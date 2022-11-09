ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Melville, LA

theadvocate.com

Runoff set between incumbent Opelousas Mayor Alsandor, public defender Lear

Incumbent Julius Alsandor is facing a runoff with Charlee Renaud Lear in the race for mayor of Opelousas. According to complete but unofficial results from Tuesday's election, Alsandor was the top vote-getter with 49% of the vote, receiving 2,323 votes to Lear's 1,689 votes or 35% of the 4,786 ballots cast in the race.
OPELOUSAS, LA
WAFB

ELECTION 2022: New Roads Mayor

NEW ROADS, La. (WAFB) - In New Roads, incumbent Mayor Cornell Dukes faced opposition from one challenger for his seat. (I) Cornell Dukes (D): 835 (34%) Theron Smith: (N): 1,620 (66%)
NEW ROADS, LA
WAFB

ELECTION 2022: PSC - District 3

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The District 3 Public Service Commissioner’s race is headed to a runoff, as the incumbent faced opposition from four candidates. (I) Lambert Boissiere III (D): 98,001 (43%) Davante Lewis (D): 41,532 (18%) Gregory Manning (D): 38,054 (17%) Willie Jones (D): 29,914 (13%) Jesse Thompson...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

ELECTION 2022: WBR School Dist. 3 Mill Renewal

WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Officials in West Baton Rouge Parish made a second attempt to get voters to renew a property tax after it was originally shot down. This time around, voters passed the renewal. Yes: 55%. No: 45%. The 15-millage property tax equals about $8.5 million...
WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA

