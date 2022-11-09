Mike DeWine (R) wins second term as Ohio governor
COLUMBUS (WTRF) — Incumbent Mike DeWine (R) has won a second term as Ohio’s governor.Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
WTRF Daily News
His opponent was former Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley.
He was favored in Ohio’s gubernatorial contest since winning the Republican primary in May.
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine wins primary
DeWine is a native of Yellow Springs, Ohio and is married to his wife, Fran DeWine. He worked in his family’s seed company the later embarked on careers in law and politics.
DeWine was previously the 50th Attorney General of Ohio and was also elected in the past by voters to serve as Greene County Prosecutor, Ohio State Senator, U.S. Congressman, Ohio Lieutenant Governor, and U.S. Senator, according to his official website .
Former President Donald Trump endorsed Gov. Mike DeWine ahead of Ohio’s gubernatorial election.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.
Comments / 1