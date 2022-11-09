ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Major Shakeup In Week 11 College Football Playoff Rankings

By Jason Hall
WMIL FM106.1
WMIL FM106.1
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KaOwV_0j3hwHye00
Photo: Getty Images

The Georgia Bulldogs are the No. 1 team in the Week 11 College Football Playoff Top 25 rankings , which were announced during ESPN 's live broadcast Tuesday (November 8).

The Bulldogs -- who ranked No. 3 overall last week -- are coming off a 27-13 win against then-No. 1 Tennessee at Sanford Stadium last Saturday (November 5).

The College Football Playoff top-4 seeds also included No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Michigan and No. 4 TCU.

Clemson had the biggest fall of any team ranked in the top-4 last week, falling from No. 4 to No. 10 following its upset loss to Notre Dame.

Tennessee fell from No. 1 to No. 5 following its loss to Georgia.

The Bulldogs also topped the Week 11 Associated Press Top 25 Poll released on Sunday (November 6).

The full Week 11 College Football Playoff Top 25 rankings are listed below:

  1. Georgia (SEC)- 9-0 (+2)
  2. Ohio State (Big Ten)- 9-0 (-)
  3. Michigan (Big Ten)- 9-0 (+2)
  4. TCU (Big 12)- 9-0 (+3)
  5. Tennessee (SEC)- 8-1 (-4)
  6. Oregon (Pac-12)- 8-1 (+2)
  7. LSU (SEC)- 7-2 (+2)
  8. USC- (Pac-12)- 8-1 (+1)
  9. Alabama- (SEC)- 7-2 (-3)
  10. Clemson (ACC)- 8-1 (-6)
  11. Ole Miss- 8-1 (SEC) (-)
  12. UCLA (Pac-12)- 8-1 (-)
  13. Utah (Pac-12)- 7-2 (+1)
  14. Penn State (Big Ten)- 7-2 (+1)
  15. North Carolina (ACC)- 8-1 (+2)
  16. NC State (ACC)- 7-2 (+6)
  17. Tulane (AAC)- 8-1 (+2)
  18. Texas (Big 12)- 6-3 (+6)
  19. Kansas State (Big 12)- 6-3 (-6)
  20. Notre Dame (IA Independents)- 6-3 (N/A)
  21. Illinois (Big Ten)- 7-2 (-5)
  22. UCF (AAC)- 7-2 (+3)
  23. Florida State (ACC)- 6-3 (N/A)
  24. Kentucky (SEC)- 6-3 (N/A)
  25. Washington (Pac-12)- 7-2 (N/A)

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

ESPN Thinks 1 Team Should Be Most "Angry" After College Football Playoff Rankings

ESPN has named the Clemson Tigers as the No. 1 team on its "Anger Index" after the second College Football Playoff rankings were released on Tuesday night. After a blowout loss to an unranked Notre Dame team this past weekend, Clemson dropped six spots down to No. 10 in this week's rankings. The Alabama Crimson Tide, who notched their second loss of the season on Saturday, rank ahead of the Tigers at No. 9.
CLEMSON, SC
The Spun

4 Schools Mentioned For Kirk Herbstreit's QB Recruit Son

St. Xavier quarterback Chase Herbstreit, who happens to be the son of ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit, is turning a lot of heads with his performances on the gridiron. Just two weeks ago, Herbstreit had 232 yards and two touchdowns in a thrilling win over Fairfield. He has made a plethora of impressive throws this fall.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Ohio State Is Trying To Flip Alabama 5-Star Commitment

Ohio State is reportedly still pursuing Alabama's top recruit from the class of 2023. According to Matt Parker of On3 Sports, the Buckeyes remain in "constant contact" with Caleb Downs. The five-star safety committed to the Crimson Tide in late July. Downs officially visited Ohio State a month before deciding...
COLUMBUS, OH
FOX Sports

College Football Playoff Rankings: Georgia is new No. 1

There is a new team sitting atop the College Football Playoff rankings, and it's a very familiar face: The defending champion Georgia Bulldogs. The Dawgs were announced as the new No. 1 team when the CFP Committee unveiled its latest rankings on Tuesday. Rounding out the top four were No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Michigan and No. 4 TCU.
GEORGIA STATE
247Sports

Hendon Hooker responds to Warren Brinson's Instagram post, Georgia football DL's dig at Tennessee QB

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker is not backing down from postgame heat this week, on Instagram, following the Volunteers' first loss of the 2022 season Saturday at Georgia. Bulldogs defensive lineman Warren Brinson posted a photo Tuesday, three days after the victory, of Hooker on the ground following one of Georgia's six sacks and noted that the Bulldogs "took off they Top" in reference to Tennessee's fight song.
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

2023 Running Back Javin Simpkins Announces De-Commitment

Miami (Fla.) Norland senior running back Javin Simpkins is back on the market. Simpkins, who had been committed to Georgia Tech, announced this afternoon that he has reopened his recruitment. The three-star prospect holds nearly two dozen scholarship offers. "After a long conversation with my family, I have decided to...
ATLANTA, GA
Larry Brown Sports

SEC gets major favoritism in latest CFP rankings

Stop me if you’ve heard this before: the SEC is receiving favoritism in the College Football Playoff rankings. The latest edition of the CFP rankings for the 2022 college football season were released on Tuesday. Georgia unsurprisingly and deservedly was at No. 1, while undefeated teams Ohio State, Michigan and TCU rounded out the top four.
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

Look: Stephen A. Smith Not Happy With Paul Finebaum's Prediction

ESPN college football host Paul Finebaum is already putting the writing on Alabama's tombstone. The "mouth of the South" thinks the run of the Alabama Crimson Tide and head coach Nick Saban is over. The ESPN analyst already said the iconic head coach looked "lost" and "miserable" on the sidelines during Saturday's 32-31 overtime loss to LSU.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Updating Oregon’s hypothetical 12-team path after newest playoff rankings

There was a big shake-up in the latest version of the College Football Playoff rankings on Tuesday night, where the committee had to adjust things after No. 1 Tennessee, No. 4 Clemson, and No. 6 Alabama all went down in upset fashion. This cleared the way for the Oregon Ducks to move up in the rankings, where they now sit at No. 6. While the rankings aren’t finalized, of course, and there will still be a ton of movement in the coming weeks, they offer a good roadmap for where teams stand, and what needs to happen for the final four schools...
EUGENE, OR
WMIL FM106.1

WMIL FM106.1

Milwaukee, WI
5K+
Followers
947
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Milwaukee's Best Country! WMIL-FM

 https://fm106.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy