Read full article on original website
Related
WMTW
Veterans Day ceremonies, remembrances across Maine
PORTLAND, Maine — Maine has more than 100,000 living military veterans. On this Veterans Day 2022, Mainers came out to show their appreciation as the annual parade was held during a balmy November day. Cheerleaders chanted, "Let's go, veterans" as they marched down Congress Street in Portland during the...
WMTW
CMP prepares as Tropical Storm Nicole brings wind and rain to Maine
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — As remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole bring heavy winds and rain to Maine, Central Maine Power prepares for potential power outages on Friday night. “We've made plans to have quite a bit of our crews come in tonight to be available through the night to respond in the case of we have any outages tonight," said Adam Desrosiers, CMP vice president of electric operations.
WMTW
Showers Give Way To Sunshine As Nicole Pulls Away
The remnants of Hurricane Nicole pass through Maine during the first half of the day on Saturday with some heavy downpours possible. Gradual clearing is expected in the afternoon with unseasonably warm temperatures in the 60s and low 70s. Another round of showers is possible on Sunday and late in...
WMTW
Rain/wind developing later today
How’s the weather looking for your Friday? Get your latest Maine’s Total Weather video forecast from Meteorologist Radek Przygodzki. The remnant low pressure system of what was Hurricane Nicole at one point will move north and east across New England early this weekend, bringing in stormy conditions for many. Showers will develop after sunset tonight, so any events for Veterans Day should be mainly dry. The showers become a steady heavy rain at times tonight, with even a rumble of thunder not out of the question. Temperatures also the big story with highs in the 60s and lows tonight only in the upper 50s, very balmy for the date.
Comments / 0