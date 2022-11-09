Read full article on original website
KLTV
Cason resident still piecing life back together in wake of tornado’s destruction
CASON, Texas (KLTV) - It will be a long road to recovery for victims of the EF-2 tornado that struck in Morris County near the Cason community. Residents there say it’s difficult to know where to start, so they are approaching recovery one piece at a time. Jose Rodriguez...
KLTV
Hughes Springs voting location moved due to storm
HUGHES SPRINGS, Texas (KLTV) - Hughes Springs moved their polling location to the First United Methodist Church on Taylor Street due to the community center losing electricity during Fridays storms. The election judge tells us that despite the storms, they have had a great turnout with over 300 voters so...
Heads Up! One Part of I-20 Will Be Closed in East Texas on Sunday
Attention East Texas Drivers, including in Tyler, Longview, and Kilgore, Texas: Coming up this Sunday, November 13, one part of Interstate 20 will be closed to traffic. Interstate 20--a major traffic artery connecting our various East Texas cities--will be shutting down traffic. Well, a small part of it, actually. Thankfully, only one particular area of Interstate 20 is set to be closed to traffic on Sunday, November 13 between the hours of midnight and 6 a.m.
KLTV
Hughes Springs church provides meals, Wi-Fi as storm cleanup continues
HUGHES SPRINGS, Texas (KLTV) - The First Baptist Church of Hughes Springs opened up their gym, the First Baptist Christian Life Center, for free hot meals and as a workspace for the community. The church is one of the only buildings with internet and Wi-Fi after the tornado hit Friday.
Tigert earns Reserve Grand Champion at Yamboree
On Saturday, Oct. 22, Daingerfield FFA member and high school sophomore Jordan Tigert, traveled to Gilmer to show her breeding beef heifers at the 2022 East Texas Yamboree Breeding Beef Heifer Show. Jordan showed two of her Santa Gertrudis heifers, Strawberry and Gracie Mae, and her Beefmaster heifer, Fancy. Jordan’s Santa Gertrudis heifer, Strawberry, was awarded Reserve Champion Santa Gertrudis Breed. Pictured is Jordan with her Beefmaster heifer, Fancy, and the breeder of her Beefmaster heifer, Brice Ridenour.
Officials encourage East Texans to have a tornado safety plan
CASS COUNTY, Texas — On Monday night the National Weather Service has increased the number of tornados to nine from last Friday’s storm. They struck from North Texas and into the Ark-La-Tex area. Officials confirmed seven of those tornadoes touched down in East Texas. The city of Hughes...
New Boston Texas Tornado Damage From Storms in East Texas Friday Night
According to KSLA News, the National Weather Service has now confirmed there were six tornados in East Texas and at least 1 in Oklahoma. The towns that showed quite a bit of damage include Sulpher Springs, Hughes Springs, Paris, Clarksville, New Boston and Idabel Oklahoma. Dozen of people were injured and there were unfortunately three deaths reported.
KLTV
Cody Johnson CMA
Cason resident still piecing life back together in wake of tornado’s destruction. “We just heard the windows pop and the air blowing everywhere, and if there was five flips I did in the trailer house, that’s all I remember,” Esperanza Trujillo said. Updated: 3 hours ago. |
KLTV
Gilmer coach says maturity, teamwork a high point for the team
KLTV
Truck hits Green St. bridge near Nelson in Longview, causing damage
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview police say traffic is flowing once again in the 600 block of South Green St. between Nelson and Mopac. The cause of the traffic disruption earlier Monday night was a utility truck smacking the railroad overpass, causing damage as it passed underneath it. The truck apparently made it through, but it took some concrete with it as it went. As of 7:30 p.m., traffic was able to get through again.
KLTV
City approves commercial district on west side of Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A new development is coming to the west side of Tyler. The Tyler City Council approved a commercial site layout for Bellwood Park at West Loop 323 at Wednesday’s City Council meeting. The Tyler Planning Director, Kyle Kingma says plans are underway for new retail...
KLTV
Longview law firm to give away 750 turkeys
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A law firm is offering free turkeys in Longview and Gilmer to give back to the community. Goudarzi & Young will be giving away a total of 750 Bear Creek smoked turkeys. This will take place in Longview on Nov. 21 at their office at 3522 Fourth Street and in Gilmer at the Yamboree Fair Grounds on Nov. 23. Both events will start at 10 a.m.
Multiple Tornadoes Confirmed to have Touchdown in Metroplex
Multiple tornadoes touched down across Texas during the recent Fall storm.Nikolas Noonan/Unsplash. Four tornadoes rated EF-2 or greater touched down east of the Metroplex on Friday. The National Weather Service confirmed the four tornadoes. NBC 5 reports that the NWS survey crew canvassed the damge area and confirmed one tornado hit Lamar County, one in Hopkins County, one in Rains and Hopkins County and one in Henderson County.
The Other Green Street Bridge In Longview, TX Claims A Victim
The Green Street Bridge in Longview also affectionately known as the "Green Monster" is becoming a "landmark" of sorts for East Texans especially Longview residents because every other day, the bridge seems to "eat" trucks that don't belong there. But did you know there's TWO Green Street bridges, both with the same height?
KLTV
WebXtra: 50 films to be showcased at 6th annual Reel East Texas Film Festival in Kilgore
Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran resigns; Neal Franklin sworn in as replacement. In the wake of his Tuesday night victory to succeed Louie Gohmert in the United States House of Representatives, Nathaniel Moran has resigned his position as Smith County Judge effective immediately. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Watch KLTV...
ktalnews.com
This I-30 ramp in Texarkana will be closed on Saturday morning
TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Crews will be removing an overhead sign from the ramp connecting I-30 westbound to US 59/I-369 south in Texarkana on Saturday. The work will begin at 12:00 a.m be completed by 6:00 a.m. Westbound traffic will be directed back to US 59/I-369 south after be...
FireRescue1
Photos: Tornado destroys Texas VFD station
HUGHES SPRINGS, Texas — The Hughes Springs Volunteer Fire Department fire station was destroyed Friday night when a tornado hit the area. City Hall and a number of homes were also damaged, KLTV reported. “By the time we got here, there was nothing left. Everyone was scrambling trying to...
KLTV
Hughes Springs firefighter survives tornado hit on fire station unscathed
HUGHES SPRINGS, Texas (KLTV) - It could take well into this week to clear all the downed trees and debris in one East Texas city, slammed by tornadoes this past Friday night. Longtime residents say nothing like this had ever happened in the small community of Hughes Springs, and they are still trying to process the scope of what hit them.
4 dead after two-vehicle wreck in Wood County
WOOD COUNTY, Texas — Four people, including a 16-year-old girl, were killed after a two-vehicle wreck in Wood County Wednesday night nine miles north of Quitman. Phillipus P. Strydom, 64, of Winnsboro, was driving eastbound on FM 515 and Brandy L. Addicks, 43, of Winnsboro, was driving southbound on FM 2966. She disregarded a stop sign, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Traffic reopens after fatal wreck on Loop 281 in Longview
UPDATE: All emergency personnel have left the scene and traffic has been reopened. LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A fatal wreck on Wednesday morning has shut down all east and westbound lanes in the 800 block of Loop 281 in Longview at Alpine Road, according to police. Officials at the scene said the crash was a […]
