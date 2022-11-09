Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Manhattan Chef Confronts Man Who Allegedly Molested His Son, Is Later Found DeadStill UnsolvedManhattan, NY
‘Psycho’ Hubby Stabbed Wife to Death in Front of Kids, Sentenced to 20 YearsBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Sanzari's: Upscale Italian Food In The Heart Of Bergen CountyOssiana TepfenhartBergen County, NJ
Female inmate found dead in the Hudson County Correctional FacilityBLOCK WORK MEDIAHudson County, NJ
Lottery now open for affordable apartments in luxury building on the ConcourseWelcome2TheBronxNew York City, NY
u.today
Goldman Sachs Classifies XRP, Shiba Inu and Other Cryptocurrencies
Banking behemoth Goldman Sachs is set to unveil a cryptocurrency classification system for hundreds of cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin (BTC), XRP, Shiba Inu (SHIB), Solana (SOL) and hundreds of other tokens, CNBC reports. The new service, which is called Datonomy, has been developed in partnership with cryptocurrency intelligence firm Coin...
Binance pulls out of FTX merger, sending cryptocurrency prices plunging
Cryptocurrency prices plunged for a second straight day on Wednesday after crypto exchange platform Binance announced it was pulling out of its deal to purchase its failing rival FTX Trading. Bitcoin sank to a two-year low after Binance confirmed earlier rumors and news reports that it was ready to back...
TechCrunch
Former Tink employees launch Atlar, a payment automation startup
In addtion to Index Ventures, La Famiglia VC, Cocoa and various business angels also participated in the round, such as Revolut CFO Mikko Salovaara, former EVP of global sales at Adyen Thijn Lamers and N26 CFO Jan Kemper. While European consumers are already quite familiar with open banking and payment...
CoinTelegraph
Marathon is now the 2nd-largest listed holder of Bitcoin — CEO
Bitcoin (BTC) mining company Marathon Digital Holdings is now understood to be the second-largest holder of Bitcoin in the world among publicly-listed companies. During the company’s third-quarter earnings call on Nov. 8, Marathon Digital CEO Fred Thiel revealed the company now holds 11,300 BTC, worth around $205 million at the time of writing, “making Marathon the second largest holder of Bitcoin among publicly traded companies worldwide, ” referring to unnamed third-party data.
TechCrunch
Doola nurses new capital for its ‘business in a box’ tool targeting global founders
The new investment comes less than one year after the company secured $3 million in seed funding. This gives the company just under $12 million in total funding since the company was founded by Arjun Mahadevan and JP Pincheira in 2020. Mahadevan did not disclose the company’s new valuation but did say this round increased it.
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Whale Moves $1,583,709,890 in BTC in Series of Staggering Transactions – Here’s Where the Crypto Is Now
A massive whale is moving more than a billion dollars in Bitcoin in a flurry of transactions that effectively emptied a number of newly created crypto wallets. Data from Blockchain.com shows the deep-pocketed investor just drained a crypto wallet that had recently accumulated over 74,105 in BTC worth over $1.58 billion.
crowdfundinsider.com
Society Pass Adds Crypto Payments by Partnering with Canada’s CoinSmart Financial
Society Pass Incorporated (SoPa) (Nasdaq: SOPA), Southeast Asia’s data-driven fintech and e-commerce ecosystem, announced the establishment of a strategic cryptocurrency payment partnership with Canada-based CoinSmart Financial Inc, a Toronto-headquartered crypto asset trading platform. Under this paradigm-shifting collaboration, SmartPay by CoinSmart “provides transaction settlement services in cryptocurrency for consumers and...
Dutch FinTech Adyen Teams with Instacart on PINless Payments
Amsterdam-based payment technology company Adyen will act as a payment services partner for grocery aggregator firm Instacart, the FinTech announced on Thursday (Nov. 10). As part of the new partnership, Instacart will leverage various aspects of the Adyen payment platform, including PIN-free debit payments, per a press release. “Working with...
'Dr Doom' economist Nouriel Roubini suggests FTX's rescue deal shows how crypto is a Ponzi scheme: 'Who will bail out Binance?'
Nouriel Roubini flagged FTX's rescue deal for Binance as a sign crypto investing is a Ponzi scheme. The "Dr Doom" economist noted FTX had itself been bailing out struggling crypto firms. The crypto critic wondered who will bail out Binance when that "house of cards collapses". Nouriel Roubini has flagged...
coingeek.com
Russia exploring integrating digital assets into its financial system: central bank
Russia’s new-found love for digital assets is set to hit new heights with the release of a report by the country’s central bank that outlines how Russia can integrate digital currencies like Bitcoin into its financial system. The report, titled “Digital Assets in the Russian Federation,” delves into...
FinTech Platform Qenta to Merge With SPAC Blockchain Coinvestors
FinTech platform Qenta and special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition (BSCA) have entered into an agreement to merge and list the combined company on the Nasdaq. The boards of directors of both companies have unanimously approved the transactions, the business combination is expected to be completed during the...
crowdfundinsider.com
Wio Bank, Mambu Bring Virtual Banking Services to the UAE
Mambu’s cloud-native banking platform enables Wio Bank “to achieve a faster time to market as it helps establish the UAE as a hub for the growing digital economy.”. Wio Bank provides access “to banking and business support services in a fast, convenient and fully digital manner.” Its offering is tailor-made “for start-ups, freelancers and small-to-medium enterprises (SMEs), groups that still largely rely on brick-and-mortar branches to open accounts and carry out business transactions.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Fintech Ping Raises $15M to Expand Payment Platform for Freelancers, Gig Economy
Ping, the global payment platform for freelancers and contractors, announced a $15 million seed funding round from key investors “including Y-Combinator, Race Capital, BlockTower, Danhua Capital, Signum Capital and Goat Capital.”. The funds from the investment round will “further propel and expand Ping’s platform to enable digital nomads to...
fintechfutures.com
Vietnam’s Sacombank taps Temenos for digital banking platform
Vietnam’s Sacombank has tapped banking tech vendor Temenos for its digital banking solution Infinity in order to meet growing demand for digital financial products and services. Sacombank is one of Vietnam’s largest banks, with more than 15 million retail and business banking customers. The adoption of Temenos Infinity will...
getnews.info
KUWA Oracle raises $1.5 Million in seed funding ahead of KUWA Chain launch
KUWA raised 1.5 Million in seed funding for the development of their cutting-edge customizable blockchain oracles. Helsinki, Finland – November 09, 2022 – KUWA Labs is pleased to announce that they have been able to raise 1.5 Million in seed funding for KUWA Oracle this month. With the KUWA Chain launch scheduled for mid-December, the timing has been perfect. KUWA Oracle will also host an airdrop event in December.
crowdfundinsider.com
More Shade: Binance CEO Criticizes Use of FTT as Collateral
The dust has yet to settle, and the deal has not yet closed, but Binance’s rapid acquisition of FTX following a liquidity crunch is questioning the entire crypto ecosystem. Just last week, FTX appeared to be Teflon against any attacks lobbed against the digital asset industry. But following an article in Coindesk that questioned its operations and FTX’s relationship with Alameda – a trading platform owned by FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried, things moved quickly and in a bad direction.
kitco.com
Russia's Central Bank opens public consultation on stablecoins, NFTs and other tokenized financial instruments
(Kitco News) - Russia’s Central Bank (CBR) is looking at different ways to incorporate digital financial assets (DFA) and blockchain technology into its domestic financial system, according to a report they shared on Telegram on Nov. 7 entitled Digital Assets in the Russian Federation. The report explores various ways...
Bahamas freezes certain FTX assets, further crippling Sam Bankman-Fried's troubled crypto trading firm
The Securities Commission of the Bahamas said it's aware of statements suggesting FTX mishandled, mismanaged, or transferred to Alameda Research, Bankman-Fried's crypto trading firm.
crowdfundinsider.com
Payments Fintech KodyPay Finalizes $5M Pre-Series A to Accelerate Business Expansion
KodyPay, a payments company, has raised an additional $5 million in Q3 2022. The financing round involved major shareholders “alongside new strategic investors bringing the total funding raised to US$10 million.”. KodyPay claims that it “brings the ease and optionality of online payments to brick & mortar businesses.” Using...
crowdfundinsider.com
Kris Marszalek, CEO of Crypto.com, Says Firm Will be Releasing Audited Proof of Reserves
Kris Marszalek, CEO of Crypto.com, said that they’ve shared the belief that it “should be necessary for crypto platforms to publicly share proof of reserves” and Crypto.com will be publishing their audited proof of reserves. According to the company CEO, this is “a critical moment for the...
