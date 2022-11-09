Read full article on original website
SoCal will be mild, sunny on Sunday
Southern California will stay cool but sunny and mostly clear over the weekend.
Yakima Herald Republic
Rains from Nicole douse eastern US from Georgia to Canada
WILBUR-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. (AP) — Heavy rain from the remnants of Hurricane Nicole covered the eastern United States from Georgia to the Canadian border Friday while hundreds of people on a hard-hit stretch of Florida’s coast wondered when, or if, they could return to their homes. As waves washed...
Yakima Herald Republic
New poll suggests Washington wildlife management is 'out of touch with the public,' may have political implications
A majority of Washington voters believe state wildlife managers' goal should be "preserving and protecting fish and wildlife" according to poll commissioned by a nonprofit dedicated to reforming the state's wildlife management agency. That language was pulled directly from the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife's mission statement and was...
Yakima Herald Republic
Julie Anderson got a raw deal in WA Secretary of State race, thanks to ugly partisanship
Nov. 12—OPINION AND COMMENTARY — Editorials and other Opinion content offer perspectives on issues important to our community and are independent from the work of our newsroom reporters. Julie Anderson was right. The point she was making — about the toxicity of current-day partisan politics, and the need...
Yakima Herald Republic
Gallagher, melon-smashing comedian who hurled food into audience, dies at 76
LOS ANGELES — Gallagher, the uninhibited prop comic best known for pulverizing watermelons — and assorted other food stuff — with a sledgehammer he called a Sledge-O-Matic, has died. He was 76. The comedian, whose first name was Leo, died Friday of organ failure in Palm Springs,...
Yakima Herald Republic
Anderson concedes in Washington secretary of state race
Pierce County Auditor Julie Anderson on Thursday conceded defeat to Democrat Steve Hobbs in a tight race for Washington secretary of state, saying the campaign is over. In an emailed statement, Anderson said she knew her bid to be the first nonpartisan secretary of state elected by Washington voters would be tough, but she believed it needed to happen.
Yakima Herald Republic
Sandy Hook memorial opens nearly 10 years after 26 killed
NEWTOWN, Conn. (AP) — A memorial to the 20 first graders and six educators killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting opened to the public Sunday, a month before the 10th anniversary of the massacre. No ceremony was planned at the site a short distance from the school....
