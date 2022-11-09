Read full article on original website
Salvation Army to hold Christmas Distribution Day on December 21
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s the holiday of giving! The Salvation Army of Syracuse will hold its 2022 Christmas Bureau from November 29 through December 7. Income-eligible families can register and will receive food and toys during the holiday season. Families are asked to register at the following locations ahead of Distribution Day: St. Lucy’s […]
WKTV
Waterville school participates in "Carry Forward" event to honor veterans
WATERVILLE, N.Y. -- Students and staff in Waterville participated in a modified Wounded Warriors "Carry Forward" event, Thursday. According to Special Education Teacher, Jody Thomas, the race has participants carry a flag to show support and love for their country. The flag represents the responsibilities and challenges a veteran once had to bear while serving.
WKTV
Sneak Peek inside the Nexus Center
It comes in at over $60 million, but the Nexus Center is nearly complete. The facility will house a coffee shop, a restaurant and lounge, a pro shop, 25 locker rooms, and of course 3 full sized hockey rinks. They’re all connected to the Adirondack Bank Center, and there’s now a paved parking lot along Whitesboro Street. Upper Mohawk Valley Memorial Auditorium Authority Chairman Carl Annese says one of the features that makes this facility attractive is location, location, location.
WKTV
Annual Cell Phones For Soldiers collection drive kicks off on Veterans Day
The CNY Veterans Outreach Center has again teamed up with AT&T and Sen. Joseph Griffo, R-47, for the annual Cell Phones For Soldiers collection drive. Cell phones, mobile devices or tablets can be donated at various drop-off locations starting on Veterans Day Friday. Each device is recycled for $5, which provides 2 and a half hours of free calling cards to deployed soldiers. All proceeds go toward buying the calling cards and other communication services for troops at home and abroad.
WKTV
Water Safari donates $2,800 to American Cancer Society
OLD FORGE, N.Y. -- In honor of National Breast Cancer Awareness Month and the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer event, Enchanted Forest Water Safari made a $2,800 donation to the American Cancer Society. The total donation was collected from park patrons, locker fees, the sale of pink wristbands as well...
Oswego Humane Society hosts pet photo contest
OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oswego County Humane Society (OCHS) is hosting a pet photo contest that will run online until their Home for the Holidays event on Saturday, December 17 at the Oswego Elks Lodge. Anyone can submit a photo of their furry best friend or vote on their favorite entry. This weekend is […]
WKTV
Utica University holding open house for those interested in teaching careers
UTICA, N.Y. -- In an attempt to help solve the nationwide teacher shortage that's affecting local schools in the Mohawk Valley, Utica University will be hosting an open house for people who are interested in the master's in apprenticeship teacher certification program. Those who complete the 38-credit program will be...
WKTV
Colgate University holding ceremony to return artifacts to Oneida Indian Nation
HAMILTON, N.Y. -- Colgate University will be holding a ceremony to return more than 1,500 cultural artifacts to the Oneida Indian Nation from the University's, Longyear Museum of Anthropology collections. The items returned, some of them dating back to 1600, will include several different ceremonial objects as well as items...
WKTV
CABVI to host Health and Wellness Fair Wednesday
UTICA, N.Y. -- The Central Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired (CABVI) will be hosting a free Health and Wellness Fair Wednesday, at its new Vision Health and Wellness Center. The fair is a free event, open to the public. It will take place from 3-6 p.m. located at...
Five NY Women-Owned Businesses were awarded a $5,000 grant
ROME, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Five women-owned businesses in Herkimer and Oneida Counties were awarded $5,000 in a ceremony hosted by The Women’s Fund at The Griffiss Institute in Rome, New York. A total of $25,000 was awarded to celebrate the founding of The Women’s Fund of Herkimer and Oneida Counties, which is a volunteer-driven, not-for-profit that […]
WKTV
Ilion Little Theatre to host 'Cookies with Santa'
ILION, N.Y. -- The Ilion Little Theatre is hosting "Cookies with Santa" on Nov. 26. The event is free and open to the public. All are welcome to come meet with Santa, enjoy cookies and cocoa while getting a picture taken. "Cookies with Santa" will be held from 1-4 p.m....
Angels on Call: Baldwinsville nonprofit Clary’s Closet wish list program returns
BALDWINSVILLE — The pandemic and inflation have made it harder for Central New York families to make ends meet in the three-plus years since Alysia and Mark Clary founded Clary’s Closet. The Baldwinsville-based nonprofit provides clothing essentials for school-age students in Onondaga, Cayuga and Madison counties. “I don’t...
WKTV
Two former Oneida residents recognized by Carnegie Hero Fund Commission
WAMPSVILLE, N.Y. -- Two former Oneida residents were recognized by the Carnegie Hero Fund Commission, for their "outstanding act of selfless heroism," Thursday. Andrew Parent and Roger Combs, both received the Carnegie Medal at the Madison County Board of Supervisors meeting. Andrew Carnegie created the commission in 1904, to recognize...
WKTV
Annual pie drive at St. Joseph and St. Patrick Church on Nov. 23
UTICA, N.Y. -- The Knights of St John will be holding their annual pie drive to help support the Mother Marianne West Side Kitchen, later this month. They are asking for the communities help in donating pies. West Side Kitchen is located at St. Joseph and St Patrick Church, on Columbia Street in Utica.
WKTV
Local ambulance corps gives away coats at Upstate Family Health Center
UTICA, N.Y. – With winter around the corner, Central Oneida County Volunteer Ambulance Corps teamed up with Upstate Family Health Center to give away 100 coats in Utica Thursday morning. Coats for men, women and children were available at the giveaway, which started at 10 a.m. at Upstate Family...
Company news: Qiana Williams, Sunday Kulang and Cory Schad hired by CNY Community Foundation
The Central New York Community Foundation announced three new hires. Qiana Williams joined the organization as program officer. In her role she engages directly with community residents and nonprofit staff to assist in the design and implementation of the Community Foundation’s strategic initiatives and grantmaking. She has an extensive background in education and the arts. She formerly served as curator of public programs at the Everson Museum of Art, education curator at the Community Folk Art Center and humanities educator for the Syracuse City School District.
wrvo.org
Syracuse dentist gives back with free service to veterans
Veterans are being honored in many different ways on Veterans Day. One way a Syracuse dentist honors them is by offering free dental care. From 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Eastwood Dental in Syracuse is offering free dental cleanings, fillings and extractions to any veteran on a first-come-first-serve basis. Dentist Dr. Joan Laura is in her 11th year of offering this service to the community’s veterans.
WKTV
Cousins working on ancestral artifact investigation at Colgate University; several returned to Oneida Indian Nation
HAMILTON, NY -- In an emotional ceremony in the Chapel House at Colgate University 1,520 cultural artifacts were repatriated to the Oneida Indian Nation. The funerary objects and artifacts that tell stolen stories were given back to the Oneida Indian Nation after years of being housed at Colgate University’s Longyear Museum of Anthropology.
WKTV
Coat giveaway in Utica Thursday
UTICA, N.Y. -- Central Oneida County Volunteer Ambulance (COCVAC) will be in Utica Thursday for a coat giveaway. Adult and children's coats, as well as gender-neutral options will all be available. The event begins at 10 a.m. at Upstate Family Health Center on Noyes Street. Coats will be given on...
