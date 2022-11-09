Read full article on original website
wrestlinginc.com
William Regal's Son Gets His First Win On WWE NXT
The son of the legendary William Regal has scored his first victory on "WWE NXT" television. Charlie Dempsey, the second of Regal's three sons, defeated Andre Chase on the 11/8 episode of "NXT," but not without controversy. Although Dempsey seemed to have the match won with an Ankle Lock, Chase never tapped out, and the match ended with Duke Hudson throwing in a white towel on behalf of the leader of Chase U.
411mania.com
Zoey Stark Turns On Nikkita Lyons, Attacks Her After Loss On WWE NXT
Zoey Stark’s heel turn is complete, as she attacked Nikkita Lyons following a loss in this week’s WWE NXT main event. Starks and Lyons were unsuccessful in taking the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles from Kayden Carter and Katana Chance due to a moment of miscommunication, with the champions retaining. After the match, Stark and Lyons prepared to hand the titles to the champions but Starks had a problem with letting go of the belt. She then turned and blasted Lyons with the title and stood over her as the show ended.
411mania.com
Saraya Admits To Mistake During AEW Dynamite Promo
During her promo on last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Saraya was very emotional as she announced that she has been cleared to wrestle. At one point, she mentioned wrestling in the Tokyo Dome, but that hasn’t happened. She admitted to her flub in a post on Twitter.
ringsidenews.com
Saraya Explains How WWE Deal Fell Through
Saraya is all set to make her comeback inside the squared circle. The Anti Diva has challenged Dr Britt Baker to her first match since retiring to the ring. However, things were not as planned as they seem when Saraya, formerly known as Paige in WWE, came to the land of All Elite.
tjrwrestling.net
Huge Roman Reigns Match Pitched By Ex-WWE Star For WrestleMania
A former WWE Superstar has named a surprising choice that they’d have take on Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania. For months now rumours have swirled that WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles will play host to one of the biggest dream matches – and family feuds – of all time with The Rock potentially taking on Roman Reigns to find out who really sits at The Head of the Table.
411mania.com
Chris Jericho on Altercation at AEW All Out: ‘Sometimes Guys Just Have To Leave’
– AEW star Chris Jericho appeared on Howie Mandel Does Stuff this week. During the show, Jericho was asked about the backstage incident that took place at AEW All Out involving CM Punk, Ace Steel, and The Elite. Without getting too specific, Jericho discussed the event and what took place, indicating that “sometimes, guys just have to leave.” Below are some highlights:
wrestletalk.com
WWE Spoils Huge Star Appearing At WrestleMania 39?
WrestleMania 39 may be months away, but the build-up to the big event has already started from a production point of view. Ringside News reports that they have obtained photographs of the WWE production trucks with designs for the upcoming premium live event. Posting the images to their Instagram, we...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Gunther Doesn’t Think His NXT UK Title Reign Is Comparable To Roman Reigns’ WWE Universal Title Run
Gunther held the WWE NXT UK Championship for 870 days before losing it to Ilja Dragunov at NXT TakeOver 36 in 2021 while Roman Reigns has reached his 800th day as the WWE Universal Champion. He’s currently the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion after winning the WWE Title. Gunther explained...
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Planning “Craziness” For Survivor Series WarGames
How do you like your WarGames? Crazy? Then you might just be in luck with what WWE has planned for Survivor Series according to a new report. For the first time ever, WWE will be bringing the WarGames match to the main roster. It has been a part of the NXT brand since 2017 starting with just one match, but then it expanded to one men’s and women’s match at WarGames events starting in 2019. That’s what Triple H plans to do at Survivor Series as well.
wrestlinginc.com
Samu Picks Who Would Win At WWE WrestleMania: The Rock Or Roman Reigns
2022 has been a year of the unpredictable, with many promotions stepping through the "forbidden door" and assembling a multitude of "dream matches." Perhaps not so forbidden, but more familial, is the potential clash of two representatives from the famous Anoa'i family. Roman Reigns vs. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has been a highly sought after match since the rise of "The Tribal Chief" as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and leader of The Bloodline, and now a cousin of the two has weighed in with his thoughts on the possible bout.
411mania.com
Kristal Marshall On Whether She’d Be Up for a Royal Rumble Appearance
Kristal Marshall hasn’t been in WWE since 2007, but she would be up for a Royal Rumble appearance. The WWE alumna recently spoke with Just Alyx and was asked if she ever gets the bug to return and more. You can check out a couple of highlights below:. On...
Scrypts Will Arrive Soon In WWE NXT, Is Not Top Dolla
Recently, WWE filed a trademark for the term Scrypts and on the November 8 episode of WWE NXT, Scrypts sent their last message, warning of an imminent start on their way to NXT television. A vignette aired on NXT where an altered voice left another voice message inside the halls...
Yardbarker
Daily Update: Roman Reigns record, Asuka & IYO SKY, Jim Ross
NWA's Billy Corgan confused by Nick Aldis' actions, thinks he's 'working an angle'. The Young Bucks file trademark for 'The Wayward Sons'. WWE announces 'The Search for Africa's Next Superstar'. Latest Audio:. Latest Free YouTube Video:. INLINE. This Week's Wrestling Observer Newsletter:. *Match and performer of the week. *WWE business...
tjrwrestling.net
Retired WWE Star Backstage At Raw
A former WWE Superstar who has retired from the ring was backstage at Monday Night Raw in Wilkes-Barre, PA according to a report. Gene Snitsky made his WWE debut in September 2004 in memorable fashion as he took on Kane. Part of Kane’s storyline at the time was that he was with Lita and had gotten her pregnant. As Lita pleaded with Kane not to injure Snitsky, he pushed Kane into Lita and caused her to lose her baby.
ComicBook
EC3 Talks Feeling "At Home" in NWA, Karrion Kross and Braun Strowman's WWE Returns (Exclusive)
The National Wrestling Alliance gained some star power earlier this year. Former TNA World Heavyweight Champion EC3 arrived in a new yet familiar territory at NWA 74, defeating Mims in under five minutes. While the past few months have been EC3's first experience in the NWA, this is not the first time that he has worked for Billy Corgan. The Smashing Pumpkins singer previously held corporate positions in TNA while EC3 reigned with that promotion's top prize.
411mania.com
Update On AEW’s Relationship With Warner Bros. Discovery, Likelihood Of New Rights Deal
A new report has an update on AEW’s relationship with Warner Bros. Discovery and the possibility of a renewal of their rights deal. As reported last week, AEW began filming a new reality series for their broadcast partner that is expected to behind the scenes at AEW through the experiences of several members of the roster who will be the focal points.
WWE Announces 'The Search For Africa's Next WWE Superstar'
WWE is looking for Africa's next great WWE superstar. WWE announced the company will hold a multi-day tryout in Lagos, Nigeria in February 2023 as the company searches for Africa's next great WWE superstar. Applications can be submitted now with the application window closing on December 18. From WWE:. STAMFORD,...
wrestlinginc.com
Bobby Lashley Wants To Face Brock Lesnar In WWE Gimmick Match
At WWE Crown Jewel, the wrestling world witnessed history, the first time Brock Lesnar squeaked his way through a victory in the WWE while looking like the lesser man in the contest. After being thoroughly decimated by Bobby Lashley, Lesnar landed a corner-assisted roll-up pin combination, getting the victory over "The All Mighty" by the skin of his teeth. After the match, Lashley continued the beat-down on Lesnar, continuing to show that he was the alpha that night, locking in his patented "Hurt Lock" until Lesnar's face went tomato red.
411mania.com
Billy Corgan Says He’s Never Seen the NWA World Title That Triple H Owns
Billy Corgan owns the NWA, but he isn’t sure where the original Ten Pounds of Gold title belt is and doesn’t know if it’s the one Triple H has. Corgan was a guest on Stories With Brisco and Bradshaw and was talking about the original title when Jerry Brisco asked if the owns the original NWA Worlds Heavyweight Title, to which he answered no.
