Mike DeWine (R) wins second term as Ohio governor

COLUMBUS (WTRF) — Incumbent Mike DeWine (R) has won a second term as Ohio’s governor.

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

WTRF Daily News

His opponent was former Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley.

Ohio Election Results

He was favored in Ohio’s gubernatorial contest since winning the Republican primary in May.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine wins primary

DeWine is a native of Yellow Springs, Ohio and is married to his wife, Fran DeWine. He worked in his family’s seed company the later embarked on careers in law and politics.

DeWine was previously the 50th Attorney General of Ohio and was also elected in the past by voters to serve as Greene County Prosecutor, Ohio State Senator, U.S. Congressman, Ohio Lieutenant Governor, and U.S. Senator, according to his official website .

Former President Donald Trump endorsed Gov. Mike DeWine ahead of Ohio’s gubernatorial election.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.