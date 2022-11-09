ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

FanSided

New York Yankees fans going to puke after Brian Cashman’s comments

The amount of New York Yankees fans that want to see Josh Donaldson back in pinstripes can likely be counted on one hand. General manager Brian Cashman does not care. Cashman defended the embattled third baseman, saying that Donaldson will be starting at the hot corner in 2023. He lauded Donaldson’s defense and said that he feels that there is a lot more left in the bat than he showed in 2022.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
True Blue LA

Dodgers decline Danny Duffy’s 2023 option

The Dodgers on Tuesday declined the $7-million club option for 2023 on Danny Duffy, Andrew Friedman told reporters at the MLB general manager meetings in Las Vegas. The team hasn’t officially announced that Duffy’s option was declined, but earlier Tuesday they did decline the 2023 options on Hanser Alberto and Jimmy Nelson. On Wednesday morning, the MLB Players Association confirmed Duffy’s option was declined on Tuesday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
iheart.com

AJ Preller Talks Padres Priorities & SS Depth "It's A Good Problem To Have

Padres general manager A.J. Preller discussed the team's biggest priorities as free agency begins, if he expects Jurickson Profar and Nick Martinez to return, the plan for Fernando Tatis Jr when he returns, extending Yu Darvish & long term future for Manny Machado and Juan Soto. Is Luis Campusano big-league...
SAN DIEGO, CA
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Brewers decline Boxberger's option, claim pitcher off waivers

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Brewers have declined the $3 million 2023 team option on right-handed reliever Brad Boxberger and have claimed right-hander Tyson Miller off waivers from the Texas Rangers. Boxberger, 34, went 4-3 with a 2.95 ERA, 68 strikeouts and 27 walks in 64 innings this season. He was...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Yardbarker

Arizona Fall League Update: Peralta, Hackenberg, Castillo stand out

Earlier this offseason, the White Sox sent seven players to take part in the Arizona Fall League, which allows six teams made up of prospects from all 30 clubs to compete with one another and showcase their skills to their respective teams. The White Sox players play for the Glendale...
CHICAGO, IL
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers News: Hanser Alberto Receives Buyout & Becomes Free Agent

The Los Angeles Dodgers declined their team option on Hanser Alberto, who received a $250,000 buyout rather than a $2 million salary for the 2023 season. The Dodgers also declined team options on Danny Duffy and Jimmy Nelson, though neither of the pitchers had a buyout as part of their contract terms.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ESPN

Athletics still pursuing Oakland ballpark, GM David Forst says

LAS VEGAS -- The Oakland Athletics continue to push for a new stadium in the Bay Area, general manager David Forst said Tuesday, despite baseball commissioner Rob Manfred's recent concerns about whether a deal would get done there. The A's, Forst said at baseball's general managers meeting, are still looking...
OAKLAND, CA
