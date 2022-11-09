ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wrestlingworld.co

Former WWE Tag Team Set to Reunite at NJPW Strong: Detonation

Former Lucha House Party teammates Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik are set to reunite outside of WWE as part of NJPW Strong: Detonation on November 30th. The two stars haven’t teamed together since their time in WWE as part of The Lucha House Party and were even released together in November 2021.
411mania.com

Saraya Admits To Mistake During AEW Dynamite Promo

During her promo on last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Saraya was very emotional as she announced that she has been cleared to wrestle. At one point, she mentioned wrestling in the Tokyo Dome, but that hasn’t happened. She admitted to her flub in a post on Twitter.
411mania.com

Chris Jericho on Altercation at AEW All Out: ‘Sometimes Guys Just Have To Leave’

– AEW star Chris Jericho appeared on Howie Mandel Does Stuff this week. During the show, Jericho was asked about the backstage incident that took place at AEW All Out involving CM Punk, Ace Steel, and The Elite. Without getting too specific, Jericho discussed the event and what took place, indicating that “sometimes, guys just have to leave.” Below are some highlights:
411mania.com

Ari Daivari on Tony Khan Coming Up With The Trustbusters

– During a recent edition of AEW Unrestricted, Ari Daivari discussed Tony Khan coming up with his Trustbusters stable and character. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):. “If some people remember, on a few episodes of AEW Dark I was wrestling with another guy named Invictus Khash. Very good wrestler,...
tjrwrestling.net

WWE Planning “Craziness” For Survivor Series WarGames

How do you like your WarGames? Crazy? Then you might just be in luck with what WWE has planned for Survivor Series according to a new report. For the first time ever, WWE will be bringing the WarGames match to the main roster. It has been a part of the NXT brand since 2017 starting with just one match, but then it expanded to one men’s and women’s match at WarGames events starting in 2019. That’s what Triple H plans to do at Survivor Series as well.
411mania.com

Update On AEW’s Relationship With Warner Bros. Discovery, Likelihood Of New Rights Deal

A new report has an update on AEW’s relationship with Warner Bros. Discovery and the possibility of a renewal of their rights deal. As reported last week, AEW began filming a new reality series for their broadcast partner that is expected to behind the scenes at AEW through the experiences of several members of the roster who will be the focal points.
ringsidenews.com

Saraya Picked AEW Over WWE For The Creative Freedom

Saraya was left with no choice but to retire from in-ring competition in 2017 and it truly changed her life in a huge way. The former Paige spent the next few years in WWE in a variety of roles, but it didn’t last together. Saraya ultimately went to AEW and chose AEW for a good reason.
411mania.com

Austin Theory Comments Following Failed Money in the Bank Cash-In on WWE Raw

Austin Theory took to social media for the first time after he failed to successfully cash in Money in the Bank on last night’s Raw. As noted, Theory attempted to cash in his title shot on Seth Rollins but lost his match due to an attack by Bobby Lashley. Theory was silent on social media for much of the day, but he posted to Twitter on Tuesday afternoon to share a clip of highlights and comment on his future.
ringsidenews.com

Fans Are Not Happy About Jeff Jarrett’s Shot At WWE During AEW Dynamite

Braun Strowman has recently gained a lot of internet attention, particularly after his match at Crown Jewel opposite Omos, when he criticized his fellow wrestlers. During last night’s AEW Dynamite, Jeff Jarrett took a shot at the Monster of All Monsters, and fans were definitely not happy with that.
411mania.com

Updated AEW Full Gear Card

AEW has an updated lineup for Full Gear following tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite. You can check out the card below for the PPV, which takes place on November 19th in Newark, New Jersey:. * AEW World Championship Match: Jon Moxley vs. MJF. * AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament...
411mania.com

What Happened After AEW Dynamite Ended

A new report has details on what happened after Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite went off the air. PWInsider reports that Bryan Danielson offered a handshake to Sammy Guevara once the cameras turned off, but Guevara flipped him off. Danielson then got a microphone and told everyone to watch Full Gear if they want to see him kick Sammy’s “f***ing head” in.
wrestlinginc.com

MJF Compares Himself To The Rock And John Cena On AEW Dynamite

MJF loves to toot his own horn, and the AEW star did so again on the 11/9 episode of "AEW Dynamite," comparing himself to WWE legends such as Hulk Hogan, The Rock and John Cena. Less than 10 days away from his potential coronation as AEW World Champion, MJF appeared...
411mania.com

Kristal Marshall On Whether She’d Be Up for a Royal Rumble Appearance

Kristal Marshall hasn’t been in WWE since 2007, but she would be up for a Royal Rumble appearance. The WWE alumna recently spoke with Just Alyx and was asked if she ever gets the bug to return and more. You can check out a couple of highlights below:. On...
tjrwrestling.net

Jim Ross On “Embarrassment To Pro Wrestling” WWE Storyline

AEW announcer Jim Ross has hit out at the WWE storyline from years gone by that he decries as an “embarrassment to pro wrestling.”. Wrestling is filled with storylines from years gone by that are best filed away and never spoken of again. Mae Young and her hand, Trish Stratus barking like a dog, and then of course there’s Katie Vick.
ringsidenews.com

JBL Responds To Fans Saying Kenny Omega Is The Only Wrestling God

JBL is a veteran in the pro wrestling world and began his career as Bradshaw back in the late 90s. He eventually became one of the biggest heels in WWE and developed a reputation for being a bully. He even had to respond to fans who believe Kenny Omega is the only wrestling god.

