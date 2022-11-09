Read full article on original website
Ammunition maker to invest $60M in Georgia plant, hiring 600
ELLABELL, Ga. (AP) — An Italian-owned company will invest $60 million in coastal Georgia to build a plant to make and distribute ammunition, with plans to hire 600 people. Norma Precision will build its facility near the site of the new Hyundai electric vehicle plant in Bryan County, just northwest of the Georgia coastal city of Savannah.
California seeks to pair home energy storage, rooftop solar
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California regulators on Thursday proposed changes to the state's residential solar market designed to encourage more at-home battery systems that can help the electrical grid rely less on fossil fuels in the evenings, especially during heat waves. It's the California Public Utilities Commission's second attempt...
Death of Alabama student at school likely linked to fentanyl
SELMA, Ala. (AP) — One student who died at an Alabama high school and three others who were taken to a hospital probably were sickened by something that had been laced with fentanyl, a prosecutor said Wednesday. Dallas County District Attorney Michael Jackson said investigators were awaiting results from...
Georgia's dogged and focused Kemp overcomes Trump and Abrams
ATLANTA (AP) — First, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp shrugged off being targeted by former President Donald Trump. Then the Republican incumbent wore down Democratic superstar Stacey Abrams for a second time, culminating in a decisive Tuesday election victory.
Montana vote adds to win streak for abortion rights backers
WASHINGTON (AP) — Abortion rights supporters secured another win Thursday as voters in Montana rejected a ballot measure that would have forced medical workers to intercede in the rare case of a baby born after an attempted abortion. The result caps a string of ballot defeats, months after the...
Slavery, involuntary servitude rejected by 4 states' voters
Voters in four states have approved ballot measures that will change their state constitutions to prohibit slavery and involuntary servitude as punishment for crime, while those in a fifth state rejected a flawed version of the question. The measures approved Tuesday could curtail the use of prison labor in Alabama,...
