Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Football: 5 takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 comeback win at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends winning streak to 10 games, downs No. 11 Penn State 3-2The LanternState College, PA
Football: How No. 2 Buckeyes had ‘the difference’ in 44-31 fourth-quarter comeback at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Tuimoloau’s standout day fuels No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 win over No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State will need ‘A-game’ at No. 13 Penn State SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Signing Day Feature: How Iowa State landed a top-ten class in the nation
22 wins, a Sweet Sixteen berth and one of the greatest single season turnarounds in NCAA history came together to be an incredible start for Iowa State in the T.J.
Huge addition as country’s No. 1 safety looks to return to Ohio State for The Game
The Buckeyes are working to land a 5-star athlete from Georgia who has plans to return to Ohio State for the Buckeyes’ game against Michigan.
Look: Nick Saban's Daughter Has Warning For Alabama Fans
Alabama's recent loss to LSU has sparked a handful of conversations about whether Nick Saban's dominant run in Tuscaloosa is over. As they always do, the Crimson Tide entered this year with "championship or bust" expectations. They didn't expect to already have two losses before December. With so much negativity...
Paul Finebaum: "Say Goodbye" To 1 College Football Team's Playoff Chances
This past Saturday provided some further clarity into who can/won't make the College Football Playoff. And on Wednesday morning's "Get Up" on ESPN, Paul Finebaum bid farewell to one modern CFB power's chances of being one of the last four standing. Say goodbye to Clemson. They are done. They have...
Nick Saban Names 1 Player He Regrets Not Recruiting Harder
Nick Saban's Alabama defense will have its hands full against Quinshon Judkins this Saturday. The freshman running back has dominated for Ole Miss, tallying 1,036 rushing yards and 14 total touchdowns through nine games. Judkins will get a chance to cement his rising star status when opposing the Crimson Tide.
Paul Finebaum Is Blaming 1 Person For Alabama's Struggles
Paul Finebaum continues to vocalize his disappointment in Nick Saban. The ESPN analyst already said the iconic head coach looked "lost" and "miserable" on the sidelines during Saturday's 32-31 overtime loss to LSU. He's called this season Saban's "worst coaching job" at Alabama and suggested on more than one occasion that the dynast door is closing.
4 Schools Mentioned For Kirk Herbstreit's QB Recruit Son
St. Xavier quarterback Chase Herbstreit, who happens to be the son of ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit, is turning a lot of heads with his performances on the gridiron. Just two weeks ago, Herbstreit had 232 yards and two touchdowns in a thrilling win over Fairfield. He has made a plethora of impressive throws this fall.
247Sports
Texas football: Steve Sarkisian sounds off on Gary Patterson as Longhorns get ready for TCU
Texas special assistant Gary Patterson could have a little extra juice this week as the Longhorns prepare to take on his former school in TCU. And Texas coach Steve Sarkisian said that the long-time TCU coach has been a tremendous resource for the Longhorns. “It's been great for Coach Pete...
ESPN Thinks 1 Team Should Be Most "Angry" After College Football Playoff Rankings
ESPN has named the Clemson Tigers as the No. 1 team on its "Anger Index" after the second College Football Playoff rankings were released on Tuesday night. After a blowout loss to an unranked Notre Dame team this past weekend, Clemson dropped six spots down to No. 10 in this week's rankings. The Alabama Crimson Tide, who notched their second loss of the season on Saturday, rank ahead of the Tigers at No. 9.
247Sports
Kansas State keeps tabs on local linebacker pair
Separated by just 26 miles last Friday night, two of the Sunflower State's more productive and intriguing senior linebackers led their squads into the second round of the KSHSAA playoff bracket. And with a constant stronghold on in-state prospects, it comes as no surprise to see K-State squarely involved in the late recruitments of both.
247Sports
FSU player checks Mario Cristobal's comments on Trey Benson
Miami coach Mario Cristobal attempted to associate himself with Trey Benson after the Florida State running back gashed the Hurricanes for 128 yards and 2 touchdowns on just 15 carries in the Seminoles’ 45-3 win this past weekend. Cristobal coached Benson for two seasons at Oregon. “That is one...
ESPN
Tennessee stumbles in opener as Ohio State pulls off upset
No. 5 was stunned in Columbus by No. 14 Ohio State on Tuesday night, as Buckeyes fans stormed the court following a dramatic 87-75 upset in both teams' season opener. It was the first season-opening loss by an Associated Press top-five team against either an unranked squad or a ranked team outside the top five since 2008, when No. 3 Maryland fell to unranked TCU, according to ESPN Stats & Information research. Before Tuesday, such teams had won 69 consecutive contests, including No. 1 South Carolina, No. 2 Stanford and No. 4 Iowa on Monday night.
Top 10 Head Coach Candidates for Auburn
Mike Farrell breaks down the ten best candidates to be the next head coach of the Auburn Tigers
Bob Huggins addresses how long he could keep coaching
On Thursday, West Virginia Head Coach Bob Huggins was asked what it would mean to get to 1,000 wins and if he would coach long enough to reach that goal.
247Sports
For new AD John Cohen, 'the f-word' is paramount in Auburn's coaching search
AUBURN, Alabama — John Cohen dropped the f-word a few times when discussing Auburn’s ongoing coaching search. No one gasped, though. Only a few chuckles. “I’m going to use the f-word: fit,” Cohen said with a smile during his first Auburn press conference Tuesday. “And everybody uses it. But it’s real.”
Stephen A. Smith’s reaction is hilarious to Paul Finebaum’s take college football has caught Alabama
Stephen A. Smith was almost at a loss for words. Almost. The “First Take” star was dumbfounded when Paul Finebaum was explaining why he thought the rest of college football was catching up with Alabama. “I think college football has caught up to Alabama,” Finebaum said as Smith...
247Sports
Stetson Bennett lands NIL deal after Georgia QB has phone number leaked ahead of win over Tennessee
Stetson Bennett landed an NIL deal after the Georgia quarterback's phone number leaked ahead of the Bulldogs' win over Tennessee. Bennett's phone lit up with messages and calls from Tennessee fans, but he got the last laugh when he held up a phone signal after scoring on a 13-yard touchdown run in a 27-13 win against the Volunteers. T-shirts of the image were being sold online.
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols get some good news despite questionable College Football Playoff ranking
The Tennessee Vols were undoubtedly a little disappointed on Tuesday night to see that they fell to No. 5 in the College Football Playoff rankings after their 27-13 loss to Georgia. TCU, who was behind a one-loss Alabama team last week, was ranked above the Vols in this week’s rankings....
Jackson State hoops alumnus passes at 21
Jackson State is mourning the loss of former men's basketball player Geronimo Warner. The post Jackson State hoops alumnus passes at 21 appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Michigan Fans Are Not Happy With Tom Izzo's Comment
There was a big incident about a week and a half ago after the Michigan-Michigan State football game. After the Wolverines beat the Spartans 29-7, Wolverine cornerbacks Ja'Den McBurrows and Gemon Green were attacked by numerous Spartan players in the tunnel. Green's father confirmed last Monday that the family was going to press charges against the players.
247Sports
58K+
Followers
393K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0