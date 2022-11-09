Read full article on original website
Best Bets: A quick guide to online and in-person entertainment and experiences
This is a continuing listing of online activities and local in-person events. • The La Jolla Community Center presents “Fighting Cancer with Precision Medicine” at 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, online. Julia Civardi will discuss the nonprofit she founded, Soteria Precision Medicine Foundation. Free. ljcommunitycenter.org/dss. • The League...
Manghani, Seitz take the lead in Rancho Santa Fe School board election
In early results, a tight race unfolded between the four candidates in the Rancho Santa Fe School District for the two available seats. The top spots shifted as the votes came in throughout the night with incumbent Jee Manghani and Paul Seitz now leading and Cristian Zarcu and incumbent Kali Kim trailing.
NASA engineer tells local audience how exploring Mars helps humanity understand that world and ours
Spirit, opportunity, curiosity and perseverance are words used to describe essential human qualities, NASA engineer Kobie Boykins says. Not coincidentally, they’re also the names of rovers that have landed on Mars in the past two decades, carrying out missions that reflect humans’ indomitable spirit, Boykins said. He made...
With perhaps a half-million ballots left to count, final San Diego County election results may take a week
With San Diego County officials still counting hundreds of thousands of mail ballots, final results in some close races — such as the city of San Diego’s Measures B and C — might not be known for a week or so. Measure B, which would end no-fee...
