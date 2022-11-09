ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carlsbad, CA

Best Bets: A quick guide to online and in-person entertainment and experiences

This is a continuing listing of online activities and local in-person events. • The La Jolla Community Center presents “Fighting Cancer with Precision Medicine” at 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, online. Julia Civardi will discuss the nonprofit she founded, Soteria Precision Medicine Foundation. Free. ljcommunitycenter.org/dss. • The League...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Manghani, Seitz take the lead in Rancho Santa Fe School board election

In early results, a tight race unfolded between the four candidates in the Rancho Santa Fe School District for the two available seats. The top spots shifted as the votes came in throughout the night with incumbent Jee Manghani and Paul Seitz now leading and Cristian Zarcu and incumbent Kali Kim trailing.
RANCHO SANTA FE, CA
NASA engineer tells local audience how exploring Mars helps humanity understand that world and ours

Spirit, opportunity, curiosity and perseverance are words used to describe essential human qualities, NASA engineer Kobie Boykins says. Not coincidentally, they’re also the names of rovers that have landed on Mars in the past two decades, carrying out missions that reflect humans’ indomitable spirit, Boykins said. He made...
RANCHO SANTA FE, CA

