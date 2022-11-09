No panic. No problem. Just let Beckham Pellant make some plays with his arm and Matt Krneta secure the win with his leg. After Chandler rallied on an incredible play from Dylan Raiola to take the lead with less than a minute to play, Pellant drove Chandler Hamilton to the 4, where Krneta walked it off with his third field goal, a 27-yarder to beat Chandler 19-17 before an overflow crowd Thursday night at Hamilton. ...

CHANDLER, AZ ・ 11 MINUTES AGO