Read full article on original website
MIAMI EAT & DRINK
5 restaurants you should try during Miami Spice monthAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Mexican restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Italian restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
5 Mediterranean restaurants you should try in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Here's the scoop: Where to get cocktail-infused ice cream in South FloridaAdriana JimenezFlorida State
MIAMI THINGS TO DO
Where to find the best hiking trails in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five summer activities to beat the heat in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Miami spas to unwindAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best hotels for your next Miami staycationAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Ten daytime date ideas in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Is this really one of the most haunted buildings in Fort Lauderdale?Evie M.Fort Lauderdale, FL
Frozen with Desire Diamond Sculpture at Art MiamiNew River Fine Art | Burgess Modern + ContemporaryMiami, FL
The Three Least Affordable Places to Live in FloridaJake WellsFlorida State
Handgun found inside raw chicken in luggage at South Florida airportApril McAbeeFort Lauderdale, FL
Chick-fil-A operator introduces 3-day workweek resulting in 100% employee retentionB.R. ShenoyMiami, FL
Related
Girl, 10, Escapes Attempted Kidnapping in Surveillance Footage as Cops Search for Suspect
The suspect, described as a white male driving a black "cargo-style/'big' van," allegedly approached the girl twice last week while she was on her way to school, police said A 10-year-old girl from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, is seen on surveillance footage escaping an attempted kidnapping, according to local police. It was not the only time he allegedly approached her, police said. In a press release shared with PEOPLE on Monday, the Fort Lauderdale Police Department (FLPD) said authorities are searching for the suspect. It shared a flier that included a photo of...
Former School Cop Confessed to Shooting Police Officer Ex-Boyfriend in the Head After Stalking Him ‘Via Electronic Means’: Authorities
A former school cop in Florida confessed on camera to shooting her estranged boyfriend — himself a Miami-Dade Police Officer — after “she actively tracked the victim via electronic means.” That’s according to a police report detailing the Friday morning incident that was subsequently obtained by Miami ABC affiliate WPLG.
Trans influencer Nikita Dragun was held in and released from a men’s jail in Miami, her representative says
Influencer Nikita Dragun was released from jail in Miami on Wednesday, according to her representative and Miami-Dade County criminal justice records. Dragun, 26, was arrested Monday at a hotel and charged with felony assault of a police officer. Dragun, who is transgender, is well-known online for content about her transition,...
A Florida grandfather was arrested after he left his 1-year-old granddaughter 'scared and hot' in the back seat of a returned rental car, police say
David Towner, 62, was babysitting his granddaughter when he left her in a hot rental car for 45 minutes before a Hertz employee came to rescue her.
Father and teen son shot at innocent woman after neighbor delivered package, deputies say
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Investigators said that a mistaken delivery set off a chain of events that resulted in a father and son charged with attempted murder for firing shots at an innocent woman. Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd announced the charges in a news conference, which he began...
Chilling video shows 10-year-old girl escaping man who allegedly tried to kidnap her twice in two days
A surveillance video shows a 10-year-old girl in Ft Lauderdale, Florida, escaping an alleged kidnapping attempt by a man accused of targeting her twice. The video shows a young person running down a block in one of the city’s residential neighbourhoods. The girl in the video was allegedly fleeing from a man who had approached her the previous day as well. According to a statement by Ft Lauderdale police, the suspect first made contact with the 10-year-old on October 19 just a block away from an elementary school and a middle school. “The male attempted to lure her by...
Dad Stabbed Wife and Cut His Own Throat in Front of Her 10-Year-Old Son in ‘Brutal and Senseless’ Murder-Suicide, Sheriff Says
A 31-year-old man in Florida allegedly stabbed his 26-year-old wife in front of her three young children before slitting his own throat, in what law enforcement authorities are calling a “tragic murder-suicide.”. Oscar Mercado Salazar and Byanca Cruz Tovar were allegedly arguing about disciplining one of the three children,...
Police suspect Florida murderer with a ‘hatred for women’ is a secret serial killer
A man in Florida has admitted to being the person behind a 1991 murder of a waitress after meeting her at a bar and garnering a “hatred for women,” authorities have said. Michael Townson admitted to the murder of Linda Little while serving a life sentence for a 2007 murder of another woman, according to Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young. Mr Young said that the 53-year-old Townson was indicted by a grand jury on one charge of first-degree murder on Monday for the 1991 killing, NBC News reported. Townson has also claimed to be guilty of other slayings...
Huge Fight in Courtroom as Murder Suspect Walks Out, Video Shows
Four people were arrested after the chaotic scenes, which saw the judge press her panic button and deputies use pepper spray to bring order.
Gay couple beaten and bloodied outside Connecticut gay bar
A gay couple was beaten and bloodied in front of the Connecticut gay bar they own. The two men say the incident was a hate crime, but local authorities disagree. In a statement shared Tuesday, Casey Fitzpatrick said he and his husband, Nicholas Ruiz — the owners of Troupe429 in Norwalk, Connecticut — were violently assaulted by a male bar patron who also disparaged them with anti-LGBTQ slurs. The incident, which occurred in mid-September, resulted in Ruiz being sent to the hospital and requiring over 50 stitches across his face and $20,000's worth of plastic surgery, Fitzpatrick said in the statement, which was published Tuesday on the bar's website.
Washington wife buried alive: Muffled screams revealed in violent kidnapping caught in Apple Watch 911 call
A Washington man allegedly passed a responding officer as he fled his estranged wife's home with her tied up in the trunk last month, neighborhood video shows.
iheart.com
Boy Found Locked In Dog Kennel Said He Had Been Living Outside Since April
An anonymous tip led officers in North Carolina to a home where a nine-year-old boy was found locked in an outdoor dog kennel as temperatures dipped below freezing. According to WGHP, when deputies arrived, there was frost on the ground, and the boy was barefoot and wearing just a pair of jeans and a t-shirt.
Surveillance video captured a 10-year-old girl fleeing a possible abduction attempt in Fort Lauderdale. Police want help identifying the suspect
Police in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, are asking for the public's help in identifying a man suspected of attempting to abduct a 10-year-old girl last week and have released surveillance footage of the alleged incident.
Click10.com
Woman seen in video of customer attacking store clerk claims there is more to the story
DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. – Video shows an angry customer putting a cashier in a headlock in a convenience store attack caught on camera. Thousands of dollars were also allegedly stolen in the incident, but one of the people seen in the video is speaking to Local 10 News about what happened, saying there is more to the story.
Idaho8.com
Florida man and son arrested for allegedly shooting at woman sitting in her car they believed was a burglar, sheriff says
A Florida man and his teenage son have been arrested for attempted murder after allegedly opening fire on a woman sitting in her car, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said at a news conference on Monday. Describing the Saturday incident as a “really, really stupid” crime that nearly led to...
‘Horrific’: Florida Man Allegedly Killed His Girlfriend and Three of Her Relatives, Including 4-Year-Old, Then Shot Himself in the Head
A 23-year-old man in Florida is currently in critical condition after authorities say he fatally shot his 29-year-old girlfriend and three of her female relatives — including a 4-year-old girl — before turning the gun on himself early Friday morning. Shavell Jordan Jones was charged with four counts of first-degree murder with a firearm, according to jail records.
Influencer Nikita Dragun arrested at Miami hotel and charged with felony battery
Influencer Nikita Dragun was arrested Monday night at a hotel in Miami and charged with felony assault of a police officer, according to the Miami-Dade Police Department. Dragun, 26, who is transgender and well-known online for content about her transition, makeup and style, has 27 million followers across YouTube, Instagram and TikTok.
Biker lawyer who blocked law requiring helmets, dies in crash while not wearing one
A Florida lawyer who fought the state’s helmet laws was killed in a motorcycle crash while not wearing one, authorities say.Ron Smith and his girlfriend Brenda Volpe both died when he lost control of the motorbike during a ride and crashed into a utility trailer.They had been on their way to an August memorial for a biker who died of cancer when the accident happened, according to The Tampa Bay Times.The Florida Highway Patrol stated in a report that Smith was travelling on US 19 in Pinellas County when he slowed in traffic, lost control of the bike and skidded.Officials...
Florida police mistook the cane in a legally blind man's pocket for a gun and arrested him
A legally-blind Florida man filed a complaint with the Columbia County Sheriff's Office after deputies arrested him with a cane in his back pocket.
Florida Bodybuilder Killed His Ex-Wife And Burned Her Body In An Oil Drum In The Backyard, Cops Say
Police say a Florida bodybuilder burned his ex-wife's body in an oil drum after she went to get her things from his home, Radar has learned.Ian Christopher Baunach, 43, a former Marine, is accused of killing his ex-wife and leaving her body in an oil drum in the backyard. On Oct. 10, Baunach pleaded not guilty to killing Katie Baunach, his ex-wife and the mother of his two children.Ian Baunach was arrested and charged with domestic battery by strangulation in November 2021 before being released the same day on $25,000 bond. Then, in September of 2022, his wife got a...
PopCrush
30K+
Followers
4K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
PopCrush is the digital destination for fun and irreverent pop music, celebrity and entertainment news served with a fresh and positive perspective.
Comments / 0