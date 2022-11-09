Live General Election Results From Los Angeles, L.A. County and California

Voters cast their ballots in Marina Del Rey. (Patrick T. Fallon / AFP via Getty Images)

Who will be L.A.'s next mayor?

Will Sheriff Alex Villanueva hold his office?

Stay here on this page to watch the results unfold. With a release of new numbers Thursday (a day ahead of schedule), the race between Karen Bass and Rick Caruso to be L.A.'s next mayor tightened even more. And Robert Luna's lead on Sheriff Alex Villanueva grew. Still there are hundreds of thousands of votes that still need to be tallied in the coming days.

Below you'll find the latest results for measures and contests across the city and county of Los Angeles, along with California ballot measures, statewide offices, and local congressional seats.

Please note that these results are not final, and many ballots will remain to be counted before a Nov. 15 cut off for mail-in ballots to arrive.

Why is that? Well, early voters and mail-in ballots have fundamentally reshaped how votes are counted and when election results are known — think of it as Election Season rather than just Election Night.

Los Angeles County

City of Los Angeles

California

U.S. Senate And Congress

