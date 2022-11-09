Read full article on original website
84-year-old Louisiana mayor running for reelection killed in car crash on Election Day
At 84 years old, Velma Hendrix devoted her time to being the mayor of a small town in Louisiana. It was a job she loved so much that this year, she ran for reelection. Then on Election Day, that campaign came to an abrupt halt. Just hours after the polls...
Louisiana mayor running for re-election killed in crash hours before polls close
The mayor of a Louisiana parish running for re-election was killed in an Election Day crash just hours before the polls were set to close.
Voters noticed mistakes on ballots in St. Landry Parish
Voters in St. Landry parish noticed a mistake on their ballot when they voted in Tuesday's elections causing several ballots to display incorrect candidates or amendments on their perspective ballots.
Sitting Crowley police chief unseated as two challengers heading to runoff; Broussard came in third
Sitting Crowley Police Chief Jimmy Broussard, currently facing charges in district court, came in third in Tuesday’s police chief race, with challengers Troy Hebert and Scott Fogleman headed into the runoff election. Hebert, a Democrat, netted over 35% of the vote and Fogleman, a Republican, secured over 27% of...
Graig “Twin” LeBlanc elected Opelousas Chief of Police in Nov. 8 election
Graig "Twin" LeBlanc has been elected as Opelousas Chief of Police.
How Much of Lafayette Parish Turned Out to Vote in Tuesday’s Elections?
LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KPEL News) - Just over 45 percent of Lafayette Parish voters turned out to vote in Tuesday's midterm elections, down slightly from the 2018 midterm elections in 2018. Just over 72,000 voters cast a vote in the U.S. Senate race for John Kennedy, which had the most...
Jules Edwards to face Roya Boustany in run-off election for Lafayette City Court judge
Boustany, Edwards vie for run-off in Lafayette City Court judge's race
Louisiana mayor, 84, is killed just hours before polls closed in reelection battle as RAM pick-up T-bones her SUV while she wasn't wearing a seatbelt
A Louisiana mayor running for re-election died in a car crash just hours before the polls closed on Election Day. Mayor Velma Hendrix, 84, was killed in a two-vehicle wreck on a Louisiana highway at about 11am on Tuesday. Hendrix was the mayor of Melville, a town of about 1,000...
Runoff set between incumbent Opelousas Mayor Alsandor, public defender Lear
Incumbent Julius Alsandor is facing a runoff with Charlee Renaud Lear in the race for mayor of Opelousas. According to complete but unofficial results from Tuesday's election, Alsandor was the top vote-getter with 49% of the vote, receiving 2,323 votes to Lear's 1,689 votes or 35% of the 4,786 ballots cast in the race.
ELECTION RESULTS: Louisiana State Representatives, Commissioners, and Judges
See results of the November 8, 2022 election here.
What’s next for Melville after passing of Mayor Velma Hendrix?
In St. Landry Parish, officials shared how the town of Melville plans to move forward after the passing of Mayor Velma Hendrix.
ELECTION 2022: New Roads Mayor
NEW ROADS, La. (WAFB) - In New Roads, incumbent Mayor Cornell Dukes faced opposition from one challenger for his seat. (I) Cornell Dukes (D): 835 (34%) Theron Smith: (N): 1,620 (66%)
Ryan Williams defeats 3-time Ville Platte mayor Jennifer Vidrine
VILLE PLATTE, La. (KLFY) — Ryan Leday Williams has been elected as the new mayor of Ville Platte. Williams has defeated 3-time incumbent Mayor Jennifer Vidrine with 1558 or 54% of the votes, according to the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office. He is a current member of the Evangeline Parish Police Jury who represents District […]
ELECTION 2022: PSC - District 3
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The District 3 Public Service Commissioner’s race is headed to a runoff, as the incumbent faced opposition from four candidates. (I) Lambert Boissiere III (D): 98,001 (43%) Davante Lewis (D): 41,532 (18%) Gregory Manning (D): 38,054 (17%) Willie Jones (D): 29,914 (13%) Jesse Thompson...
ELECTION 2022: WBR School Dist. 3 Mill Renewal
WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Officials in West Baton Rouge Parish made a second attempt to get voters to renew a property tax after it was originally shot down. This time around, voters passed the renewal. Yes: 55%. No: 45%. The 15-millage property tax equals about $8.5 million...
In Baton Rouge serial killer case, state Supreme Court says death can't overturn conviction
Louisiana's Supreme Court says a convicted serial killer who hanged himself in prison before his appeals were heard should not have been exonerated just because of his suicide. The high court overturned lower courts and reinstated Kenneth Gleason's first-degree murder conviction. In doing so, justices also overturned a precedent set...
Graig 'Twin' LeBlanc unseats Martin McLendon to become Opelousas’ next police chief
Graig “Twin” LeBlanc unseated Martin McLendon in the Opelousas police chief’s race on Tuesday. LeBlanc won 53% of the vote – 2,580 votes – to McLendon’s 2,260 votes. Both men ran as Democrats. A third candidate in the race, Lawrence “Gum” Richard, was disqualified before election day.
ELECTION 2022: Midterm Results
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There are several key races on the city, parish, district, and even state level in the election on Nov. 8.
Metro Council halts effort to fire Parish Attorney for stormwater debacle after top staffer retires
The Metro Council will not go forward with an effort to remove East Baton Rouge Parish Attorney Andy Dotson over his office's handling of the stormwater fee controversy after one of Dotson's top deputies announced his retirement last week. Councilman Cleve Dunn Jr. on Wednesday deleted an agenda item that...
