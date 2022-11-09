Read full article on original website
Related
Federal judge finds that Trump lied under oath about voter fraud in Georgia while trying to overturn the 2020 election results
A federal judge said Wednesday Trump lied under oath about voter fraud in the 2020 election. Trump knew the fraud figures were wrong but touted them in court and publicly, the judge said. This came in a ruling saying a GOP lawyer must give his communications to the Capitol-riot panel.
Trump Spends Election Day Furiously Posting Fraud Conspiracies
Last night, closing out the 2022 midterm election campaign at an Ohio rally with Senate candidate J.D. Vance, Donald Trump sounded confident of massive wins for the GOP. “This is the year we’re going to take back the House, we’re going to take back the Senate, and take back America,” he predicted, “and in 2024, most importantly, we are going to take back our magnificent White House!” Still, Trump spent the next day doing all he could to sow distrust in the nation’s election systems, priming Republicans to contest unfavorable results, both this week and in two years should he make...
Washington Examiner
Hillary Clinton: It's a stolen election if the Democrats lose
After liberals spent almost two years denouncing "election deniers" as domestic terrorists, Hillary Clinton sounded the alarm on so-called "far right extremists" whom she says "already have a plan to literally steal the next presidential election." According to many on the Left, including President Joe Biden's White House press secretary...
Republicans are blaming Trump after the GOP's midterm 'red wave' failed to materialize
Republican analysts blamed Trump for the GOP's disappointing midterm results. They say the former president is too divisive, and backed poor quality candidates. The GOP had been expected to make sweeping gains, but these didn't materialise. Republican analysts and commentators blamed Donald Trump for the party's disappointing performance in the...
Trump amplifies nonsense claims of voter fraud in Michigan that a judge already dismissed as a 'false flag'
Trump suggested without evidence that a "large" amount of absentee voter fraud was underway in Detroit. He also urged people to "Protest, Protest, Protest!" Shortly after, Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson corrected the record and accused Trump of spreading lies to incite violence. Former President Donald Trump claimed without...
Trump lawyers who fought election results saw Thomas as key
WASHINGTON (AP) — Lawyers who aided former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election regarded an appeal to Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas as “key” to their chances of success, according to emails provided to congressional investigators and made public Wednesday.
US News and World Report
New Details of Pelosi Attack Undercut Misinformation, Reveal Attacker Had Other Targets
New court documents related to the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband offered chilling details about the attacker’s motives – and apparent plans to target other politicians – as lawmakers grapple with security risks in a heightened political environment just days ahead of the midterm elections.
Karine Jean-Pierre blasted for warning it may take ‘a few days’ to count votes: ‘This insanity has to stop’
Twitter users balked after the White House declared that the 2022 Midterm's results may not be fully processed on election night, as many recalled quicker past elections.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Trump's role in disappointing midterm elections could leave GOP in a box
WASHINGTON — Former President Donald Trump — who picked many of his party’s candidates and demanded fealty from them throughout the 2022 midterm campaign — was likely an albatross for the GOP on Tuesday night, limiting Republicans’ gains in a midterm election the party expected to dominate.
Whatever the hell happens in this election, let's commit to facing the truth
Before I write another piece for Salon about the Age of Trump and the generally dark state of politics and the world, I tend to ask myself: Is this something the American people want to hear, or something they need to hear?. As final votes are cast in what may...
CNBC
Midterm results are looking increasingly sunny for Biden as he touts 'strong night' for Democrats
President Joe Biden told reporters ahead of Election Day he was "optimistic" for Democrats in the face of what was projected to be a "red wave" for Republicans amid decades-high inflation. As results are reported across the country Wednesday morning, it appears Biden was right to be hopeful. Modern U.S....
Midterm elections – live: Democrats’ Senate hopes build via Arizona and Nevada as GOP turns on Trump
Control of the US Senate now hinges on two tight races in Arizona and Nevada, after the race between Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker in Georgia headed for a runoff. Both Republicans and Democrats need to pick up two of these three remaining Senate seats to take control of the upper chamber, after Democrats flipped a red seat blue in Pennsylvania where John Fetterman sailed to victory over TV doctor Mehmet Oz.Both Arizona and Nevada are still too close to call. In Arizona, incumbent Democratic Senator Mark Kelly is currently leading Republican Blake Masters with more than 20 per...
Trump’s biggest midterm bets don’t pay out
The former president wanted a big night celebration at Mar-a-Lago. He ended up with a new round of questions about whether he’s the GOP’s future.
MSNBC
MAGA warning: Campaign icon warns Trump-fueled GOP will act on extreme promises.
MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on new polling showing Democrats gaining on Republicans in voter enthusiasm heading into election day. Campaign guru and political firebrand James Carville joins MSNBC’s Ari Melber on the two parties’ closing arguments, adding he thinks Democrats need to do more to call out the “trifecta of unpopular ideas” on the GOP agenda. “That’s what we should be closing on… You don’t say anything in politics until you say it 500 times… We’re going to have to learn to keep saying it to the exclusion of everything else.”Nov. 8, 2022.
Media narrative of US election: Bad news for Trump, GOP
NEW YORK — (AP) — Americans awoke Wednesday to Election Day outcomes that remained nearly as murky as the night before: "House, Senate control still hangs in the balance," a CNN caption blared. Yet if the results of midterm elections hadn't solidified, the media narrative clearly had. Good...
Inoculate yourself against election misinformation campaigns – 3 essential reads
As the midterm elections approach, Americans are already being subjected to misinformation campaigns, often online, that are intended to provoke confusion, anger or even action. When the election is over, it’s almost certain there will be even more misleading material competing for people’s attention. You can defend yourself against this onslaught and help curb both the spread and the effect of misinformation. Several scholars have written for The Conversation U.S. about this process, often called “inoculation,” because it prepares your mind to repel infectious, harmful ideas. Here are some of their key pieces of advice. 1. Learn about misinformation’s effects Misinformation not only...
Washington Examiner
With his midterm election blunders, Trump vindicated Never Trumpers
Republicans who claim the Never Trump mantle should feel some vindication after the midterm elections. Instead of a red wave, the GOP experienced a trickle. Democrats who went into full-blown "end of democracy" panic mode have relaxed. Meanwhile, Republicans are left with questions, concerns, and plenty of blame that needs a home.
NBC News
NBC News poll: Voters most blame social media, cable news and Trump for political violence
Social media, cable news media and former President Donald Trump bear “a lot” of responsibility for the rise in political violence, a majority of registered voters say in the latest national NBC News poll. Nearly all voters surveyed in the poll — 93% — say social media deserves...
Citrus County Chronicle
Trump team urges court to leave Mar-a-Lago arbiter in place
WASHINGTON (AP) — Lawyers for Donald Trump urged a federal appeals court Thursday to leave in place an independent arbiter who was assigned to review documents seized by the FBI in an August search of the former president's Florida estate. The Trump team said in a filing that veteran...
The View Hosts Declare Trump 'The Single Biggest Loser' of the Midterms
Listen to our View in Review podcast. Red wave? As Alyssa Farah Griffin put it, the 2022 midterms were more like a "lavender haze" for Republicans, who failed to meet pundits' expectations in key elections. Though votes are still being counted in some areas, the women of The View were giddy as they discussed Democrats' major wins — and the downfall of MAGA candidates endorsed by former President Trump.
Comments / 0