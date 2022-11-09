ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Major Shakeup In Week 11 College Football Playoff Rankings

By Jason Hall
WKSC 103.5 KISS FM
WKSC 103.5 KISS FM
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KaOwV_0j3hxQHe00
Photo: Getty Images

The Georgia Bulldogs are the No. 1 team in the Week 11 College Football Playoff Top 25 rankings , which were announced during ESPN 's live broadcast Tuesday (November 8).

The Bulldogs -- who ranked No. 3 overall last week -- are coming off a 27-13 win against then-No. 1 Tennessee at Sanford Stadium last Saturday (November 5).

The College Football Playoff top-4 seeds also included No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Michigan and No. 4 TCU.

Clemson had the biggest fall of any team ranked in the top-4 last week, falling from No. 4 to No. 10 following its upset loss to Notre Dame.

Tennessee fell from No. 1 to No. 5 following its loss to Georgia.

The Bulldogs also topped the Week 11 Associated Press Top 25 Poll released on Sunday (November 6).

The full Week 11 College Football Playoff Top 25 rankings are listed below:

  1. Georgia (SEC)- 9-0 (+2)
  2. Ohio State (Big Ten)- 9-0 (-)
  3. Michigan (Big Ten)- 9-0 (+2)
  4. TCU (Big 12)- 9-0 (+3)
  5. Tennessee (SEC)- 8-1 (-4)
  6. Oregon (Pac-12)- 8-1 (+2)
  7. LSU (SEC)- 7-2 (+2)
  8. USC- (Pac-12)- 8-1 (+1)
  9. Alabama- (SEC)- 7-2 (-3)
  10. Clemson (ACC)- 8-1 (-6)
  11. Ole Miss- 8-1 (SEC) (-)
  12. UCLA (Pac-12)- 8-1 (-)
  13. Utah (Pac-12)- 7-2 (+1)
  14. Penn State (Big Ten)- 7-2 (+1)
  15. North Carolina (ACC)- 8-1 (+2)
  16. NC State (ACC)- 7-2 (+6)
  17. Tulane (AAC)- 8-1 (+2)
  18. Texas (Big 12)- 6-3 (+6)
  19. Kansas State (Big 12)- 6-3 (-6)
  20. Notre Dame (IA Independents)- 6-3 (N/A)
  21. Illinois (Big Ten)- 7-2 (-5)
  22. UCF (AAC)- 7-2 (+3)
  23. Florida State (ACC)- 6-3 (N/A)
  24. Kentucky (SEC)- 6-3 (N/A)
  25. Washington (Pac-12)- 7-2 (N/A)

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Nick Saban Names 1 Player He Regrets Not Recruiting Harder

Nick Saban's Alabama defense will have its hands full against Quinshon Judkins this Saturday. The freshman running back has dominated for Ole Miss, tallying 1,036 rushing yards and 14 total touchdowns through nine games. Judkins will get a chance to cement his rising star status when opposing the Crimson Tide.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

ESPN Thinks 1 Team Should Be Most "Angry" After College Football Playoff Rankings

ESPN has named the Clemson Tigers as the No. 1 team on its "Anger Index" after the second College Football Playoff rankings were released on Tuesday night. After a blowout loss to an unranked Notre Dame team this past weekend, Clemson dropped six spots down to No. 10 in this week's rankings. The Alabama Crimson Tide, who notched their second loss of the season on Saturday, rank ahead of the Tigers at No. 9.
CLEMSON, SC
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Is Blaming 1 Person For Alabama's Struggles

Paul Finebaum continues to vocalize his disappointment in Nick Saban. The ESPN analyst already said the iconic head coach looked "lost" and "miserable" on the sidelines during Saturday's 32-31 overtime loss to LSU. He's called this season Saban's "worst coaching job" at Alabama and suggested on more than one occasion that the dynast door is closing.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

4 Schools Mentioned For Kirk Herbstreit's QB Recruit Son

St. Xavier quarterback Chase Herbstreit, who happens to be the son of ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit, is turning a lot of heads with his performances on the gridiron. Just two weeks ago, Herbstreit had 232 yards and two touchdowns in a thrilling win over Fairfield. He has made a plethora of impressive throws this fall.
CINCINNATI, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Oregon Ducks expecting visit from 5-star DL ranked No. 1 in the 2023 class

The Oregon Ducks are expecting a big-time visitor for this weekend’s game against the Washington Huskies. Sources have confirmed that five-star David Hicks, the No. 1 defensive lineman in the 2023 class and No. 9 overall player in the nation, is taking an unofficial visit to Eugene. Hicks is committed to Texas A&M, but the Ducks have remained aggressive in his recruitment and sources indicate they are not out of the running for his signature. At 6-foot-4, 270 pounds, Hicks would be a monstrous addition to Oregon’s defensive line next year. This would be his third visit to Eugene, where he has...
EUGENE, OR
The Spun

5-Star Recruit Cody Williams Announces Surprising Commitment

Five-star 2023 forward Cody Williams weighed offers from all over the country and recently narrowed down his choice to just a few. But on Wednesday, he shocked the nation with his commitment announcement. Per ESPN college basketball insider Jeff Borzello, Williams has committed to Colorado, becoming the first five-star recruit...
BOULDER, CO
CBS Sports

College Football Playoff Rankings: Georgia takes over No. 1 as Michigan, TCU step up in top 25

The second edition of the College Football Playoff Rankings was released Tuesday night with reigning national champion Georgia taking over the No. 1 spot coming off its decisive win over previously top-ranked Tennessee last Saturday. Off to a dominant start to the 2022 season, the Bulldogs are allowing just 10.8 points per game with double-digit victories in eight of nine contests.
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

Jay Bilas Reveals His All-America First-Team Predictions

College basketball analyst Jay Bilas has revealed his predictions for this year's All-America First-Team. His list is completely compromised of returning seniors. Each of these players are coming off outstanding seasons in 2021-22. Jaquez Jr. averaged 13.9 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game this past season. Bacot averaged...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Jon Gruden rumors surface for 1 college job

Jon Gruden does not seem like he will be making a return to coaching in the near future, but another round of rumors surfaced this week linking him to a specific college job. South Florida fired head coach Jeff Scott this week after he led the team to a 4-26 record over three seasons. Zac Blobner, co-host of the “The Jay and Z Show” on 95.3 WDAE in Tampa, said Monday that he was told Gruden is USF’s first choice for their head coaching vacancy.
TAMPA, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Oregon Ducks take a jump in second College Football Playoff Rankings of 2022

The Oregon Ducks entered the final stretch of the season needing a lot of help in order to get into contention for the College Football Playoff. Well, they got a lot of that help in the very first weekend after the initial playoff rankings were released last week. No. 1 Tennessee, No. 4 Clemson, and No. 6 Alabama all suffered upset losses, and the top of the rankings underwent quite the shake-up in just 7 days. On Tuesday night, the updated rankings were released once again, this time reflecting where things stand after all of the chaos ensued. Take a look at where...
EUGENE, OR
WKSC 103.5 KISS FM

WKSC 103.5 KISS FM

Chicago, IL
8K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago #1 Hit Music Station

 https://1035kissfm.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy