in the Arizona Fall League, which allows six teams made up of prospects from all 30 clubs to compete with one another and showcase their skills to their respective teams. The White Sox players play for the Glendale...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers News: Hanser Alberto Receives Buyout & Becomes Free Agent
The Los Angeles Dodgers declined their team option on Hanser Alberto, who received a $250,000 buyout rather than a $2 million salary for the 2023 season. The Dodgers also declined team options on Danny Duffy and Jimmy Nelson, though neither of the pitchers had a buyout as part of their contract terms.
ESPN
Athletics still pursuing Oakland ballpark, GM David Forst says
LAS VEGAS -- The Oakland Athletics continue to push for a new stadium in the Bay Area, general manager David Forst said Tuesday, despite baseball commissioner Rob Manfred's recent concerns about whether a deal would get done there. The A's, Forst said at baseball's general managers meeting, are still looking...
FanSided
