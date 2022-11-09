ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Mike DeWine (R) wins second term as Ohio governor

By Karen Compton
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bVzcf_0j3hxls100

COLUMBUS (WTRF) — Incumbent Mike DeWine (R) has won a second term as Ohio’s governor.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

WTRF Daily News

His opponent was former Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley.

Ohio Election Results

He was favored in Ohio’s gubernatorial contest since winning the Republican primary in May.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine wins primary

DeWine is a native of Yellow Springs, Ohio and is married to his wife, Fran DeWine. He worked in his family’s seed company the later embarked on careers in law and politics.

DeWine was previously the 50th Attorney General of Ohio and was also elected in the past by voters to serve as Greene County Prosecutor, Ohio State Senator, U.S. Congressman, Ohio Lieutenant Governor, and U.S. Senator, according to his official website .

Former President Donald Trump endorsed Gov. Mike DeWine ahead of Ohio’s gubernatorial election.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Comments / 1

Related
Ohio Capital Journal

How Ohio’s criminal justice system will be changed by Issue 1

The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland. With the vast majority of ballots counted, voters in Ohio overwhelmingly chose to approve a […] The post How Ohio’s criminal justice system will be changed by Issue 1 appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

Family Dollar sued by state of Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTRF) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost filed a suit against Dollar General on November 1, and now he files a similar suit against Virginia-based Family Dollar. Both suits alleged that the discount retailers advertised goods at one price on shelves and charging another price, usually higher, at the checkout counter. “We’re looking […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WFMJ.com

Nan Whaley issues statement on DeWine's reelection

Ohio's Democratic candidate for Governor, Nan Whaley has issued a statement on the reelection of Republican Governor, Mike DeWine. According to the statement, Whaley says while the results weren't what she was hoping for, she still has hope for Ohio, but says Ohioans deserve better than what they are getting.
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

Ohio author JD Vance wins Ohio Senate seat

COLUMBUS (WTRF) — Best-selling author and attorney JD Vance (R) is the projected winner of the race for Ohio’s U.S. Senate seat, defeating his Democratic opponent, Tim Ryan, according to ABC News. A native of Middletown, Ohio, Vance rose from humble beginnings to serve in the Marines and attend The Ohio State University and Yale […]
OHIO STATE
marijuanamoment.net

Ohio Voters Approve Marijuana Decriminalization Ballot Measures In Five Cities

Ohio voters in five cities approved local marijuana decriminalization ballot initiatives on Tuesday. Activists in the state have been working to enact local cannabis reform over recent election cycles, with most efforts proving successful. While decriminalization didn’t qualify for every municipal ballot that advocates targeted for 2022, a half dozen got the chance to make a policy change.
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

How to vote in Tuesday’s Ohio general election

Watch NBC4 Digital Anchor Kristine Varkony interview Secretary of State Frank LaRose on Election Day morning in the video player above. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Tuesday is Election Day in Ohio and across the United States, where seats for the U.S. Senate and governors‘ offices across the country, as well as other local races, are […]
OHIO STATE
Farm and Dairy

Ohio deer poachers convicted

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife recently closed the adjudication phase of one of Ohio’s largest white-tailed deer commercialization cases, spanning four counties and two states. The case primarily concerned A&E Deer Processing in Gallia County and included the illegal taking of...
GALLIA COUNTY, OH
WKBN

Ohioans to vote on two constitutional amendments

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohioans will decide on two state constitutional amendments Tuesday that, if passed, have the power to reform how bail is determined and voter eligibility. Issue 1: Bail reform and public safety Issue 1 would require Ohio judges to consider public safety when setting bail for people facing criminal charges.  The constitutional […]
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

Trump tells Ohio crowd: ‘Big announcement’ on Nov. 15

VANDALIA, Ohio (WCMH) — Former President Donald Trump didn’t announce his candidacy for president in 2024 while at a rally north of Dayton Monday, but he did promise a “big announcement” for one week after Tuesday’s midterm election. Trump was stumping for U.S. Senate candidate from Ohio, J.D. Vance, at a rally at the Wright […]
DAYTON, OH
WTRF- 7News

Laura Wakim Chapman wins District 1 seat in WV State Senate

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The results are in for the State Senate, and Republican Laura Wakim Chapman will represent District 1. She defeated former delegate Randy Swartzmiller for the seat, which covers Hancock, Brooke, Ohio, and a portion of Marshall County. Wakim Chapman says she will be the strong voice to make sure the Northern […]
MARSHALL COUNTY, WV
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Election Coverage: Issue 2 has passed in Ohio

OHIO —– Issue 2 has passed. The state constitutional amendment prohibits local governments from allowing non-electors to vote. This would require that “only a citizen of the United States, who is at least 18 years of age and who has been a legal resident and registered voter for at least 30 days, can vote at any state or local election held in this state, and prohibit local governments from allowing a person to vote in local elections if they are not legally qualified to vote in state elections.”
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia voters reject Amendment 2

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — West Virginia’s voters rejected Amendment 2 in Tuesday’s election. Governor Jim Justice (R) was a staunch opponent of the amendment and campaigned extensively across the Mountain State against it. West Virginia Election Results According to Justice, Amendment 2 proposes that 27% of West Virginia’s personal property taxes would be controlled by […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WDTN

Man who robbed 3 Ohio banks sentenced

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Licking County man will spend 15 years in prison after he was convicted of stealing from three Miami Valley banks during the summer of 2021. According to Kenneth Parker, the United States Attorney for Ohio’s Southern District, 54-year-old Stefan Crawmer stole nearly $8,000 total from three separate banks. Court documents […]
DAYTON, OH
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

73K+
Followers
9K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Wheeling/Steubenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

 https://www.wtrf.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy