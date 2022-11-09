ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utica, NY

WSYR NewsChannel 9

Salvation Army to hold Christmas Distribution Day on December 21

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s the holiday of giving! The Salvation Army of Syracuse will hold its 2022 Christmas Bureau from November 29 through December 7. Income-eligible families can register and will receive food and toys during the holiday season. Families are asked to register at the following locations ahead of Distribution Day: St. Lucy’s […]
SYRACUSE, NY
WKTV

Waterville school participates in "Carry Forward" event to honor veterans

WATERVILLE, N.Y. -- Students and staff in Waterville participated in a modified Wounded Warriors "Carry Forward" event, Thursday. According to Special Education Teacher, Jody Thomas, the race has participants carry a flag to show support and love for their country. The flag represents the responsibilities and challenges a veteran once had to bear while serving.
WATERVILLE, NY
WKTV

Sneak Peek inside the Nexus Center

It comes in at over $60 million, but the Nexus Center is nearly complete. The facility will house a coffee shop, a restaurant and lounge, a pro shop, 25 locker rooms, and of course 3 full sized hockey rinks. They’re all connected to the Adirondack Bank Center, and there’s now a paved parking lot along Whitesboro Street. Upper Mohawk Valley Memorial Auditorium Authority Chairman Carl Annese says one of the features that makes this facility attractive is location, location, location.
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Annual Cell Phones For Soldiers collection drive kicks off on Veterans Day

The CNY Veterans Outreach Center has again teamed up with AT&T and Sen. Joseph Griffo, R-47, for the annual Cell Phones For Soldiers collection drive. Cell phones, mobile devices or tablets can be donated at various drop-off locations starting on Veterans Day Friday. Each device is recycled for $5, which provides 2 and a half hours of free calling cards to deployed soldiers. All proceeds go toward buying the calling cards and other communication services for troops at home and abroad.
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Water Safari donates $2,800 to American Cancer Society

OLD FORGE, N.Y. -- In honor of National Breast Cancer Awareness Month and the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer event, Enchanted Forest Water Safari made a $2,800 donation to the American Cancer Society. The total donation was collected from park patrons, locker fees, the sale of pink wristbands as well...
OLD FORGE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Oswego Humane Society hosts pet photo contest

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oswego County Humane Society (OCHS) is hosting a pet photo contest that will run online until their Home for the Holidays event on Saturday, December 17 at the Oswego Elks Lodge. Anyone can submit a photo of their furry best friend or vote on their favorite entry. This weekend is […]
OSWEGO, NY
WKTV

Utica University holding open house for those interested in teaching careers

UTICA, N.Y. -- In an attempt to help solve the nationwide teacher shortage that's affecting local schools in the Mohawk Valley, Utica University will be hosting an open house for people who are interested in the master's in apprenticeship teacher certification program. Those who complete the 38-credit program will be...
UTICA, NY
WKTV

CABVI to host Health and Wellness Fair Wednesday

UTICA, N.Y. -- The Central Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired (CABVI) will be hosting a free Health and Wellness Fair Wednesday, at its new Vision Health and Wellness Center. The fair is a free event, open to the public. It will take place from 3-6 p.m. located at...
UTICA, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Five NY Women-Owned Businesses were awarded a $5,000 grant

ROME, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Five women-owned businesses in Herkimer and Oneida Counties were awarded $5,000 in a ceremony hosted by The Women’s Fund at The Griffiss Institute in Rome, New York. A total of $25,000 was awarded to celebrate the founding of The Women’s Fund of Herkimer and Oneida Counties, which is a volunteer-driven, not-for-profit that […]
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
WKTV

Ilion Little Theatre to host 'Cookies with Santa'

ILION, N.Y. -- The Ilion Little Theatre is hosting "Cookies with Santa" on Nov. 26. The event is free and open to the public. All are welcome to come meet with Santa, enjoy cookies and cocoa while getting a picture taken. "Cookies with Santa" will be held from 1-4 p.m....
ILION, NY
WKTV

Two former Oneida residents recognized by Carnegie Hero Fund Commission

WAMPSVILLE, N.Y. -- Two former Oneida residents were recognized by the Carnegie Hero Fund Commission, for their "outstanding act of selfless heroism," Thursday. Andrew Parent and Roger Combs, both received the Carnegie Medal at the Madison County Board of Supervisors meeting. Andrew Carnegie created the commission in 1904, to recognize...
ONEIDA, NY
WKTV

Annual pie drive at St. Joseph and St. Patrick Church on Nov. 23

UTICA, N.Y. -- The Knights of St John will be holding their annual pie drive to help support the Mother Marianne West Side Kitchen, later this month. They are asking for the communities help in donating pies. West Side Kitchen is located at St. Joseph and St Patrick Church, on Columbia Street in Utica.
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Local ambulance corps gives away coats at Upstate Family Health Center

UTICA, N.Y. – With winter around the corner, Central Oneida County Volunteer Ambulance Corps teamed up with Upstate Family Health Center to give away 100 coats in Utica Thursday morning. Coats for men, women and children were available at the giveaway, which started at 10 a.m. at Upstate Family...
UTICA, NY
Syracuse.com

Company news: Qiana Williams, Sunday Kulang and Cory Schad hired by CNY Community Foundation

The Central New York Community Foundation announced three new hires. Qiana Williams joined the organization as program officer. In her role she engages directly with community residents and nonprofit staff to assist in the design and implementation of the Community Foundation’s strategic initiatives and grantmaking. She has an extensive background in education and the arts. She formerly served as curator of public programs at the Everson Museum of Art, education curator at the Community Folk Art Center and humanities educator for the Syracuse City School District.
SYRACUSE, NY
wrvo.org

Syracuse dentist gives back with free service to veterans

Veterans are being honored in many different ways on Veterans Day. One way a Syracuse dentist honors them is by offering free dental care. From 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Eastwood Dental in Syracuse is offering free dental cleanings, fillings and extractions to any veteran on a first-come-first-serve basis. Dentist Dr. Joan Laura is in her 11th year of offering this service to the community’s veterans.
SYRACUSE, NY
WKTV

Coat giveaway in Utica Thursday

UTICA, N.Y. -- Central Oneida County Volunteer Ambulance (COCVAC) will be in Utica Thursday for a coat giveaway. Adult and children's coats, as well as gender-neutral options will all be available. The event begins at 10 a.m. at Upstate Family Health Center on Noyes Street. Coats will be given on...
UTICA, NY

