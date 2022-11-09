Read full article on original website
Related
KOLD-TV
No powder found inside suspicious envelopes sent to Kari Lake’s Phoenix campaign office
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police confirmed on Friday afternoon no powder was found inside two additional suspicious envelopes sent to Kari Lake’s Phoenix campaign office several days ago. However, the Lake campaign said the first letter that contained “white powder” was thrown in the trash and taken by an office cleaning crew.
KOLD-TV
Arizona Wildcats shock No. 9 UCLA in Pasadena
PASADENA, California. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona knocked off No. 9 UCLA, 34-28, at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, on Saturday, Nov. 12. With the upset, the Wildcats (4-6 Pac-12, 2-5) played spoiler to the Bruins (8-2, 5-2), who were fighting to stay in the hunt for the Pac-12 title.
KOLD-TV
Dead newborn found in a Phoenix street
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A disturbing discovery was made early Saturday morning when a dead newborn was found lying in the street in downtown Phoenix. Officers received a call just before 1 a.m. about a possible injured child near Madison Street, which is south of Jefferson Street, and 11th Avenue. When they got there, they found the body of the baby on the road. Police estimated the gestational age of the baby was between 20 and 24 weeks.
