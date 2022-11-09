ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

The Spun

Look: Nick Saban's Daughter Has Warning For Alabama Fans

Alabama's recent loss to LSU has sparked a handful of conversations about whether Nick Saban's dominant run in Tuscaloosa is over. As they always do, the Crimson Tide entered this year with "championship or bust" expectations. They didn't expect to already have two losses before December. With so much negativity...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Nick Saban Names 1 Player He Regrets Not Recruiting Harder

Nick Saban's Alabama defense will have its hands full against Quinshon Judkins this Saturday. The freshman running back has dominated for Ole Miss, tallying 1,036 rushing yards and 14 total touchdowns through nine games. Judkins will get a chance to cement his rising star status when opposing the Crimson Tide.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Is Blaming 1 Person For Alabama's Struggles

Paul Finebaum continues to vocalize his disappointment in Nick Saban. The ESPN analyst already said the iconic head coach looked "lost" and "miserable" on the sidelines during Saturday's 32-31 overtime loss to LSU. He's called this season Saban's "worst coaching job" at Alabama and suggested on more than one occasion that the dynast door is closing.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

4 Schools Mentioned For Kirk Herbstreit's QB Recruit Son

St. Xavier quarterback Chase Herbstreit, who happens to be the son of ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit, is turning a lot of heads with his performances on the gridiron. Just two weeks ago, Herbstreit had 232 yards and two touchdowns in a thrilling win over Fairfield. He has made a plethora of impressive throws this fall.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

ESPN Thinks 1 Team Should Be Most "Angry" After College Football Playoff Rankings

ESPN has named the Clemson Tigers as the No. 1 team on its "Anger Index" after the second College Football Playoff rankings were released on Tuesday night. After a blowout loss to an unranked Notre Dame team this past weekend, Clemson dropped six spots down to No. 10 in this week's rankings. The Alabama Crimson Tide, who notched their second loss of the season on Saturday, rank ahead of the Tigers at No. 9.
CLEMSON, SC
247Sports

Kansas State keeps tabs on local linebacker pair

Separated by just 26 miles last Friday night, two of the Sunflower State's more productive and intriguing senior linebackers led their squads into the second round of the KSHSAA playoff bracket. And with a constant stronghold on in-state prospects, it comes as no surprise to see K-State squarely involved in the late recruitments of both.
MANHATTAN, KS
247Sports

FSU player checks Mario Cristobal's comments on Trey Benson

Miami coach Mario Cristobal attempted to associate himself with Trey Benson after the Florida State running back gashed the Hurricanes for 128 yards and 2 touchdowns on just 15 carries in the Seminoles’ 45-3 win this past weekend. Cristobal coached Benson for two seasons at Oregon. “That is one...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
ESPN

Tennessee stumbles in opener as Ohio State pulls off upset

No. 5 was stunned in Columbus by No. 14 Ohio State on Tuesday night, as Buckeyes fans stormed the court following a dramatic 87-75 upset in both teams' season opener. It was the first season-opening loss by an Associated Press top-five team against either an unranked squad or a ranked team outside the top five since 2008, when No. 3 Maryland fell to unranked TCU, according to ESPN Stats & Information research. Before Tuesday, such teams had won 69 consecutive contests, including No. 1 South Carolina, No. 2 Stanford and No. 4 Iowa on Monday night.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

For new AD John Cohen, 'the f-word' is paramount in Auburn's coaching search

AUBURN, Alabama — John Cohen dropped the f-word a few times when discussing Auburn’s ongoing coaching search. No one gasped, though. Only a few chuckles. “I’m going to use the f-word: fit,” Cohen said with a smile during his first Auburn press conference Tuesday. “And everybody uses it. But it’s real.”
AUBURN, AL
247Sports

Stetson Bennett lands NIL deal after Georgia QB has phone number leaked ahead of win over Tennessee

Stetson Bennett landed an NIL deal after the Georgia quarterback's phone number leaked ahead of the Bulldogs' win over Tennessee. Bennett's phone lit up with messages and calls from Tennessee fans, but he got the last laugh when he held up a phone signal after scoring on a 13-yard touchdown run in a 27-13 win against the Volunteers. T-shirts of the image were being sold online.
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Michigan Fans Are Not Happy With Tom Izzo's Comment

There was a big incident about a week and a half ago after the Michigan-Michigan State football game. After the Wolverines beat the Spartans 29-7, Wolverine cornerbacks Ja'Den McBurrows and Gemon Green were attacked by numerous Spartan players in the tunnel. Green's father confirmed last Monday that the family was going to press charges against the players.
EAST LANSING, MI
247Sports

247Sports

