Adaptimmune trims pipeline, unveils plans to lay off 25%+ of employees amid sweetened ESMO data

Oral alternative to eye injections? Novo backs startup’s big plan to repurpose shelved drug
For patients with diabetic retinopathy, anti-VEGF injections to the eye are often the only non-surgical option to stave off vision loss. But in recent years, several Big Pharma players — including Roche and Bayer — are beginning to test drugs that can be given orally. A biotech startup...
With all hands on deck for lead sickle cell trial, Beam pulls back clinical plans for second base editing therapy
Almost a year after the FDA cleared their sickle cell disease program for a first-in-human trial, the base editing experts at Beam Therapeutics are still working on enrolling their first patient. As execs focus on that milestone, a second therapy for sickle cell disease will have to wait. Beam announced...
Altos Labs founders Barron and Klausner: 'There are mechanisms in the cell where you can reset not the stress curve, but the resilience curve'
A few weeks ago I had a chance to sit down with Rick Klausner and Hal Barron to discuss in some depth about their startup Altos Labs, which is using some very deep-pocket backing to establish an institute of their own to go after cell rejuvenation. There’s been plenty written about the unusual biotech, and I thought a lot of people might like to hear their thoughts, rather than pick and choose among the various stories out here. The following transcript has been lightly edited for clarity and length.
Twitter advertising pause or persist? Pharmas quietly weigh options in uncertain time
As Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter — and almost-daily controversies — causes confusion and consternation, brand advertisers on the platform are trying to figure out what to do. And that includes pharma advertisers. So far, the lone publicly on-the-record pharma pausing its advertising on the platform is...
Scoop: A SoftBank-backed biotech raises more funds after bagging $100M+ for fungi mining
A biotech mining fungi to find new drugs for cancer and infectious diseases is raising another round of financing, Endpoints News has learned. Hexagon Bio has so far raised $67 million in a new round, the company confirmed to Endpoints. An SEC filing details the total offering could eventually go beyond that figure, to almost $80 million. The first sale in the Menlo Park, CA, biotech’s offering was Sept. 30.
Study reviews hydroxychloroquine and remdesivir antiviral potency against SARS‐CoV‐2
In a recent study published in the Journal of Heterocyclic Chemistry, researchers outlined the synthesis and the possible mechanism of action (MOA) of two potential severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) repurposing drug candidates. The researchers reviewed remdesivir and hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) as their pharmacokinetics and optimal dosage is already...
New drug can target cancer cells more directly than traditional chemotherapy
CHARLOTTE — For PINK DAY at Channel 9, we’ve partnered with Atrium Health to share stories of survival and resources. With more breast cancer awareness comes money for research. And with that research comes new drugs, treatments and better surgical options. One of the newest options excites a...
Amgen may be way late to the obesity game, but the market scouts are loving the blockbuster potential of AMG 133
Amgen has been dangling another snapshot of early-stage data from its obesity drug AMG 133. And the analysts have been grabbing it and begging for more. Cowen’s Yaron Werber reminds us in a note that Amgen got the process started with their business review for the anti-GIPR/GLP-1 peptide conjugate back in February. Then during an update for their AHA session, Amgen execs noted more dosing and “a 7.19-14.52% reduction in body weight (low vs high dose) by 12 weeks of treatment. Management confirmed the data is from on-treatment patients (which is notable as ITT obesity patients have historically shown 1-2% lower response), though dropouts were not high in the study thus far.”
Cyclacel pulls the plug on Daiichi-partnered chemo — 8 years after a failed PhIII in AML
Hovering around penny stock territory, New Jersey-based Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals $CYCC said yesterday it’s finally going to call it quits on a Daiichi Sankyo-partnered cancer drug candidate that saw a Phase III flop in acute myeloid leukemia in late 2014. First licensed from Daiichi back in 2003, Cyclacel says it...
Mining from plants and fungi, CNS startup takes leap into psychoactive drugs — complete with $30M to kick things off
A biotech with founders out of Mass General and Harvard is looking to take the next step in the mental health and CNS space, and thanks to investors, the company has $30 million in new funds to work with. Sensorium Therapeutics put out word of its launch and subsequent Series...
Norbert Bischofberger ices a PhIII AML drug — for the second time in his career
Norbert Bischofberger went back to his old colleagues at Gilead to pluck an AML drug off its back shelves and put it into the late-stage pipeline at Kronos. And last spring he even worked out a shorter Phase III path at the FDA for the SYK inhibitor using a unique primary endpoint.
EQRx's pricing reform model on life support as execs shed PD-L1 plans in US for lung cancer
EQRx placed a substantial bet it could shake up the US healthcare system, promising to bring a swath of drugs to market that was similar to products from other Big Pharmas but priced substantially lower. Its first effort has just fallen flat — and it appears it’s backtracking on at least some of its pricing promises.
MRx roundup: J&J’s Janssen ‘Save Legs’ campaign details first-year results; AZ and Lilly both roll new tech tools
J&J’s Janssen is making progress with its peripheral artery disease campaign, “Save Legs. Change Lives,” aimed at reaching Black Americans. Launched a year ago, the three-pronged research, partnership and community effort is raising awareness and promoting screenings to try to decrease PAD-related amputations. For instance, Janssen’s empowerPAD...
Metabolics biotech secures humble Series A from big-name investors
Lipidio Pharmaceuticals launched right before Covid-19 took the world by storm, initially focusing on metabolic indications such as NASH, Prader-Willi Syndrome and anti-psychotic drug-induced weight gain. More than 2.5 years later, the biotech has added dermatology to that list and secured some of the industry’s most well-known investors for a...
Oncologists respond best to short, precise and data-rich marketing messages, study finds
Looking to get an oncologist’s attention with a branded drug message? Keep it short and simple, but don’t forget the data. That’s some of the advice emerging from ZoomRx’s deep dive into oncology marketing messaging to healthcare professionals. Messages that contained 10-14 words were found to...
Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE) Market to Register Incremental Growth During the Forecast Period (2022-32), Asserts DelveInsight | Key Companies – Xencor, Neovacs, Celgene, ILTOO, ImmuPharma
As per DelveInsight, the Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Market size in the 7MM was found to be USD 1,462.5 million in 2020, which is expected to grow by 2032. The therapeutics market dynamics are expected to transform owing to the launch of emerging therapies, ongoing Research and Development (R&D) activities, and the active participation of the global pharma and biotech giants in the therapeutic segment.
Another roadblock looms for BioMarin's hemophilia A gene therapy — but it might not take too long
More than two years ago, BioMarin went into a version of corporate shock when the FDA demanded to see two years of follow-up data from its Phase III trial ahead of a marketing decision for its hemophilia A gene therapy valoctocogene roxaparvovec (valrox). And Monday evening, execs put out word that the FDA has upped the ante one more time — putting a damper on any lingering hopes for a Q1 approval by the PDUFA date next year.
A cancer drug under clinical hold, an mRNA therapy, a kidney med: AstraZeneca punts three early-stage programs
Just over a year ago, the FDA slapped AstraZeneca with a clinical hold on its MCL-1 inhibitor to look into safety information. The Phase I trial has since been in limbo. Now, the British pharma giant is washing its hands of the drug. AZD5991, which was being tested for relapsed...
Can-Fite: Findings Showing the Complete Clearance of Cancer in Patient Treated With Namodenoson Will Be Presented at the AASLD Liver Meeting®
PETACH TIKVA, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 25, 2022-- Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE American: CANF) (TASE: CFBI), a biotechnology company advancing a pipeline of proprietary small molecule drugs that address inflammatory, cancer and liver diseases, announced today that a poster entitled “Complete Response Induced by Namodenoson, an A3 Adenosine Receptor Agonist, in a Patient with Advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma” will be presented at the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases’ (AASLD) The Liver Meeting ® at 1:00 pm on Monday, November 7, 2022 in Washington, D.C. The findings are published, Abstract 4413, in the October 2022 supplement of HEPATOLOGY, a premier peer-reviewed journal in the field of liver disease published on behalf of the AASLD.
Pancreatic Ductal Adenocarcinoma Pipeline Analysis: 80+ Companies are Working to Improve the Treatment Space | DelveInsight
DelveInsight’s, “Pancreatic Ductal Adenocarcinoma Pipeline Insight, 2022,” report provides comprehensive insights about 80+ companies and 80+ pipeline drugs in the Pancreatic Ductal Adenocarcinoma pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.
