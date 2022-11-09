Read full article on original website
Granite Jeep
2d ago
We grew up without these social media bot makers. We don't need these things in our classrooms or at the dinner table. I'm willing to bet that classroom performance improves as well as grades. Your daughters can thirst trap and play shallow narcissists at home.
Dee Bee
2d ago
That's it nothing about how Bullard is ghetto AF and has been for over 30 years from the klan videos and all the other garbage and now take away the ability to prove it WOW!!!!!
REVEALED: Bullard High School’s cellphone-free policy
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Bullard High School is set to become a smartphone-free learning environment starting on Wednesday, November 9, according to the school’s website. According to the school’s policy, students will keep their phones in pouches during the school day. Smartwatches will also have to be placed in a pouch. Any student who doesn’t […]
GV Wire
Bullard Student Walkout Possible as Cellphone Ban Starts Midweek
Bullard High School’s new policy restricting student access to their smart phones during the school day will start Wednesday, the school announced in messages to families, social media posts, and on the school’s website. The controversial ban, which school officials say is designed to improve student academic performance...
KMPH.com
Governor Newsom and First Partner visit Fresno on Thursday
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Governor Gavin Newsom and First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom visited Fresno on Thursday to join California’s nation-leading service corps to participate in community service projects and highlight the state’s commitment to uplifting service opportunities. There were at the West Fresno Family Resource Center...
This is the new president of Clovis Community College
CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The upcoming president of Clovis Community College was announced on Wednesday, revealing that Dr. Kim E. Armstrong from Arkansas State University is set to take on the position on January 3, 2023. Dr. Armstrong’s appointment was unanimously approved by the State Center Community College District Board of Trustees on November 1. […]
She Sent Her Little Girls To Live Safely With Her Sister. Their Aunt Forced Them To Commit Murder Instead.
In 2002, 10-year-old Tiana Nechelle Martin and her 12 and 14-year-old sisters moved in with their aunt, Tamara Lynette Robinson. The girls moved in with their aunt and her 2-year-old daughter in the 4400 block of West Avalon Avenue in Fresno, California. Their mother, Tina Jackson, lost her job and could no longer afford to take care of her children. The Fresno Bee described Tamara as a protective and caring woman.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Fresno, CA
Fresno, California, is the perfect place to have memorable experiences without exceeding your budget. Located in Fresno County, Fresno is known for its beautiful parks and vibrant culture. Fresno is a Spanish word that means "ash tree," the type of tree abundant along the stunning San Joaquin River. Fresno boasts...
9-month-old fatally shot while in stroller in California
MERCED, Calif. (AP) — A 9-month-old boy sitting in a stroller being pushed by his mother on a central California sidewalk was shot and killed when someone opened fire from a car, police said. The mother was walking Wednesday with her boyfriend on a street in Merced when a car drove by and one of The post 9-month-old fatally shot while in stroller in California appeared first on KION546.
thesungazette.com
County prosecutors help deny parole for local murderer
VISALIA – A week after objecting early-parole hearings for two inmates, prosecutors successfully secured a denial of parole for a man who murdered his ex-girlfriend 21 years ago. At a virtual hearing on Nov. 1, Tulare County District Attorney (TCDA) prosecutors secured a three-year denial of parole for Eddie...
KMPH.com
DNA evidence links to suspected burglars in Clovis, police say
CLOVIS, Calif. (FOX26) — Two suspects now find themselves behind bars after police say DNA evidence led to their arrest in Fresno. According to the Clovis Police Department, a home burglary took place last month in Clovis near Fowler and Alluvial. Police say one of the suspects smashed the...
NBC Los Angeles
Riverside County-Based Firefighter Arrested in Undercover Child Predator Operation in Fresno
Nineteen Southern California men were arrested last week during an undercover operation led by the Fresno County Sheriff's Department after allegedly attempting to meet with "preteen and early teenage old boys and girls" for purposes of sex, the department shared in a Monday announcement. The operation, dubbed "Operation H.O.O.K," an...
Fresno woman arrested for the murder of her sister, three-week-old niece
Fresno police blame sibling rivalry and jealousy for the shocking murders of an 18-year-old mother and her 3-week-old daughter in September.
Thousands of Central California residents without power amid storms
Thousands of Valley residents are without power Tuesday as storms continue to hit the area.
WATCH: Fresno joint child predator undercover operation
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – 19 people identified in an undercover operation to identify sexual predators were arrested for allegedly attempting to contact a minor for sex and other related crimes, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. Officials say this was part of a joint undercover operation conducted by federal, state, and local law enforcement […]
Widespread power outage impacts downtown Fresno
A power outage impacted a large portion of downtown Fresno on Tuesday afternoon.
Los Baños Enterprise
Incumbent Caballero defeating challenger Shor in 14th State Senate race
As of the latest update on the California Secretary of State’s website at 10:41 p.m. Tuesday night, Nov. 8, Democrat incumbent State Senator Anna Caballero was soundly defeating Republican challenger, businessman and Rabbi Amnon Shor in the race for the newly drawn 14th District. That update shows 306 of...
fresyes.com
Fresno Through the Years
Here’s another great old video from KMJ-TV, Fresno’s first television station. 2:10 Bandits and Thieves! Juan Soto, Joaquin Murrieta, & Pegleg Smith. 2:30 San Francisco Syndicate. 4:10 Fresno’s First Merchant Jim Faber. 4:20 Land at $3 an Acre!. 4:53 a total of 55 Buildings in Fresno –...
Thousands of customers left without power in Fresno, Madera counties
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A widespread power outage left thousands of Central Valley customers in the dark on Tuesday night, according to PG&E. As of 5:40 p.m., there are 6,939 customers across Fresno and Madera counties are being impacted by the power outage, according to PG&E’s outage website. As the power outage continues, officials […]
GV Wire
Fresno County GOP Ballot Returns Outpacing Dems. Will Trend Hold?
Rain predicted for Tuesday’s election finale could affect voter turnout, Fresno County elections chief James Kus said. “Rain or other bad weather is likely to have a damping effect on turnout (pun not intended). But Fresno County voters are a tenacious group and I expect a solid turnout tomorrow no matter the weather and the Fresno County Clerk/Registrar of Voters and our Election Workers are ready to serve the public throughout the day,” Kus said.
WATCH: 19 arrests in Operation H.O.O.K. child predator sting in Fresno County
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – 19 people identified in an undercover operation to identify sexual predators were arrested for allegedly attempting to contact a minor for sex and other related crimes, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. Officials say this was part of a joint undercover operation conducted by federal, state, and local law enforcement […]
KMPH.com
Weather leaves thousands without power in North Fresno, Fresno County, Madera County
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Thousands of PG&E customers are now without power across North Fresno, Fresno County, and Madera County. According to PG&E, over 10,000 customers have been impacted in North Fresno and Fresno County, along with hundreds of others in Madera County. PG&E says the power outage began...
Comments / 9