Hello, everyone and welcome to our live WWE NXT coverage on 411! I’m Jeremy Thomas, here as always, and we have what looks to be a pretty solid show scheduled for the Tuesday night brand this week. Tonight’s show will see Zoey Stark and Nikkita Lyons get their rematch against Kayden Carter and Katana Chance for the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championships, while Cameron Grimes will face off with Joe Gacy once again (groan). Plus Axiom will take on JD McDonagh and Grayson Waller will host an episode of The Grayson Waller Effect with Bron Breakker and Von Wagner. I know many of us are not particularly thrilled with Wagner as Bron’s next feud, but I guess WWE has to do something with all the time they invested in him so perhaps it can at least be a short feud? (We can dream.)

2 DAYS AGO