Adaptimmune trims pipeline, unveils plans to lay off 25%+ of employees amid sweetened ESMO data

By Paul Schloesser Associate Editor
endpts.com
 2 days ago
endpts.com

Altos Labs founders Barron and Klausner: 'There are mechanisms in the cell where you can reset not the stress curve, but the resilience curve'

A few weeks ago I had a chance to sit down with Rick Klausner and Hal Barron to discuss in some depth about their startup Altos Labs, which is using some very deep-pocket backing to establish an institute of their own to go after cell rejuvenation. There’s been plenty written about the unusual biotech, and I thought a lot of people might like to hear their thoughts, rather than pick and choose among the various stories out here. The following transcript has been lightly edited for clarity and length.
endpts.com

Scoop: A SoftBank-backed biotech raises more funds after bagging $100M+ for fungi mining

A biotech mining fungi to find new drugs for cancer and infectious diseases is raising another round of financing, Endpoints News has learned. Hexagon Bio has so far raised $67 million in a new round, the company confirmed to Endpoints. An SEC filing details the total offering could eventually go beyond that figure, to almost $80 million. The first sale in the Menlo Park, CA, biotech’s offering was Sept. 30.
News-Medical.net

Study reviews hydroxychloroquine and remdesivir antiviral potency against SARS‐CoV‐2

In a recent study published in the Journal of Heterocyclic Chemistry, researchers outlined the synthesis and the possible mechanism of action (MOA) of two potential severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) repurposing drug candidates. The researchers reviewed remdesivir and hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) as their pharmacokinetics and optimal dosage is already...
endpts.com

Amgen may be way late to the obesity game, but the market scouts are loving the blockbuster potential of AMG 133

Amgen has been dangling another snapshot of early-stage data from its obesity drug AMG 133. And the analysts have been grabbing it and begging for more. Cowen’s Yaron Werber reminds us in a note that Amgen got the process started with their business review for the anti-GIPR/GLP-1 peptide conjugate back in February. Then during an update for their AHA session, Amgen execs noted more dosing and “a 7.19-14.52% reduction in body weight (low vs high dose) by 12 weeks of treatment. Management confirmed the data is from on-treatment patients (which is notable as ITT obesity patients have historically shown 1-2% lower response), though dropouts were not high in the study thus far.”
endpts.com

MRx roundup: J&J’s Janssen ‘Save Legs’ campaign details first-year results; AZ and Lilly both roll new tech tools

J&J’s Janssen is making progress with its peripheral artery disease campaign, “Save Legs. Change Lives,” aimed at reaching Black Americans. Launched a year ago, the three-pronged research, partnership and community effort is raising awareness and promoting screenings to try to decrease PAD-related amputations. For instance, Janssen’s empowerPAD...
endpts.com

Metabolics biotech secures humble Series A from big-name investors

Lipidio Pharmaceuticals launched right before Covid-19 took the world by storm, initially focusing on metabolic indications such as NASH, Prader-Willi Syndrome and anti-psychotic drug-induced weight gain. More than 2.5 years later, the biotech has added dermatology to that list and secured some of the industry’s most well-known investors for a...
getnews.info

Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE) Market to Register Incremental Growth During the Forecast Period (2022-32), Asserts DelveInsight | Key Companies – Xencor, Neovacs, Celgene, ILTOO, ImmuPharma

As per DelveInsight, the Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Market size in the 7MM was found to be USD 1,462.5 million in 2020, which is expected to grow by 2032. The therapeutics market dynamics are expected to transform owing to the launch of emerging therapies, ongoing Research and Development (R&D) activities, and the active participation of the global pharma and biotech giants in the therapeutic segment.
endpts.com

Another roadblock looms for BioMarin's hemophilia A gene therapy — but it might not take too long

More than two years ago, BioMarin went into a version of corporate shock when the FDA demanded to see two years of follow-up data from its Phase III trial ahead of a marketing decision for its hemophilia A gene therapy valoctocogene roxaparvovec (valrox). And Monday evening, execs put out word that the FDA has upped the ante one more time — putting a damper on any lingering hopes for a Q1 approval by the PDUFA date next year.
The Associated Press

Can-Fite: Findings Showing the Complete Clearance of Cancer in Patient Treated With Namodenoson Will Be Presented at the AASLD Liver Meeting®

PETACH TIKVA, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 25, 2022-- Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE American: CANF) (TASE: CFBI), a biotechnology company advancing a pipeline of proprietary small molecule drugs that address inflammatory, cancer and liver diseases, announced today that a poster entitled “Complete Response Induced by Namodenoson, an A3 Adenosine Receptor Agonist, in a Patient with Advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma” will be presented at the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases’ (AASLD) The Liver Meeting ® at 1:00 pm on Monday, November 7, 2022 in Washington, D.C. The findings are published, Abstract 4413, in the October 2022 supplement of HEPATOLOGY, a premier peer-reviewed journal in the field of liver disease published on behalf of the AASLD.
getnews.info

Pancreatic Ductal Adenocarcinoma Pipeline Analysis: 80+ Companies are Working to Improve the Treatment Space | DelveInsight

DelveInsight’s, “Pancreatic Ductal Adenocarcinoma Pipeline Insight, 2022,” report provides comprehensive insights about 80+ companies and 80+ pipeline drugs in the Pancreatic Ductal Adenocarcinoma pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

