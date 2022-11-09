Read full article on original website
Prison Guard Boyfriend Accused of Murdering Pregnant Prison Guard Girlfriend by Shooting Her and Leaving Her Dead at Home
A 38-year-old Virginia man was arrested over the weekend for allegedly killing his 35-year-old girlfriend — a woman who was also pregnant with his child. Dustin Barret Owens was taken into custody early Sunday morning and charged with one count of first-degree murder in the death of 35-year-old Amber Dawn Compton, authorities announced.
Officer Confirms Cain Velasquez Claim That There Are Multiple Victims of Alleged Molester Harry Goularte
Harry Goularte, the man accused of molesting the son of former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez may have more victims. During Velasquez’s pre-trial hearing on Monday, multiple responding officers took the stand to recount events that led to Velasquez’s arrest in February after allegedly engaging in a high-speed chase before firing multiple shots into a vehicle carrying the man he is accusing of molesting his son. The most notable moment of the hearing came during the cross-examination of officer Nathaniel Rodriguez by Velasquez attorney Mark Geragos.
Huge Fight in Courtroom as Murder Suspect Walks Out, Video Shows
Four people were arrested after the chaotic scenes, which saw the judge press her panic button and deputies use pepper spray to bring order.
Dog walker's killer sentenced to life in prison, no parole
A man convicted of using an AK-47 to kill a woman and wound her boyfriend as they walked their dog in Denver has been sentenced to life in prison
Prosecutors say man accidentally recorded himself plotting wife's kidnapping
Schanda Handley and her daughter, Isabella Cumberland, were at their home on a quiet street in Lafayette, Louisiana, on August 6, 2017, when two men appeared at their front door. At first glance they looked like deliverymen, which was a welcome interruption, since Handley had been anxiously awaiting a clothes steamer she had ordered.
Bail set at $500K for driver accused in wrong-way crash that killed a Dallas police officer
Bail has now been set for Mayra Rebollar, the woman accused of causing the wrong-way crash that killed Dallas police officer Jacob Arrellano on October 11th.
Man Sentenced to Prison for Road Rage Hate Crime After Black Mixed Martial Artist Put Him in Chokehold Until Deputies Arrived
A judge sentenced a man to two years in prison on Monday for harassing and sideswiping a Black driver on a Florida roadway. Jordan Patrick Leahy, 29, must also spend three years on supervised release, online records show. As previously reported, the victim, a Black man identified in court documents...
Yakima Herald Republic
James Cloud gets four life sentences in 2019 mass murder on Yakama Reservation
James Dean Cloud — convicted in a 2019 mass murder on the Yakama Reservation — will serve four consecutive life sentences, a federal judge ordered Wednesday night. James Cloud, 39, and his cousin, 35-year-old Donovan Quinn Carter Cloud, were accused of killing five people at a remote trailer west of White Swan on June 8, 2019.
Black Man Freed After Spending 38 Years In Jail For Murder He Didn't Commit
Newly tested DNA evidence cleared Maurice Hastings, who was convicted for the abduction, sexual assault, and murder of an Inglewood woman.
Armando Cruz sentenced to life in prison in murder of Patricia Alatorre
Armando Cruz, the 26-year-old man who pleaded guilty to the murder of 13-year-old Patricia Alatorre has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
TechCrunch
Elizabeth Holmes is denied new trial, will be sentenced on Nov. 18
Holmes had delayed sentencing by trying to request a new trial, arguing that new evidence had come to light. In August, former Theranos lab director Adam Rosendorff visited Holmes at her home in an attempt to find closure. Rosendorff, who worked at Theranos between 2013 and 2014, testified for six...
YNW Melly Could Face Death Penalty Again in Double Murder Trial – Report
The rollercoaster continues in YNW Melly's double-murder case. After the judge in the case made the decision to drop the death penalty back in July, the punishment has reportedly been put back on the table. The latest movement in the YNW Melly double-murder case occurred on Wednesday (Nov. 9), when...
Video: Cain Velasquez Sends First Message After Leaving Jail
Cain Velasquez thanked his fans for all the support as he left jail. Former UFC heavyweight champion Velasquez was arrested in Feb. for attempted murder along with a litany of other related charges. He was aiming for Harry Goularte Jr., the man accused of molesting Velasquez’s 4-year-old son, but ended up allegedly striking Paul Bender, stepfather of Goularte Jr. After having three previous attempts denied, Velasquez was finally granted $ 1 million bail yesterday.
BBC
Frantisek Olah death: Teens joked about stabbing, court hears
Three teenagers accused of stabbing a man to death later laughed and joked about the killing, a court has heard. Frantisek Olah, 31, was fatally wounded at his home in Musgrave Close in Basingstoke, Hampshire, on 22 May. Winchester Crown Court was told the motivation for the attack, in which...
WATCH LIVE: Man on Trial for Allegedly Murdering Fleeing Girlfriend
Jurors will decide the fate of a man who allegedly stabbed his girlfriend to death as she was fleeing. Matthew Robertson Terry, 47, stands trial in Hillsborough County, Florida. Victim Kay Baker, 43, was an elementary school teacher. You can watch in the player above. The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office...
NBC Bay Area
Cain Velasquez Released From San Jose Main Jail After Posting Bail
Cain Velasquez, the former UFC champ accused of attempted murder, walked out of the Santa Clara County Main Jail in San Jose around midnight Wednesday, after posting bail, with his case likely to go to trial next year. He spent the last eight months behind bars. "I just feel blessed,"...
Golf Digest
Angel Cabrera sentenced to additional 28 months in prison for second assault conviction
Two-time major champion Angel Cabrera is now a two-time assault convict. Cabrera was convicted for assaulting an ex-partner for a second time on Monday, according to Agence France Presse. The 53-year-old received an additional two years and four months of prison time for assaulting Micaela Escudero. Cabrera is still serving...
