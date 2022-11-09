ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson, TX

KTRE

Nacogdoches High School students learn masonry with special training

Tribal citizens of the Alabama-Coushatta Tribe of Texas have served in conflicts ranging from World Wars I and II to Vietnam, and more recent wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. Daingerfield family cleans up after surviving Friday’s tornado. Updated: 19 hours ago. |. “I’m very thankful because, you know, we...
NACOGDOCHES, TX
KLTV

Longview law firm to give away 750 turkeys

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A law firm is offering free turkeys in Longview and Gilmer to give back to the community. Goudarzi & Young will be giving away a total of 750 Bear Creek smoked turkeys. This will take place in Longview on Nov. 21 at their office at 3522 Fourth Street and in Gilmer at the Yamboree Fair Grounds on Nov. 23. Both events will start at 10 a.m.
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

$33M Longview police station nears completion

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The days are counting down for one East Texas police department to move into a long awaited state-of-the-art facility. For decades, the Longview police department has operated out of an outgrown, cramped facility. Supply chain issues aside, the new 70,000 square foot, $33 million Longview police...
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

New Longview Police Station

For decades, the Longview Police Department was cramped for space operating out of a long-outgrown facility with some closets and storage areas being converted into offices. Supply chain issues aside, the new 70,000 square-foot, $33 million station is on-track to open as scheduled. The construction was funded through voter approval of a 2018 bond initiative.
LONGVIEW, TX
KTRE

Nacogdoches 19-year-old opens sneaker store in town

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A 19-year-old in Nacogdoches with a love of sneakers has now turned his passion into a business. Eli Garcia says he fell in love with sneakers when he was 10 years old. He says he began growing his collection by buying different shoes and posting his collection on social media.
NACOGDOCHES, TX
Classic Rock 96.1

Jacksonville, Texas Police Giving Official Notice to Clear Your Warrants

We've all been there. We get a speeding ticket. "Alright, I'll get this paid next week when I get paid." Next week comes and goes and you've already forgotten about that ticket. Several months later you get a notice in the mail that you need to get this paid. You put it off again and you get a notice in your mailbox that you must pay your fine or a warrant may be issued for your arrest because of non payment. Well, that warrant now has been issued. Folks that are in this example situation in Jacksonville, Texas are getting calls with a reminder to get those warrants paid or face getting arrested.
JACKSONVILLE, TX
Texas Observer

Antifascist Spies on East Texas Nazi Conference with Drone

A veteran's surveillance of the Aryan Freedom Network prompted a lawsuit filed by a notorious lawyer for the far right, Jason Lee Van Dyke. On a warm October day, a series of cars pulled into a gas station in De Kalb, a town two hours to the east of Dallas, to ask for directions. But they weren’t lost travelers. They’d been told to meet there as a waypoint for their real destination: a conference organized by the Aryan Freedom Network (AFN), a neo-Nazi organization based in Texas.
DE KALB, TX
KLTV

Gilmer coach says maturity, teamwork a high point for the team

Cason resident still piecing life back together in wake of tornado’s destruction. “We just heard the windows pop and the air blowing everywhere, and if there was five flips I did in the trailer house, that’s all I remember,” Esperanza Trujillo said. Updated: 2 hours ago. |
GILMER, TX
KLTV

Injured Troup football player facing ‘bit of a setback’

HOUSTON, Texas (KLTV) - Cooper Reid, the Troup High School football player who suffered a head injury during a game, has suffered a setback but is not in immediate danger, according to the Cooper Reid #22 prayers and updates Facebook page. The update states, “Friends, Cooper has had a bit...
TROUP, TX
KLTV

Longview coach acknowledges challenge team will face against Crosby

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview head coach John King said they have a few players out right now, but nothing major as they gear up to face Crosby. “We got a few guys that are dinged up and won’t play, but nothing that’s major so hopefully we’ll be able to get those guys back on the team to play but we got a huge challenge in front of us,” King said.
LONGVIEW, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Where to find East Texas election results

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Several statewide and local races are on the ballot for this year’s midterm election. With so many races and ballot measures to keep track of, you may be wondering where you can find the latest results throughout the night as they’re tallied. KETK/FOX51 News will keep you informed with the latest. […]
TYLER, TX

