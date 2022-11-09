ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
Law & Crime

Prison Guard Boyfriend Accused of Murdering Pregnant Prison Guard Girlfriend by Shooting Her and Leaving Her Dead at Home

A 38-year-old Virginia man was arrested over the weekend for allegedly killing his 35-year-old girlfriend — a woman who was also pregnant with his child. Dustin Barret Owens was taken into custody early Sunday morning and charged with one count of first-degree murder in the death of 35-year-old Amber Dawn Compton, authorities announced.
BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA
MiddleEasy

Officer Confirms Cain Velasquez Claim That There Are Multiple Victims of Alleged Molester Harry Goularte

Harry Goularte, the man accused of molesting the son of former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez may have more victims. During Velasquez’s pre-trial hearing on Monday, multiple responding officers took the stand to recount events that led to Velasquez’s arrest in February after allegedly engaging in a high-speed chase before firing multiple shots into a vehicle carrying the man he is accusing of molesting his son. The most notable moment of the hearing came during the cross-examination of officer Nathaniel Rodriguez by Velasquez attorney Mark Geragos.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Yakima Herald Republic

James Cloud gets four life sentences in 2019 mass murder on Yakama Reservation

James Dean Cloud — convicted in a 2019 mass murder on the Yakama Reservation — will serve four consecutive life sentences, a federal judge ordered Wednesday night. James Cloud, 39, and his cousin, 35-year-old Donovan Quinn Carter Cloud, were accused of killing five people at a remote trailer west of White Swan on June 8, 2019.
YAKIMA, WA
TechCrunch

Elizabeth Holmes is denied new trial, will be sentenced on Nov. 18

Holmes had delayed sentencing by trying to request a new trial, arguing that new evidence had come to light. In August, former Theranos lab director Adam Rosendorff visited Holmes at her home in an attempt to find closure. Rosendorff, who worked at Theranos between 2013 and 2014, testified for six...
MiddleEasy

Video: Cain Velasquez Sends First Message After Leaving Jail

Cain Velasquez thanked his fans for all the support as he left jail. Former UFC heavyweight champion Velasquez was arrested in Feb. for attempted murder along with a litany of other related charges. He was aiming for Harry Goularte Jr., the man accused of molesting Velasquez’s 4-year-old son, but ended up allegedly striking Paul Bender, stepfather of Goularte Jr. After having three previous attempts denied, Velasquez was finally granted $ 1 million bail yesterday.
BBC

Frantisek Olah death: Teens joked about stabbing, court hears

Three teenagers accused of stabbing a man to death later laughed and joked about the killing, a court has heard. Frantisek Olah, 31, was fatally wounded at his home in Musgrave Close in Basingstoke, Hampshire, on 22 May. Winchester Crown Court was told the motivation for the attack, in which...
NBC Bay Area

Cain Velasquez Released From San Jose Main Jail After Posting Bail

Cain Velasquez, the former UFC champ accused of attempted murder, walked out of the Santa Clara County Main Jail in San Jose around midnight Wednesday, after posting bail, with his case likely to go to trial next year. He spent the last eight months behind bars. "I just feel blessed,"...
SAN JOSE, CA
Golf Digest

Angel Cabrera sentenced to additional 28 months in prison for second assault conviction

Two-time major champion Angel Cabrera is now a two-time assault convict. Cabrera was convicted for assaulting an ex-partner for a second time on Monday, according to Agence France Presse. The 53-year-old received an additional two years and four months of prison time for assaulting Micaela Escudero. Cabrera is still serving...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Angel Cabrera sentenced to more jail time, says 'prison has done me good'

It could potentially be a few more years before former two-time major champion Angel Cabrera tees it up again. Cabrera was convicted of assault for a second time on Monday, according to Agence France Presse. The 53-year-old, who is serving time in a prison in his native Argentina, was sentenced to an additional two years and four months of prison time for assaulting Micaela Escudero, a former girlfriend.

