ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Live General Election Results From Los Angeles, L.A. County and California

By LAist Staff
LAist
LAist
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WTSIp_0j3hyiG300
Voters cast their ballots in Marina Del Rey. (Patrick T. Fallon / AFP via Getty Images)

Who will be L.A.'s next mayor?

Will Sheriff Alex Villanueva hold his office?

Stay here on this page to watch the results unfold. With a release of new numbers Thursday (a day ahead of schedule), the race between Karen Bass and Rick Caruso to be L.A.'s next mayor tightened even more. And Robert Luna's lead on Sheriff Alex Villanueva grew. Still there are hundreds of thousands of votes that still need to be tallied in the coming days.

Below you'll find the latest results for measures and contests across the city and county of Los Angeles, along with California ballot measures, statewide offices, and local congressional seats.

Please note that these results are not final, and many ballots will remain to be counted before a Nov. 15 cut off for mail-in ballots to arrive.

Why is that? Well, early voters and mail-in ballots have fundamentally reshaped how votes are counted and when election results are known — think of it as Election Season rather than just Election Night.

Los Angeles County

City of Los Angeles

California

U.S. Senate And Congress

This story originally appeared on LAist.com .

Comments / 3

just say nope
2d ago

yeah right the final unswer is going to be delayspecially if carruso win but if corrupt bass win they are not going to wait to count the last vote corrupption 💯per cent

Reply
5
Related
foxla.com

2022 Midterms: LA County to give update on election results

LOS ANGELES - LA County's registrar's office shared an update on the election results as Californians await the outcome of some of the races. As promised hours after Thursday's tweet, LA County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk Dean Logan gave an update on the November general election around 4:30 p.m. The announcement comes as residents across Southern California await the latest on several high-profile races, including the Los Angeles Mayor, the Los Angeles County Sheriff and seats to represent Southern California districts in the U.S. House.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

More LA Election Numbers are In. Here's What's New

Election day was long over, but several key races in Los Angeles had yet to be called, and many were in a dead heat, including the mayor's and sheriff's races. It's a new way of voting, and a new way of counting, which means everything is slow going. On Thursday,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
kcrw.com

No winner yet in LA mayor's race, but could Robert Luna be next sheriff?

Two of LA’s biggest midterm election races are still too close to call. That includes the face-off between U.S. Congresswoman Karen Bass and real estate developer Rick Caruso, and the battle between LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva and former Long Beach Police Department Chief Robert Luna. LA County voters also likely approved a measure that gives the Board of Supervisors more power to oust a sitting sheriff. The results of these races and others won’t be known for days, as LA election officials continue to tally the votes.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Embattled L.A. Sheriff Alex Villanueva Losing By 20 Points In Early Vote Returns

Former Long Beach police Chief Robert Luna jumped out to a large early lead tonight in his bid to unseat incumbent Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva. Results from the L.A. County Registrar-Recorder showed Luna with nearly 60% of the roughly 1 million votes counted as of this evening, while Villanueva had roughly 40%. If that margin holds even by half, it would be a shocking fall for Villanueva who won office in the 2018 election cycle with a 53%-47% vote. That victory four years ago over incumbent Jim McDonnell marked the first time in roughly a century that a sheriff had...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
beverlypress.com

L.A. voters speak

The Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder County Clerk’s office issued updated election totals on Nov. 10 representing vote by mail ballots cast and returned through Election Day. The race for mayor of Los Angeles tightened, but developer Rick Caruso remains in the lead with 50.25% (273,941 votes) of the vote...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Live Los Angeles Mayor Election Results

LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles will soon have a new mayor and it remains to be a tight race between Rep. Karen Bass and billionaire developer Rick Caruso. The two candidates are nearly tied in the race; as of 6 a.m. Wednesday, Caruso had 51.2% of the votes while Bass had 48.8%. According to the LA County Registrar/Recorder, it could take up to two weeks for the race to be officially called.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

LA, Riverside county measure votes are in

Yes – 255,056 68.50%. A ballot measure that would give the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors the authority to remove a publicly elected sheriff from office for cause was being strongly supported by voters Tuesday evening. Early returns showed Measure A with the support of more than 71%...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Laist.com

The Election Results, So Far, Are In.

Dear reader, we're asking for your help to keep local reporting available for all today on the final day of our fall fundraiser. Your financial support keeps stories like this one free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Your donation today will be matched dollar-for-dollar, so your gift's impact on local news will be twice as strong! Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.
LOS ANGELES, CA
LAist

LAist

Los Angeles, CA
1K+
Followers
484
Post
135K+
Views
ABOUT

LAist's mission is to explain L.A. We believe that you deserve great local news — and that we need your help to find those stories. We listen to what you’re curious about, what keeps you up at night, and who you want held accountable.

 https://laist.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy