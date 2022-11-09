ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

10TV

One party rule in Ohio: Is it good for democracy?

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio is among 37 states where one party runs everything. Republicans control 23 states while Democrats control 14, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures. Tuesday's elections guaranteed Republican control of the Ohio Statehouse again, but did democracy suffer as a result?. “What we have...
10TV

Republicans maintain control of Ohio Supreme Court

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Republicans will maintain control of the Ohio Supreme Court as the GOP secured wins on Election Night for the chief justice seat and two associate justices. The race was expensive and drew lots of attention due to key issues that could be taken up by the state’s high court – including redistricting and legal challenges to Ohio’s abortion law.
10TV

Powerball vs. Election: Where is your focus?

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Off West Broad Street at Tommy’s Diner, no topic is off the table. The pictures of those in political power that hang on the wall fall second to the dishes of the day. But, lately, the 8 million Ohioans expected to vote on Tuesday, are taking a back burner to a $1.9 billion jackpot.
10TV

Yost sues Family Dollar over deceptive pricing, ‘bait advertising’

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Almost a week after announcing a lawsuit against Dollar General, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost says the state is going after Family Dollar over deceptive pricing. Yost announced a lawsuit filed Monday claims the Virginia-based company advertises goods at one price on shelves and charging another,...
10TV

Ohio youth detention center guards to get pepper spray, body cams

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Youth Services will outfit guards at detention centers with body cameras and pepper spray. The new policy, announced Friday, follows a rash of disturbances and assaults inside the centers. In a letter to department staff, director Amy Ast said pepper spray is...
10TV

Why are gas prices cheaper in different parts of central Ohio?

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Many Central Ohioans may notice gas stations in certain areas or neighborhoods tend to consistently have cheaper prices than others. Gasbuddy’s head of petroleum analysis Patrick DeHaan said there are a couple reasons. Sometimes, it’s about timing. What day a station buys their gas can...
10TV

AAA Warns of "Drowsy Driving" with Daylight Saving Time

COLUMBUS, Ohio — As Ohioans prepare to set their clocks back an hour Saturday night with daylight saving time coming to an end, the change in times poses another risk on the road – drowsy driving. “A lot of people don't realize how dangerous drowsy driving is. And...
10TV

