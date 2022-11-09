Read full article on original website
Natalya Believes Stephanie McMahon Could Bring Back Beloved WWE PLE
The future of all-women's wrestling pay-per-views has been a hot topic this week due to Billy Corgan's comments about a possible NWA EmPowerrr 2 happening. However, WWE fans are also eagerly awaiting the possibility of another WWE Evolution show. When speaking to "Faction 919" Natalya said, "I definitely see Stephanie wanting to do more with women's wrestling," when asked about the possibility of it happening again. Natalya was in a six-woman tag team match on that show, teaming with Sasha Banks and Bayley to defeat The Riott Squad, and ever since, those on the roster have made it clear they want Evolution to be a regular event, and Natalya is confident women's wrestling will keep growing.
Zoey Stark's Frustration Boils Over On WWE NXT
"I am angry!" Zoey Stark yelled to the WWE Performance Center crowd in Orlando, Florida. On Tuesday's edition of "WWE NXT," Stark and Nikita Lyons had a second chance to capture the "NXT" Women's Tag Team Championship. The duo originally "won" the titles on October 25, but due to an unforeseen tag, their victory was reversed, and the title match was restarted. Reigning champions Katana Chance and Kayden Carter went on to retain after hitting a 450 Splash to pin Lyons.
William Regal's Son Gets His First Win On WWE NXT
The son of the legendary William Regal has scored his first victory on "WWE NXT" television. Charlie Dempsey, the second of Regal's three sons, defeated Andre Chase on the 11/8 episode of "NXT," but not without controversy. Although Dempsey seemed to have the match won with an Ankle Lock, Chase never tapped out, and the match ended with Duke Hudson throwing in a white towel on behalf of the leader of Chase U.
WWE Star Tips Stephanie McMahon And Triple H To Bring Back Premium Live Event
In October 2018 WWE held their first, and to date only, all-female pay-per-view event, Evolution. The show was designed a showcase for WWE women’s division which had grown in importance in recent years. Ever since the event took place there have been calls from fans for a second ‘Evolution’...
Chris Jericho on Altercation at AEW All Out: ‘Sometimes Guys Just Have To Leave’
– AEW star Chris Jericho appeared on Howie Mandel Does Stuff this week. During the show, Jericho was asked about the backstage incident that took place at AEW All Out involving CM Punk, Ace Steel, and The Elite. Without getting too specific, Jericho discussed the event and what took place, indicating that “sometimes, guys just have to leave.” Below are some highlights:
Zoey Stark Turns On Nikkita Lyons, Attacks Her After Loss On WWE NXT
Zoey Stark’s heel turn is complete, as she attacked Nikkita Lyons following a loss in this week’s WWE NXT main event. Starks and Lyons were unsuccessful in taking the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles from Kayden Carter and Katana Chance due to a moment of miscommunication, with the champions retaining. After the match, Stark and Lyons prepared to hand the titles to the champions but Starks had a problem with letting go of the belt. She then turned and blasted Lyons with the title and stood over her as the show ended.
Daily Update: Roman Reigns record, Asuka & IYO SKY, Jim Ross
NWA's Billy Corgan confused by Nick Aldis' actions, thinks he's 'working an angle'. The Young Bucks file trademark for 'The Wayward Sons'. WWE announces 'The Search for Africa's Next Superstar'. Latest Audio:. Latest Free YouTube Video:. INLINE. This Week's Wrestling Observer Newsletter:. *Match and performer of the week. *WWE business...
Samu Picks Who Would Win At WWE WrestleMania: The Rock Or Roman Reigns
2022 has been a year of the unpredictable, with many promotions stepping through the "forbidden door" and assembling a multitude of "dream matches." Perhaps not so forbidden, but more familial, is the potential clash of two representatives from the famous Anoa'i family. Roman Reigns vs. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has been a highly sought after match since the rise of "The Tribal Chief" as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and leader of The Bloodline, and now a cousin of the two has weighed in with his thoughts on the possible bout.
Various News: Matchups Set for This Week’s NJPW Strong, Fred Yehi vs. Minoru Suzuki, Note on Next Week’s Episode of Young Rock
– NJPW has announced the matchups for this week’s edition of NJPW Strong. Here’s the lineup. * Jordan Cruz & Adrian Quest vs JR Kratos & Danny Limelight. – Here is the synopsis for next week’s episode of Young Rock airing on NBC on November 18:. “Hawaii,...
Austin Theory Comments Following Failed Money in the Bank Cash-In on WWE Raw
Austin Theory took to social media for the first time after he failed to successfully cash in Money in the Bank on last night’s Raw. As noted, Theory attempted to cash in his title shot on Seth Rollins but lost his match due to an attack by Bobby Lashley. Theory was silent on social media for much of the day, but he posted to Twitter on Tuesday afternoon to share a clip of highlights and comment on his future.
Backstage Notes From Last Night’s AEW Dynamite: The Elite Backstage, Note On Postponed Rampage Match, More
– PWInsider reports that The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega were backstage at last night’s AEW Dynamite. MJF and Colt Cabana were not. – The angle from last night’s episode, with Lance Archer attacking Ricky Starks, will lead to their announced Rampage match being pushed to next week.
What Happened After AEW Dynamite Ended
A new report has details on what happened after Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite went off the air. PWInsider reports that Bryan Danielson offered a handshake to Sammy Guevara once the cameras turned off, but Guevara flipped him off. Danielson then got a microphone and told everyone to watch Full Gear if they want to see him kick Sammy’s “f***ing head” in.
WWE Planning “Craziness” For Survivor Series WarGames
How do you like your WarGames? Crazy? Then you might just be in luck with what WWE has planned for Survivor Series according to a new report. For the first time ever, WWE will be bringing the WarGames match to the main roster. It has been a part of the NXT brand since 2017 starting with just one match, but then it expanded to one men’s and women’s match at WarGames events starting in 2019. That’s what Triple H plans to do at Survivor Series as well.
WWE NXT Ratings For 11/8/22
This week’s episode of WWE NXT drew 644,000 viewers on the USA Network, which is down from last week’s show that did 670,000. The show did a 0.15 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, which is up from last week’s 0.13 rating. It ranked #40 in the top 150 shows on cable for the night.
Saraya Admits To Mistake During AEW Dynamite Promo
During her promo on last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Saraya was very emotional as she announced that she has been cleared to wrestle. At one point, she mentioned wrestling in the Tokyo Dome, but that hasn’t happened. She admitted to her flub in a post on Twitter.
Update On AEW’s Relationship With Warner Bros. Discovery, Likelihood Of New Rights Deal
A new report has an update on AEW’s relationship with Warner Bros. Discovery and the possibility of a renewal of their rights deal. As reported last week, AEW began filming a new reality series for their broadcast partner that is expected to behind the scenes at AEW through the experiences of several members of the roster who will be the focal points.
Backstage news on the 'convoluted' idea that WWE had for Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle
Many fans were surprised to see Roman Reigns retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship over Drew McIntyre in the main event of the Clash at the Castle event, the first major PPV event in the UK since 1992, as the show had been built around McIntyre. Heading into the show...
Jeremy’s WWE NXT Review 11.8.22
Hello, everyone and welcome to our live WWE NXT coverage on 411! I’m Jeremy Thomas, here as always, and we have what looks to be a pretty solid show scheduled for the Tuesday night brand this week. Tonight’s show will see Zoey Stark and Nikkita Lyons get their rematch against Kayden Carter and Katana Chance for the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championships, while Cameron Grimes will face off with Joe Gacy once again (groan). Plus Axiom will take on JD McDonagh and Grayson Waller will host an episode of The Grayson Waller Effect with Bron Breakker and Von Wagner. I know many of us are not particularly thrilled with Wagner as Bron’s next feud, but I guess WWE has to do something with all the time they invested in him so perhaps it can at least be a short feud? (We can dream.)
Rhea Ripley Promises To Make Mia Yim Pay After WWE RAW
Rhea Ripley certainly put in a lot of work in order to become one of the top Superstars in WWE’s women’s division. The results speak for themselves as she continues to be one of the highlights of WWE television. Ripley was also blindsided by a returning Mia Yim and now Ripley finally reacted to that surprise she didn’t want.
Updated Card For This Week’s AEW Rampage
AEW has an updated lineup for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage following Dynamite. You can check out the card below for the show, which airs Friday night on TNT:. * AEW All-Atlantic Championship Match: Orange Cassidy vs. Lee Johnson. * AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament Match: Brian Cage...
