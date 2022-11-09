Read full article on original website
Former WWE Tag Team Set to Reunite at NJPW Strong: Detonation
Former Lucha House Party teammates Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik are set to reunite outside of WWE as part of NJPW Strong: Detonation on November 30th. The two stars haven’t teamed together since their time in WWE as part of The Lucha House Party and were even released together in November 2021.
WWE News: Dana Brooke Comments on 24/7 Title Being Tossed in the Trash, Nikki Cross Challenges Anyone to Stop Her, Raw Video Highlights
– As noted, Nikki Cross won the 24/7 title last night on WWE Raw and then promptly threw thew title in the trash. Former champion Dana Brooke was not happy with the development as she noted on Twitter. Dana Brooke wrote, Everything I have worked for & tried to elevate…...
Saraya Admits To Mistake During AEW Dynamite Promo
During her promo on last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Saraya was very emotional as she announced that she has been cleared to wrestle. At one point, she mentioned wrestling in the Tokyo Dome, but that hasn’t happened. She admitted to her flub in a post on Twitter.
Chris Jericho on Altercation at AEW All Out: ‘Sometimes Guys Just Have To Leave’
– AEW star Chris Jericho appeared on Howie Mandel Does Stuff this week. During the show, Jericho was asked about the backstage incident that took place at AEW All Out involving CM Punk, Ace Steel, and The Elite. Without getting too specific, Jericho discussed the event and what took place, indicating that “sometimes, guys just have to leave.” Below are some highlights:
Ari Daivari on Tony Khan Coming Up With The Trustbusters
– During a recent edition of AEW Unrestricted, Ari Daivari discussed Tony Khan coming up with his Trustbusters stable and character. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):. “If some people remember, on a few episodes of AEW Dark I was wrestling with another guy named Invictus Khash. Very good wrestler,...
WWE Planning “Craziness” For Survivor Series WarGames
How do you like your WarGames? Crazy? Then you might just be in luck with what WWE has planned for Survivor Series according to a new report. For the first time ever, WWE will be bringing the WarGames match to the main roster. It has been a part of the NXT brand since 2017 starting with just one match, but then it expanded to one men’s and women’s match at WarGames events starting in 2019. That’s what Triple H plans to do at Survivor Series as well.
Update On AEW’s Relationship With Warner Bros. Discovery, Likelihood Of New Rights Deal
A new report has an update on AEW’s relationship with Warner Bros. Discovery and the possibility of a renewal of their rights deal. As reported last week, AEW began filming a new reality series for their broadcast partner that is expected to behind the scenes at AEW through the experiences of several members of the roster who will be the focal points.
Various News: Note on Tonight’s Impact Wrestling Main Event, Updated Lineup for WrestlePro 100, Competitors for GCW Nick Gage Invitational
– PWInsider reports that the scheduled Knockouts Championship match between Jordynne Grace and Gisele Shaw on tonight’s Impact Wrestling will be the main event. The broadcast starts on AXS TV at 8:00 pm EST. – WrestlePro in New Jersey is scheduled to hold its 100th event this weekend in...
Saraya Picked AEW Over WWE For The Creative Freedom
Saraya was left with no choice but to retire from in-ring competition in 2017 and it truly changed her life in a huge way. The former Paige spent the next few years in WWE in a variety of roles, but it didn’t last together. Saraya ultimately went to AEW and chose AEW for a good reason.
Various News: Note on Opening Match for Tonight’s Impact Wrestling, More Battle of the Brands on UpUpDownDown, Billy Corgan Joins Stories With Brisco & Bradshaw
– PWInsider reports that Brian Myers vs. Joe Hendry for the Impact Wrestling Digital Media Championship will kick off tonight’s edition of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV. The broadcast starts at 8:00 pm EST. – Tyler Breeze and Xavier Woods played more WWE 2K22 for Battle of the Brands...
Backstage Notes From Last Night’s AEW Dynamite: The Elite Backstage, Note On Postponed Rampage Match, More
– PWInsider reports that The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega were backstage at last night’s AEW Dynamite. MJF and Colt Cabana were not. – The angle from last night’s episode, with Lance Archer attacking Ricky Starks, will lead to their announced Rampage match being pushed to next week.
Austin Theory Comments Following Failed Money in the Bank Cash-In on WWE Raw
Austin Theory took to social media for the first time after he failed to successfully cash in Money in the Bank on last night’s Raw. As noted, Theory attempted to cash in his title shot on Seth Rollins but lost his match due to an attack by Bobby Lashley. Theory was silent on social media for much of the day, but he posted to Twitter on Tuesday afternoon to share a clip of highlights and comment on his future.
Fans Are Not Happy About Jeff Jarrett’s Shot At WWE During AEW Dynamite
Braun Strowman has recently gained a lot of internet attention, particularly after his match at Crown Jewel opposite Omos, when he criticized his fellow wrestlers. During last night’s AEW Dynamite, Jeff Jarrett took a shot at the Monster of All Monsters, and fans were definitely not happy with that.
Updated AEW Full Gear Card
AEW has an updated lineup for Full Gear following tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite. You can check out the card below for the PPV, which takes place on November 19th in Newark, New Jersey:. * AEW World Championship Match: Jon Moxley vs. MJF. * AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament...
What Happened After AEW Dynamite Ended
A new report has details on what happened after Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite went off the air. PWInsider reports that Bryan Danielson offered a handshake to Sammy Guevara once the cameras turned off, but Guevara flipped him off. Danielson then got a microphone and told everyone to watch Full Gear if they want to see him kick Sammy’s “f***ing head” in.
MJF Compares Himself To The Rock And John Cena On AEW Dynamite
MJF loves to toot his own horn, and the AEW star did so again on the 11/9 episode of "AEW Dynamite," comparing himself to WWE legends such as Hulk Hogan, The Rock and John Cena. Less than 10 days away from his potential coronation as AEW World Champion, MJF appeared...
Kristal Marshall On Whether She’d Be Up for a Royal Rumble Appearance
Kristal Marshall hasn’t been in WWE since 2007, but she would be up for a Royal Rumble appearance. The WWE alumna recently spoke with Just Alyx and was asked if she ever gets the bug to return and more. You can check out a couple of highlights below:. On...
Jim Ross On “Embarrassment To Pro Wrestling” WWE Storyline
AEW announcer Jim Ross has hit out at the WWE storyline from years gone by that he decries as an “embarrassment to pro wrestling.”. Wrestling is filled with storylines from years gone by that are best filed away and never spoken of again. Mae Young and her hand, Trish Stratus barking like a dog, and then of course there’s Katie Vick.
JBL Responds To Fans Saying Kenny Omega Is The Only Wrestling God
JBL is a veteran in the pro wrestling world and began his career as Bradshaw back in the late 90s. He eventually became one of the biggest heels in WWE and developed a reputation for being a bully. He even had to respond to fans who believe Kenny Omega is the only wrestling god.
WWE News: Update on Bobby Roode’s Status In WWE, Gabe Sapolsky At Performance Center, Latest Canvas 2 Canvas Features Ava Raine
– PWInsider reports that Bobby Roode was seen in Birmingham, Alabama yesterday, where WWE stars typically go for treatment of injuries. The hope backstage is that he will be back soon. WWE officials have reportedly talked about putting him on the Smackdown brand. – Gabe Sapolsky was at the WWE...
