Read full article on original website
Related
WMTW
Rep. Jared Golden all but declares victory in undecided Maine congressional race
LEWISTON, Maine — In Maine’s 2nd Congressional District, incumbent Democratic Congressman Jared Golden all but declared victory on Thursday, saing he had a "commanding lead" in his race for a third term. With 98% of precincts counted as of Thursday evening, Golden held a 3.5% advantage over Republican...
WMTW
Maine Gov. Janet Mills reflects on re-election campaign, looks ahead to second term
PORTLAND, Maine -- Nov. 9, 2022 — Winning a second term as Maine governor, Democratic Janet Mills built on her 2018 election victory, increasing her share of the statewide vote from 51% to 55%, and defeating her Republican opponent and predecessor, Paul LePage, by 13%. Mills savored her victory...
WMTW
Maine Congressional District 1: Pingree to return for 8th term
Maine's Congressional District 1 race sees incumbent and seven-term House Representative Chellie Pingree take on political newcomer and veteran, Ed Thelander. Results will begin to appear after polls close at 8 p.m. App Users: Tap here for results | Don't have our app? Download for iPhone | Download for Android.
WMTW
President Biden calls Maine Gov. Janet Mills to congratulate her for win
PORTLAND, Maine — President Joe Biden called Gov. Janet Mills late Tuesday to congratulate her on her victory, securing a second term in the Blaine House. The call was confirmed by the Mills campaign. The president was making calls to many democratic candidates to congratulate them on their victories. That also included a call to New Hampshire U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan.
WMTW
Former Gov. LePage concedes, cites 'grave' concerns over inflation for Maine
AUGUSTA, Maine — Former Gov. Paul LePage has conceded in the race for the Blaine House. LePage made the announcement over his official Facebook page, saying he accepts the results of Tuesday's election. He adds: "I continue to have grave concerns for the people of Maine over the need...
WMTW
Maine's ranked-choice voting system explained
For the third straight federal election cycle, Maine voters will utilize ranked-choice voting to determine their elected representatives to Congress if a candidate fails to reach the 50% vote threshold in the initial round of vote counting. The method will be used in races for Maine's 1st and 2nd congressional...
WMTW
Three candidates for the Maine State House win seats, making history
PORTLAND, Maine — Savoring her election night victory, Jill Duson, 68, is visiting K & A Street Meat, a food stand in Deering Center. Duson was cheering on local entrepreneurs. A local woman approached Duson. "You are a bright light in this community," said the woman. Duson responded, "Thank...
WMTW
Maine voters wait in long lines as big issues drive them to the polls
Mainers are heading to the polls and waiting in long lines. By 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, several polling locations were already seeing lines at least a half hour long, and election workers in places like Brunswick, Edgecomb, Lewiston and Portland tell Maine's Total Coverage that turnout has been steady. "Today is...
WMTW
Back to work and back to school, here’s your Thursday forecast
How’s the weather looking for your Thursday? Get your latest Maine’s Total Weather video forecast from Meteorologist Roger Griswold.
WMTW
Videos show damage to Florida coast following Hurricane Nicole
Nicole hit Florida's east coast as a hurricane Thursday before weakening to a tropical storm. The rare November hurricane led officials to shut down airports and theme parks and order evacuations. Authorities warned that Nicole’s storm surge could further erode many beaches hit by Hurricane Ian in September. Watch...
WMTW
Another chilly night ahead under clear skies
High pressure over southern New England shifts to the east tonight and Thursday maintaining fair weather with temperatures trending upwards. A complex frontal system will interact with the remnants of tropical system Nicole late Friday into Saturday morning with a continued westward trend in the storm track. This trend now...
WMTW
Warm ahead of Nicole's remnants
An unseasonably warm Thursday ahead with highs in the low to mid 60s under sunny skies. Not as cold tonight with lows in the mid to upper 40s under clear skies. Looking at Veterans Day on Friday with overcast skies and warm conditions. Highs in the mid 60s. The remnants of Hurricane Nicole will arrive Friday night in Maine. Heavy rain at times and gusty winds through Saturday afternoon. Turning colder on Sunday under mostly cloudy skies with a chance of a shower.
Comments / 0