ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Trump Spends Election Day Furiously Posting Fraud Conspiracies

Last night, closing out the 2022 midterm election campaign at an Ohio rally with Senate candidate J.D. Vance, Donald Trump sounded confident of massive wins for the GOP. “This is the year we’re going to take back the House, we’re going to take back the Senate, and take back America,” he predicted, “and in 2024, most importantly, we are going to take back our magnificent White House!” Still, Trump spent the next day doing all he could to sow distrust in the nation’s election systems, priming Republicans to contest unfavorable results, both this week and in two years should he make...
GEORGIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Hillary Clinton: It's a stolen election if the Democrats lose

After liberals spent almost two years denouncing "election deniers" as domestic terrorists, Hillary Clinton sounded the alarm on so-called "far right extremists" whom she says "already have a plan to literally steal the next presidential election." According to many on the Left, including President Joe Biden's White House press secretary...
GEORGIA STATE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Trump's role in disappointing midterm elections could leave GOP in a box

WASHINGTON — Former President Donald Trump — who picked many of his party’s candidates and demanded fealty from them throughout the 2022 midterm campaign — was likely an albatross for the GOP on Tuesday night, limiting Republicans’ gains in a midterm election the party expected to dominate.
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Midterm elections – live: Democrats’ Senate hopes build via Arizona and Nevada as GOP turns on Trump

Control of the US Senate now hinges on two tight races in Arizona and Nevada, after the race between Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker in Georgia headed for a runoff. Both Republicans and Democrats need to pick up two of these three remaining Senate seats to take control of the upper chamber, after Democrats flipped a red seat blue in Pennsylvania where John Fetterman sailed to victory over TV doctor Mehmet Oz.Both Arizona and Nevada are still too close to call. In Arizona, incumbent Democratic Senator Mark Kelly is currently leading Republican Blake Masters with more than 20 per...
ARIZONA STATE
MSNBC

MAGA warning: Campaign icon warns Trump-fueled GOP will act on extreme promises.

MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on new polling showing Democrats gaining on Republicans in voter enthusiasm heading into election day. Campaign guru and political firebrand James Carville joins MSNBC’s Ari Melber on the two parties’ closing arguments, adding he thinks Democrats need to do more to call out the “trifecta of unpopular ideas” on the GOP agenda. “That’s what we should be closing on… You don’t say anything in politics until you say it 500 times… We’re going to have to learn to keep saying it to the exclusion of everything else.”Nov. 8, 2022.
The Conversation U.S.

Inoculate yourself against election misinformation campaigns – 3 essential reads

As the midterm elections approach, Americans are already being subjected to misinformation campaigns, often online, that are intended to provoke confusion, anger or even action. When the election is over, it’s almost certain there will be even more misleading material competing for people’s attention. You can defend yourself against this onslaught and help curb both the spread and the effect of misinformation. Several scholars have written for The Conversation U.S. about this process, often called “inoculation,” because it prepares your mind to repel infectious, harmful ideas. Here are some of their key pieces of advice. 1. Learn about misinformation’s effects Misinformation not only...
Washington Examiner

With his midterm election blunders, Trump vindicated Never Trumpers

Republicans who claim the Never Trump mantle should feel some vindication after the midterm elections. Instead of a red wave, the GOP experienced a trickle. Democrats who went into full-blown "end of democracy" panic mode have relaxed. Meanwhile, Republicans are left with questions, concerns, and plenty of blame that needs a home.
FLORIDA STATE
Citrus County Chronicle

Trump team urges court to leave Mar-a-Lago arbiter in place

WASHINGTON (AP) — Lawyers for Donald Trump urged a federal appeals court Thursday to leave in place an independent arbiter who was assigned to review documents seized by the FBI in an August search of the former president's Florida estate. The Trump team said in a filing that veteran...
FLORIDA STATE
Primetimer

The View Hosts Declare Trump 'The Single Biggest Loser' of the Midterms

Listen to our View in Review podcast. Red wave? As Alyssa Farah Griffin put it, the 2022 midterms were more like a "lavender haze" for Republicans, who failed to meet pundits' expectations in key elections. Though votes are still being counted in some areas, the women of The View were giddy as they discussed Democrats' major wins — and the downfall of MAGA candidates endorsed by former President Trump.

Comments / 0

Community Policy