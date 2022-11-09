The Clarke County School District is using its website to make sure parents have access to the CCSD’s parents portal. From the Clarke Co School District website... CCSD would like to make sure we have current contact information for your household in Infinite Campus, our student information system, and encourages families to confirm that their information is up to date. This will ensure our schools send out communication notices to the correct home addresses, email addresses, and phone numbers.

CLARKE COUNTY, GA ・ 21 HOURS AGO