u.today

Goldman Sachs Classifies XRP, Shiba Inu and Other Cryptocurrencies

Banking behemoth Goldman Sachs is set to unveil a cryptocurrency classification system for hundreds of cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin (BTC), XRP, Shiba Inu (SHIB), Solana (SOL) and hundreds of other tokens, CNBC reports. The new service, which is called Datonomy, has been developed in partnership with cryptocurrency intelligence firm Coin...
TechCrunch

Former Tink employees launch Atlar, a payment automation startup

In addtion to Index Ventures, La Famiglia VC, Cocoa and various business angels also participated in the round, such as Revolut CFO Mikko Salovaara, former EVP of global sales at Adyen Thijn Lamers and N26 CFO Jan Kemper. While European consumers are already quite familiar with open banking and payment...
CoinTelegraph

Marathon is now the 2nd-largest listed holder of Bitcoin — CEO

Bitcoin (BTC) mining company Marathon Digital Holdings is now understood to be the second-largest holder of Bitcoin in the world among publicly-listed companies. During the company’s third-quarter earnings call on Nov. 8, Marathon Digital CEO Fred Thiel revealed the company now holds 11,300 BTC, worth around $205 million at the time of writing, “making Marathon the second largest holder of Bitcoin among publicly traded companies worldwide, ” referring to unnamed third-party data.
TEXAS STATE
TechCrunch

Doola nurses new capital for its ‘business in a box’ tool targeting global founders

The new investment comes less than one year after the company secured $3 million in seed funding. This gives the company just under $12 million in total funding since the company was founded by Arjun Mahadevan and JP Pincheira in 2020. Mahadevan did not disclose the company’s new valuation but did say this round increased it.
crowdfundinsider.com

Society Pass Adds Crypto Payments by Partnering with Canada’s CoinSmart Financial

Society Pass Incorporated (SoPa) (Nasdaq: SOPA), Southeast Asia’s data-driven fintech and e-commerce ecosystem, announced the establishment of a strategic cryptocurrency payment partnership with Canada-based CoinSmart Financial Inc, a Toronto-headquartered crypto asset trading platform. Under this paradigm-shifting collaboration, SmartPay by CoinSmart “provides transaction settlement services in cryptocurrency for consumers and...
PYMNTS

Dutch FinTech Adyen Teams with Instacart on PINless Payments

Amsterdam-based payment technology company Adyen will act as a payment services partner for grocery aggregator firm Instacart, the FinTech announced on Thursday (Nov. 10). As part of the new partnership, Instacart will leverage various aspects of the Adyen payment platform, including PIN-free debit payments, per a press release. “Working with...
coingeek.com

Russia exploring integrating digital assets into its financial system: central bank

Russia’s new-found love for digital assets is set to hit new heights with the release of a report by the country’s central bank that outlines how Russia can integrate digital currencies like Bitcoin into its financial system. The report, titled “Digital Assets in the Russian Federation,” delves into...
PYMNTS

FinTech Platform Qenta to Merge With SPAC Blockchain Coinvestors

FinTech platform Qenta and special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition (BSCA) have entered into an agreement to merge and list the combined company on the Nasdaq. The boards of directors of both companies have unanimously approved the transactions, the business combination is expected to be completed during the...
crowdfundinsider.com

Wio Bank, Mambu Bring Virtual Banking Services to the UAE

Mambu’s cloud-native banking platform enables Wio Bank “to achieve a faster time to market as it helps establish the UAE as a hub for the growing digital economy.”. Wio Bank provides access “to banking and business support services in a fast, convenient and fully digital manner.” Its offering is tailor-made “for start-ups, freelancers and small-to-medium enterprises (SMEs), groups that still largely rely on brick-and-mortar branches to open accounts and carry out business transactions.”
crowdfundinsider.com

Fintech Ping Raises $15M to Expand Payment Platform for Freelancers, Gig Economy

Ping, the global payment platform for freelancers and contractors, announced a $15 million seed funding round from key investors “including Y-Combinator, Race Capital, BlockTower, Danhua Capital, Signum Capital and Goat Capital.”. The funds from the investment round will “further propel and expand Ping’s platform to enable digital nomads to...
fintechfutures.com

Vietnam’s Sacombank taps Temenos for digital banking platform

Vietnam’s Sacombank has tapped banking tech vendor Temenos for its digital banking solution Infinity in order to meet growing demand for digital financial products and services. Sacombank is one of Vietnam’s largest banks, with more than 15 million retail and business banking customers. The adoption of Temenos Infinity will...
getnews.info

KUWA Oracle raises $1.5 Million in seed funding ahead of KUWA Chain launch

KUWA raised 1.5 Million in seed funding for the development of their cutting-edge customizable blockchain oracles. Helsinki, Finland – November 09, 2022 – KUWA Labs is pleased to announce that they have been able to raise 1.5 Million in seed funding for KUWA Oracle this month. With the KUWA Chain launch scheduled for mid-December, the timing has been perfect. KUWA Oracle will also host an airdrop event in December.
crowdfundinsider.com

More Shade: Binance CEO Criticizes Use of FTT as Collateral

The dust has yet to settle, and the deal has not yet closed, but Binance’s rapid acquisition of FTX following a liquidity crunch is questioning the entire crypto ecosystem. Just last week, FTX appeared to be Teflon against any attacks lobbed against the digital asset industry. But following an article in Coindesk that questioned its operations and FTX’s relationship with Alameda – a trading platform owned by FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried, things moved quickly and in a bad direction.
crowdfundinsider.com

Payments Fintech KodyPay Finalizes $5M Pre-Series A to Accelerate Business Expansion

KodyPay, a payments company, has raised an additional $5 million in Q3 2022. The financing round involved major shareholders “alongside new strategic investors bringing the total funding raised to US$10 million.”. KodyPay claims that it “brings the ease and optionality of online payments to brick & mortar businesses.” Using...

