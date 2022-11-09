ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
Yakima Herald Republic

Rains from Nicole douse eastern US from Georgia to Canada

WILBUR-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. (AP) — Heavy rain from the remnants of Hurricane Nicole covered the eastern United States from Georgia to the Canadian border Friday while hundreds of people on a hard-hit stretch of Florida’s coast wondered when, or if, they could return to their homes. As waves washed...
GEORGIA STATE
Yakima Herald Republic

New poll suggests Washington wildlife management is 'out of touch with the public,' may have political implications

A majority of Washington voters believe state wildlife managers' goal should be "preserving and protecting fish and wildlife" according to poll commissioned by a nonprofit dedicated to reforming the state's wildlife management agency. That language was pulled directly from the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife's mission statement and was...
WASHINGTON STATE
Yakima Herald Republic

Anderson concedes in Washington secretary of state race

Pierce County Auditor Julie Anderson on Thursday conceded defeat to Democrat Steve Hobbs in a tight race for Washington secretary of state, saying the campaign is over. In an emailed statement, Anderson said she knew her bid to be the first nonpartisan secretary of state elected by Washington voters would be tough, but she believed it needed to happen.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Sandy Hook memorial opens nearly 10 years after 26 killed

NEWTOWN, Conn. (AP) — A memorial to the 20 first graders and six educators killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting opened to the public Sunday, a month before the 10th anniversary of the massacre. No ceremony was planned at the site a short distance from the school....
NEWTOWN, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy