Harry Goularte, the man accused of molesting the son of former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez may have more victims. During Velasquez’s pre-trial hearing on Monday, multiple responding officers took the stand to recount events that led to Velasquez’s arrest in February after allegedly engaging in a high-speed chase before firing multiple shots into a vehicle carrying the man he is accusing of molesting his son. The most notable moment of the hearing came during the cross-examination of officer Nathaniel Rodriguez by Velasquez attorney Mark Geragos.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO