Collier County, FL

Culinary Concepts restaurants in Collier gearing up to reopen

By Amanda Lojewski
ABC7 Fort Myers
 2 days ago
Many businesses and restaurants have already reopened in Collier County.

But Hurricane Ian caused so much damage to those on 5th Avenue South in Naples, just blocks from the beach, that reopening is a little further away for a few.

Pristine 5th Ave. is a world-famous spot people travel to just to see or taste. But what they may not get to experience in everyday life is home to boutique hotels, specialty shops and world-class, five-star dining!

Skip Quillen is the owner of Culinary Concepts. It’s an award-winning restaurant group started by Quillen in 1995. Through Culinary Concepts, Quillen owns and operates Chops City Grill, Pazzo! Cucina Italiana, Yabba Island Grill in Naples, Chops City Grill in Bonita Springs and The Saloon in Estero.

“People don’t realize there’s about 50 families tied to each restaurant that’s not just ours it’s every restaurant,” said Quillen. “Pazzo! started as a dress shop 30 years ago, so it’s changed a lot.”

What made his restaurants along 5th ave change even more was Hurricane Ian. In late September, strong winds, rain and storm surge overtook most of the avenue. Inside Chops, there was about 3 1/2 feet of storm surge damaging a multi-million dollar restaurant.

Both Chops and Pazzo! in Naples had just been remodeled. Quillen said, “to have to go through and do it again…it took us like 6 months to remodel. We have to do the same thing now in 6 weeks.”

That’s because the season is right around the corner, but also to get his employees back to normalcy too. With hundreds of workers and the entire community cheering him on, opening the doors can’t come soon enough.

Quillen said it’s easy to just reopen, what’s important is reopening better than before.

“The one thing that we said we’re not going to just try to open up we’re going to open up with a bang and we’re going to make it better than before and that’s on every level,” he said.

Pazzo! sustained a little more damage than Chops because it sits lower. There, they lost a lot more furniture.

It’s now a major expense. “All of the furniture had to be shipped out, all of it had to be recovered and remade. Basically, we’re talking about $75,000 worth of furniture. Some of the fabrics are $300 a yard.”

Still, what was here before will now be improved! Quillen said the restaurants are going to be “dazzling”.

According to Quillen, every day at the front door that sits propped open to work, customers come by and just say, “keep going, you’re doing great,” which he said is inspiring. What’s also inspiring are the hundreds of employees who never left and have been helping with recovery as they want to reopen just as much.

That’s exactly what you can expect when you head to one of these restaurants too.

“They can expect a lot of smiles, and they can expect people who are really going to care about them, and we appreciate every person that’s going to walk through these doors,” said Quillen.

Both Pazzo! and Chops hope to reopen on Monday, Nov. 21, with a full staff, full menu and bar.

