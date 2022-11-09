Read full article on original website
One party rule in Ohio: Is it good for democracy?
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio is among 37 states where one party runs everything. Republicans control 23 states while Democrats control 14, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures. Tuesday's elections guaranteed Republican control of the Ohio Statehouse again, but did democracy suffer as a result?. “What we have...
Republicans maintain control of Ohio Supreme Court
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Republicans will maintain control of the Ohio Supreme Court as the GOP secured wins on Election Night for the chief justice seat and two associate justices. The race was expensive and drew lots of attention due to key issues that could be taken up by the state’s high court – including redistricting and legal challenges to Ohio’s abortion law.
PUCO review of AEP Ohio's decision to cut power incomplete, 5 months after outages
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio has yet to release a report on the forced power outages that impacted hundreds of thousands of people during extreme temperatures last summer. On June 13, AEP Ohio initiated an emergency outage without advance notice to customers due to severe...
Powerball vs. Election: Where is your focus?
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Off West Broad Street at Tommy’s Diner, no topic is off the table. The pictures of those in political power that hang on the wall fall second to the dishes of the day. But, lately, the 8 million Ohioans expected to vote on Tuesday, are taking a back burner to a $1.9 billion jackpot.
Yost sues Family Dollar over deceptive pricing, ‘bait advertising’
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Almost a week after announcing a lawsuit against Dollar General, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost says the state is going after Family Dollar over deceptive pricing. Yost announced a lawsuit filed Monday claims the Virginia-based company advertises goods at one price on shelves and charging another,...
Ohio youth detention center guards to get pepper spray, body cams
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Youth Services will outfit guards at detention centers with body cameras and pepper spray. The new policy, announced Friday, follows a rash of disturbances and assaults inside the centers. In a letter to department staff, director Amy Ast said pepper spray is...
Why are gas prices cheaper in different parts of central Ohio?
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Many Central Ohioans may notice gas stations in certain areas or neighborhoods tend to consistently have cheaper prices than others. Gasbuddy’s head of petroleum analysis Patrick DeHaan said there are a couple reasons. Sometimes, it’s about timing. What day a station buys their gas can...
Winning $39.3 million Classic Lotto ticket sold at Marysville convenience store
COLUMBUS, Ohio — There’s a big lottery winner in Marysville after one ticket hit the Classic Lotto jackpot worth $39.3 million in the latest drawing on Saturday, Nov. 5. Ohio Lottery officials say the winning auto-pick ticket was sold at Village Pantry #5716. The lucky numbers were 6, 17, 25, 32, 34 and 42. The kicker was 099841.
Police: 79-year-old woman missing from south Columbus found safe in West Virginia
Columbus police say a 79-year-old woman who was reported missing from her home on the city's south side has been found safe in West Virginia. Christine Thomas was reported missing after driving away from her home in the 1600 block of Burley Drive on Friday around 12 p.m. While authorities...
AAA Warns of "Drowsy Driving" with Daylight Saving Time
COLUMBUS, Ohio — As Ohioans prepare to set their clocks back an hour Saturday night with daylight saving time coming to an end, the change in times poses another risk on the road – drowsy driving. “A lot of people don't realize how dangerous drowsy driving is. And...
