An unseasonably warm Thursday ahead with highs in the low to mid 60s under sunny skies. Not as cold tonight with lows in the mid to upper 40s under clear skies. Looking at Veterans Day on Friday with overcast skies and warm conditions. Highs in the mid 60s. The remnants of Hurricane Nicole will arrive Friday night in Maine. Heavy rain at times and gusty winds through Saturday afternoon. Turning colder on Sunday under mostly cloudy skies with a chance of a shower.

MAINE STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO