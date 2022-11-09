ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hughes Springs, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KLTV

Hughes Springs voting location moved due to storm

HUGHES SPRINGS, Texas (KLTV) - Hughes Springs moved their polling location to the First United Methodist Church on Taylor Street due to the community center losing electricity during Fridays storms. The election judge tells us that despite the storms, they have had a great turnout with over 300 voters so...
HUGHES SPRINGS, TX
101.5 KNUE

Heads Up! One Part of I-20 Will Be Closed in East Texas on Sunday

Attention East Texas Drivers, including in Tyler, Longview, and Kilgore, Texas: Coming up this Sunday, November 13, one part of Interstate 20 will be closed to traffic. Interstate 20--a major traffic artery connecting our various East Texas cities--will be shutting down traffic. Well, a small part of it, actually. Thankfully, only one particular area of Interstate 20 is set to be closed to traffic on Sunday, November 13 between the hours of midnight and 6 a.m.
KILGORE, TX
Daingerfield Bee

Tigert earns Reserve Grand Champion at Yamboree

On Saturday, Oct. 22, Daingerfield FFA member and high school sophomore Jordan Tigert, traveled to Gilmer to show her breeding beef heifers at the 2022 East Texas Yamboree Breeding Beef Heifer Show. Jordan showed two of her Santa Gertrudis heifers, Strawberry and Gracie Mae, and her Beefmaster heifer, Fancy. Jordan’s Santa Gertrudis heifer, Strawberry, was awarded Reserve Champion Santa Gertrudis Breed. Pictured is Jordan with her Beefmaster heifer, Fancy, and the breeder of her Beefmaster heifer, Brice Ridenour.
DAINGERFIELD, TX
KLTV

Cody Johnson CMA

Cason resident still piecing life back together in wake of tornado’s destruction. “We just heard the windows pop and the air blowing everywhere, and if there was five flips I did in the trailer house, that’s all I remember,” Esperanza Trujillo said. Updated: 3 hours ago. |
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Gilmer coach says maturity, teamwork a high point for the team

Cason resident still piecing life back together in wake of tornado’s destruction. “We just heard the windows pop and the air blowing everywhere, and if there was five flips I did in the trailer house, that’s all I remember,” Esperanza Trujillo said. Updated: 2 hours ago. |
GILMER, TX
KLTV

Truck hits Green St. bridge near Nelson in Longview, causing damage

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview police say traffic is flowing once again in the 600 block of South Green St. between Nelson and Mopac. The cause of the traffic disruption earlier Monday night was a utility truck smacking the railroad overpass, causing damage as it passed underneath it. The truck apparently made it through, but it took some concrete with it as it went. As of 7:30 p.m., traffic was able to get through again.
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

City approves commercial district on west side of Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A new development is coming to the west side of Tyler. The Tyler City Council approved a commercial site layout for Bellwood Park at West Loop 323 at Wednesday’s City Council meeting. The Tyler Planning Director, Kyle Kingma says plans are underway for new retail...
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Longview law firm to give away 750 turkeys

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A law firm is offering free turkeys in Longview and Gilmer to give back to the community. Goudarzi & Young will be giving away a total of 750 Bear Creek smoked turkeys. This will take place in Longview on Nov. 21 at their office at 3522 Fourth Street and in Gilmer at the Yamboree Fair Grounds on Nov. 23. Both events will start at 10 a.m.
LONGVIEW, TX
Larry Lease

Multiple Tornadoes Confirmed to have Touchdown in Metroplex

Multiple tornadoes touched down across Texas during the recent Fall storm.Nikolas Noonan/Unsplash. Four tornadoes rated EF-2 or greater touched down east of the Metroplex on Friday. The National Weather Service confirmed the four tornadoes. NBC 5 reports that the NWS survey crew canvassed the damge area and confirmed one tornado hit Lamar County, one in Hopkins County, one in Rains and Hopkins County and one in Henderson County.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
101.5 KNUE

The Other Green Street Bridge In Longview, TX Claims A Victim

The Green Street Bridge in Longview also affectionately known as the "Green Monster" is becoming a "landmark" of sorts for East Texans especially Longview residents because every other day, the bridge seems to "eat" trucks that don't belong there. But did you know there's TWO Green Street bridges, both with the same height?
LONGVIEW, TX
ktalnews.com

This I-30 ramp in Texarkana will be closed on Saturday morning

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Crews will be removing an overhead sign from the ramp connecting I-30 westbound to US 59/I-369 south in Texarkana on Saturday. The work will begin at 12:00 a.m be completed by 6:00 a.m. Westbound traffic will be directed back to US 59/I-369 south after be...
TEXARKANA, TX
FireRescue1

Photos: Tornado destroys Texas VFD station

HUGHES SPRINGS, Texas — The Hughes Springs Volunteer Fire Department fire station was destroyed Friday night when a tornado hit the area. City Hall and a number of homes were also damaged, KLTV reported. “By the time we got here, there was nothing left. Everyone was scrambling trying to...
HUGHES SPRINGS, TX
KLTV

Hughes Springs firefighter survives tornado hit on fire station unscathed

HUGHES SPRINGS, Texas (KLTV) - It could take well into this week to clear all the downed trees and debris in one East Texas city, slammed by tornadoes this past Friday night. Longtime residents say nothing like this had ever happened in the small community of Hughes Springs, and they are still trying to process the scope of what hit them.
HUGHES SPRINGS, TX
CBS19

4 dead after two-vehicle wreck in Wood County

WOOD COUNTY, Texas — Four people, including a 16-year-old girl, were killed after a two-vehicle wreck in Wood County Wednesday night nine miles north of Quitman. Phillipus P. Strydom, 64, of Winnsboro, was driving eastbound on FM 515 and Brandy L. Addicks, 43, of Winnsboro, was driving southbound on FM 2966. She disregarded a stop sign, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
WOOD COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy