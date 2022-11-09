ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Know the Foe: No. 1 Georgia

It’s the Battle of the Bulldogs on Saturday as MSU welcomes in the nation’s new No. 1 team. It’s setting up to be a tough matchup for State as the home Bulldogs look to pull off one of the biggest upsets in school history. Who: No. 1...
ATHENS, GA
DawgsDaily

Georgia vs Mississippi State Score Predictions Are In

As the No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs head to Starkville, Mississippi to take on the unranked Mississippi State Bulldogs, Georgia looks to finish a perfect season strong with their final two SEC road games.  These two teams face off for the first time since 2020 when the Georgia Bulldogs beat ...
STARKVILLE, MS
gwinnettprepsports.com

Buford celebrates six college athletic signees

Buford celebrated six seniors who have signed with college athletic programs Wednesday night. The group featured three softball players — Olivia Duncan to Clemson, Emma Castorri to Georgia and Jennifer Ramirez to Fort Valley State. They were joined by swimmer Ben Irwin (U.S. Naval Academy), volleyball player Ashley Sturzoiu (Mississippi State) and track and field athlete Sydney Harris (South Carolina).
BUFORD, GA
Red and Black

OPINION: UGA must take crowd management seriously

I was excited. The entire week leading up to the Georgia Tennessee game, I couldn’t get my mind off of it. Saturday morning, I got to the gate early, where the crowd built over cruelly slow hours of waiting to enter the stadium. As excited as I was about...
ATHENS, GA
Red and Black

Fight breaks out between Tate Plaza speaker and UGA alum

Editor’s Note: This article has been updated to better reflect the nature of this situation. A fight occurred between a speaker and a spectator at the University of Georgia's Tate Plaza on Nov. 7, UGA spokesperson Greg Trevor said in an email to The Red & Black. According to...
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

Athens hospital completes assessment review

Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center says it has finished work on its Community Health Needs Assessments. The hospital on Prince Avenue says it will begin next week the work of implementing changes that are called for in the assessments process. From Sarah Teach, PARMC…. Piedmont hospitals have completed their respective...
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

CCSD updates info on parents portal

The Clarke County School District is using its website to make sure parents have access to the CCSD’s parents portal. From the Clarke Co School District website... CCSD would like to make sure we have current contact information for your household in Infinite Campus, our student information system, and encourages families to confirm that their information is up to date. This will ensure our schools send out communication notices to the correct home addresses, email addresses, and phone numbers.
CLARKE COUNTY, GA
wrwh.com

Cleveland Man Charged In Habersham Commissioner’s Wife’s Death

A White County man was arrested Thursday, Nov. 3, charged with second-degree homicide by vehicle and other charges related to a fatal wreck near Demorest in January. Rylee Wayne Higgins, 20, of Cleveland also is charged with hands-free and failure to maintain lane in the Jan. 31 head-on wreck on Ga. 105 (Cannon Bridge Road) that claimed the life of 77-year-old Sandra Mulkey of Demorest.
CLEVELAND, GA
accesswdun.com

Two teenage Gainesville brothers charged in Hall County murder

Two teenage brothers from Gainesville were arrested late Wednesday evening in connection with the shooting death of a man Tuesday morning on Brown Street. B.J. Williams, public information officer with the Hall County Sheriff's Office, said Jamarco Patton, 16, and Syn'sere Antrell Deshaun Patton, 17, were both charged as adults with felony murder, aggravated battery and aggravated assault in the death of Christopher Dixon, 25, of Gainesville.
GAINESVILLE, GA
secretatlanta.co

Perry Street Steakhouse Will Make Its Debut In Downtown Lawrenceville

Atlanta prepare to add a new steakhouse to your list of must visit restaurants. This city has an amazing list of steakhouses to choose from and it continues to add more options every year. With Nobu now headlining the Atlanta restaurant scene Atlantans should gear up for even more top notch spots to sprout up over the next few years.
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA
Red and Black

Athens Area Humane Society hosts fall festival adoption event

From corgis and cotton candy, to basketball toss and boradors, the Athens Area Humane Society had plenty to offer at its inaugural Furtastic Fall Festival. The fundraising event brought family fun to the humane society’s main shelter on Sunday afternoon. The AAHS’ main lot was filled with a variety...
ATHENS, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy