Nacogdoches High School students learn masonry with special training
Tribal citizens of the Alabama-Coushatta Tribe of Texas have served in conflicts ranging from World Wars I and II to Vietnam, and more recent wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. Daingerfield family cleans up after surviving Friday’s tornado. Updated: 19 hours ago. |. “I’m very thankful because, you know, we...
This Town in Texas Has Been Ranked as One of the Coolest Places in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or visiting the great state of Texas, you should add the following town to your list.
Under Armour All-American latest of accomplishments for Longview’s Jalen Hale
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview wide receiver Jalen Hale has been named an Under Armour All-American player. Hale will be headed to the University of Alabama to play college ball and said this year he has accomplished some goals of his playing for the Lobos. “Throughout the season I have,...
Longview law firm to give away 750 turkeys
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A law firm is offering free turkeys in Longview and Gilmer to give back to the community. Goudarzi & Young will be giving away a total of 750 Bear Creek smoked turkeys. This will take place in Longview on Nov. 21 at their office at 3522 Fourth Street and in Gilmer at the Yamboree Fair Grounds on Nov. 23. Both events will start at 10 a.m.
New Longview Police Station
For decades, the Longview Police Department was cramped for space operating out of a long-outgrown facility with some closets and storage areas being converted into offices. Supply chain issues aside, the new 70,000 square-foot, $33 million station is on-track to open as scheduled. The construction was funded through voter approval of a 2018 bond initiative.
Nacogdoches 19-year-old opens sneaker store in town
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A 19-year-old in Nacogdoches with a love of sneakers has now turned his passion into a business. Eli Garcia says he fell in love with sneakers when he was 10 years old. He says he began growing his collection by buying different shoes and posting his collection on social media.
Jacksonville, Texas Police Giving Official Notice to Clear Your Warrants
We've all been there. We get a speeding ticket. "Alright, I'll get this paid next week when I get paid." Next week comes and goes and you've already forgotten about that ticket. Several months later you get a notice in the mail that you need to get this paid. You put it off again and you get a notice in your mailbox that you must pay your fine or a warrant may be issued for your arrest because of non payment. Well, that warrant now has been issued. Folks that are in this example situation in Jacksonville, Texas are getting calls with a reminder to get those warrants paid or face getting arrested.
Antifascist Spies on East Texas Nazi Conference with Drone
A veteran's surveillance of the Aryan Freedom Network prompted a lawsuit filed by a notorious lawyer for the far right, Jason Lee Van Dyke. On a warm October day, a series of cars pulled into a gas station in De Kalb, a town two hours to the east of Dallas, to ask for directions. But they weren’t lost travelers. They’d been told to meet there as a waypoint for their real destination: a conference organized by the Aryan Freedom Network (AFN), a neo-Nazi organization based in Texas.
TABC: Tyler draft house charged with overserving man involved in wreck that killed Tyler Legacy student
TYLER, Texas — The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission is pursuing charges against Rose City Draft House for allegations of selling alcoholic beverage to an intoxicated man, who police say drove intoxicated and killed a Tyler Legacy High School band senior. Jason Charles is charged with intoxication manslaughter in connection...
Gilmer coach says maturity, teamwork a high point for the team
Cason resident still piecing life back together in wake of tornado’s destruction. “We just heard the windows pop and the air blowing everywhere, and if there was five flips I did in the trailer house, that’s all I remember,” Esperanza Trujillo said. Updated: 2 hours ago. |
Injured Troup football player facing ‘bit of a setback’
HOUSTON, Texas (KLTV) - Cooper Reid, the Troup High School football player who suffered a head injury during a game, has suffered a setback but is not in immediate danger, according to the Cooper Reid #22 prayers and updates Facebook page. The update states, “Friends, Cooper has had a bit...
Longview coach acknowledges challenge team will face against Crosby
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview head coach John King said they have a few players out right now, but nothing major as they gear up to face Crosby. “We got a few guys that are dinged up and won’t play, but nothing that’s major so hopefully we’ll be able to get those guys back on the team to play but we got a huge challenge in front of us,” King said.
WebXtra: 50 films to be showcased at 6th annual Reel East Texas Film Festival in Kilgore
Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran resigns; Neal Franklin sworn in as replacement. In the wake of his Tuesday night victory to succeed Louie Gohmert in the United States House of Representatives, Nathaniel Moran has resigned his position as Smith County Judge effective immediately. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Watch KLTV...
Where to find East Texas election results
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Several statewide and local races are on the ballot for this year’s midterm election. With so many races and ballot measures to keep track of, you may be wondering where you can find the latest results throughout the night as they’re tallied. KETK/FOX51 News will keep you informed with the latest. […]
SEED TO SELL: Medical marijuana business in Texas steadily growing
AUSTIN (KETK) – A topic seen as controversial to some is becoming a booming industry in the Lone Star State. More Texans are turning to medical marijuana, and this is only the beginning. “We’ve sold medicine to more than 25,000 Texans,” said Morris Denton, CEO of Texas Original. Texas Original first opened their doors on […]
Police: At least 1 dead after major wreck on Alpine Rd., Loop 281 in Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas — Longview police confirmed at least one person has died in a major wreck at the intersection of Alpine Rd. and E. Loop 281 Wednesday morning. Officers are on the scene in the 800 block of East Loop 281 on the westbound side of the roadway underneath the Alpine bridge.
Wood County Pct 2 constable accused of directing K9 to bite ‘non-threatening suspect’
(PRESS RELEASE) From the U.S. Department of Justice:. A federal grand jury has returned an indictment charging an East Texas law enforcement official with federal violations in the Eastern District of Texas. Kelly Jason Smith, 46, was named in the indictment returned by a federal grand jury on Nov. 10,...
The Downtown Christmas Parade In Lufkin, Texas Is Coming
The holidays are almost here, and there is a huge Lufkin tradition that you might want to be a part of. The City of Lufkin Christmas Parade is on Monday, December 5, 2022 and starts at 5:30 pm. The theme this year is Christmas on Ice, which ties in perfectly...
