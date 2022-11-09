Read full article on original website
Manhattan Chef Confronts Man Who Allegedly Molested His Son, Is Later Found DeadStill UnsolvedManhattan, NY
‘Psycho’ Hubby Stabbed Wife to Death in Front of Kids, Sentenced to 20 YearsBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Sanzari's: Upscale Italian Food In The Heart Of Bergen CountyOssiana TepfenhartBergen County, NJ
Female inmate found dead in the Hudson County Correctional FacilityBLOCK WORK MEDIAHudson County, NJ
Lottery now open for affordable apartments in luxury building on the ConcourseWelcome2TheBronxNew York City, NY
u.today
Goldman Sachs Classifies XRP, Shiba Inu and Other Cryptocurrencies
Banking behemoth Goldman Sachs is set to unveil a cryptocurrency classification system for hundreds of cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin (BTC), XRP, Shiba Inu (SHIB), Solana (SOL) and hundreds of other tokens, CNBC reports. The new service, which is called Datonomy, has been developed in partnership with cryptocurrency intelligence firm Coin...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Whale Moves $1,583,709,890 in BTC in Series of Staggering Transactions – Here’s Where the Crypto Is Now
A massive whale is moving more than a billion dollars in Bitcoin in a flurry of transactions that effectively emptied a number of newly created crypto wallets. Data from Blockchain.com shows the deep-pocketed investor just drained a crypto wallet that had recently accumulated over 74,105 in BTC worth over $1.58 billion.
Binance pulls out of FTX merger, sending cryptocurrency prices plunging
Cryptocurrency prices plunged for a second straight day on Wednesday after crypto exchange platform Binance announced it was pulling out of its deal to purchase its failing rival FTX Trading. Bitcoin sank to a two-year low after Binance confirmed earlier rumors and news reports that it was ready to back...
Meet Changpeng Zhao, the CEO of Binance, who started out working at a gas station and just announced he's buying his biggest competitor in the crypto world
Changpeng Zhao is the founder and CEO of Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange. Zhao — who's often known as CZ — is one of the most prominent people in cryptocurrency, as well as the wealthiest person in the industry. With a net worth of $16.4 billion as...
u.today
“It Will Only Get Worse”: Co-Founder of “Ethereum Killer” Has Stark Warning for Crypto Buyers
Kathleen Breitman, cofounder of “Ethereum killer” Tezos, believes that the ongoing cryptocurrency bear market cycle is only going to get worse. Breitman explains that the most recent bull run was “inflated” by cheap money. “There was a lot of easy money going into the system,” she said.
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Says Crypto Exchange Has Zero Material Exposure to FTX or FTT
The chief executive of Coinbase is making it crystal clear to stakeholders that the top US-based crypto exchange has no investments in its troubled competitor FTX. Brian Armstrong tells his 1.1 million Twitter followers that Coinbase has zero “material exposure” to crypto derivatives exchange FTX, its native FTX Token (FTT) or its sister company Alameda Research.
cryptobriefing.com
The U.S. Government Has Over $4.4B in Bitcoin It Could Dump Anytime
The DOJ announced today that it seized 50,676.17 BTC from a Silk Road exploiter in November 2021. The haul is one of the largest in DOJ history. The U.S. government is currently one of the largest Bitcoin whales, and owns over 214,046 BTC at minimum. Over the last few years,...
tokenist.com
Fidelity to Offer Commission-Free Crypto Trading in 35 States
Neither the author, Tim Fries, nor this website, The Tokenist, provide financial advice. Please consult our website policy prior to making financial decisions. This Thursday, Fidelity started allowing customers to sign-up for its commission-free crypto trading service. The service is offered through Fidelity Digital Assets, a subsidiary of the investment behemoth.
decrypt.co
Cathie Wood's Ark Invest Scoops Up Another $21.4M in Coinbase Stock
Cathie Wood’s investment house took another opportunity to buy the dip, snapping a sizeable amount of Coinbase stock on Tuesday. Ark Invest, the investment firm run by long-time Bitcoin bull Cathie Wood, purchased 420,949 shares of Coinbase (COIN) worth little under $21.4 million, according to the firm’s daily trade brief.
Crypto exchange Binance to buy rival FTX in apparent bailout
NEW YORK (AP) — The cryptocurrency exchange Binance said it plans to buy its rival FTX Trading, in the latest example of how fortunes can change rapidly in the crypto world. Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao said on Twitter Tuesday that his company had signed a letter of intent to buy FTX because the smaller exchange was experiencing a “significant liquidity crunch.” The deal was pending due diligence, Zhao said on Twitter.
coingeek.com
DOJ seizes another $3.36 billion worth of Silk Road BTC
The United States Department of Justice (DOJ) has announced that dark web fraudster James Zhong has pleaded guilty to wire fraud in connection to over 50,000 BTC he had stolen from darknet marketplace Silk Road. They also announced the confiscation of $3.36 billion worth of ‘cryptocurrency,’ including 50,000 BTC, in connection with the fraud.
The third biggest crypto exchange, FTX faces a liquidity crisis, likely to be sold to rival Binance
Cryptocurrency exchange FTX faced a heavy liquidity crunch on Tuesday as its investors looked to withdraw their cryptocurrency holdings amidst fears of plunging crypto prices. Help from an unlikely source, its rival Binance, which has now signed a non-binding agreement to acquire the ailing crypto exchange, the Financial Times reported.
'Dr Doom' economist Nouriel Roubini suggests FTX's rescue deal shows how crypto is a Ponzi scheme: 'Who will bail out Binance?'
Nouriel Roubini flagged FTX's rescue deal for Binance as a sign crypto investing is a Ponzi scheme. The "Dr Doom" economist noted FTX had itself been bailing out struggling crypto firms. The crypto critic wondered who will bail out Binance when that "house of cards collapses". Nouriel Roubini has flagged...
Top economist Mohamed El-Erian says the FTX crypto fiasco will keep regulators up at night as they scramble to catch up
Mohamed El-Erian said the FTX crypto chaos will keep regulators up at night. That's because they will be playing "massive" catch-up, after FTX revealed a liquidity crunch. He said what's happening with cryptocurrencies is "stunning" as the market sheds value. Top economist Mohamed El-Erian said the latest mess in crypto...
Understanding crypto exchange tokens in light of FTX's collapse
Bespoke tokens have proven crucial to growing crypto exchanges, and — in the recent case of FTX — one may have been its downfall. Driving the news: Yesterday, FTX announced that it had tentatively reached a deal with Binance, the world's largest crypto exchange, to be acquired as a way of protecting customers.
Japan says Yellen respects its decision not to disclose any FX intervention
TOKYO, Oct 26 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen respects Japan's stance of not disclosing whether it had intervened in the foreign exchange market, Japan's top currency diplomat said on Wednesday, adding he was in close touch with the United States every day.
CoinTelegraph
Unclear regulations drove 95% of trading activity offshore: Coinbase CEO
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong was not delighted with the news about the United States regulators looking into FTX.US along with Coinbase and Binance.US in the wake of the FTX crisis. Armstrong said that the enforcement action against U.S.-based companies for the irregularities committed by an offshore crypto exchange that fall...
coingeek.com
SEC chair Gary Gensler reiterates call for digital asset registration in the wake of FTX collapse
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chairman Gary Gensler has re-emphasised the need for digital asset platforms to bring themselves within the protective umbrella of SEC regulation as the FTX collapse continues. Speaking at a conference hosted by the Healthy Markets Association on Wednesday, Gensler bemoaned the “wild west” of...
Cryptocurrency prices fall as Binance opts against buying rival FTX
Cryptocurrency prices plunged for a second-straight day on Wednesday after crypto exchange Binance announced it was pulling out of its deal to purchase its failing rival FTX Trading. Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies were broadly lower soon after investors heard rumors that the Binance-FTX deal was in trouble. The CEOs of...
The Future Of Defi In Fintech: Decentralized Exchanges, Lending, And Payments
The rise of fintech has been one of the most transformative and disruptive forces in the financial sector in recent years. From mobile payments and peer-to-peer lending to robo-advisors and digital currencies, fintech has introduced a new wave of innovation that is redefining how we interact with the financial system.
