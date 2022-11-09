ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
People

Girl, 10, Escapes Attempted Kidnapping in Surveillance Footage as Cops Search for Suspect

The suspect, described as a white male driving a black "cargo-style/'big' van," allegedly approached the girl twice last week while she was on her way to school, police said A 10-year-old girl from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, is seen on surveillance footage escaping an attempted kidnapping, according to local police. It was not the only time he allegedly approached her, police said. In a press release shared with PEOPLE on Monday, the Fort Lauderdale Police Department (FLPD)  said authorities are searching for the suspect. It shared a flier that included a photo of...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Law & Crime

Former School Cop Confessed to Shooting Police Officer Ex-Boyfriend in the Head After Stalking Him ‘Via Electronic Means’: Authorities

A former school cop in Florida confessed on camera to shooting her estranged boyfriend — himself a Miami-Dade Police Officer — after “she actively tracked the victim via electronic means.” That’s according to a police report detailing the Friday morning incident that was subsequently obtained by Miami ABC affiliate WPLG.
HIALEAH, FL
The Independent

Chilling video shows 10-year-old girl escaping man who allegedly tried to kidnap her twice in two days

A surveillance video shows a 10-year-old girl in Ft Lauderdale, Florida, escaping an alleged kidnapping attempt by a man accused of targeting her twice. The video shows a young person running down a block in one of the city’s residential neighbourhoods. The girl in the video was allegedly fleeing from a man who had approached her the previous day as well. According to a statement by Ft Lauderdale police, the suspect first made contact with the 10-year-old on October 19 just a block away from an elementary school and a middle school. “The male attempted to lure her by...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Law & Crime

Dad Stabbed Wife and Cut His Own Throat in Front of Her 10-Year-Old Son in ‘Brutal and Senseless’ Murder-Suicide, Sheriff Says

A 31-year-old man in Florida allegedly stabbed his 26-year-old wife in front of her three young children before slitting his own throat, in what law enforcement authorities are calling a “tragic murder-suicide.”. Oscar Mercado Salazar and Byanca Cruz Tovar were allegedly arguing about disciplining one of the three children,...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
The Independent

Police suspect Florida murderer with a ‘hatred for women’ is a secret serial killer

A man in Florida has admitted to being the person behind a 1991 murder of a waitress after meeting her at a bar and garnering a “hatred for women,” authorities have said. Michael Townson admitted to the murder of Linda Little while serving a life sentence for a 2007 murder of another woman, according to Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young. Mr Young said that the 53-year-old Townson was indicted by a grand jury on one charge of first-degree murder on Monday for the 1991 killing, NBC News reported. Townson has also claimed to be guilty of other slayings...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
NBC News

Gay couple beaten and bloodied outside Connecticut gay bar

A gay couple was beaten and bloodied in front of the Connecticut gay bar they own. The two men say the incident was a hate crime, but local authorities disagree. In a statement shared Tuesday, Casey Fitzpatrick said he and his husband, Nicholas Ruiz — the owners of Troupe429 in Norwalk, Connecticut — were violently assaulted by a male bar patron who also disparaged them with anti-LGBTQ slurs. The incident, which occurred in mid-September, resulted in Ruiz being sent to the hospital and requiring over 50 stitches across his face and $20,000's worth of plastic surgery, Fitzpatrick said in the statement, which was published Tuesday on the bar's website.
NORWALK, CT
Law & Crime

‘Horrific’: Florida Man Allegedly Killed His Girlfriend and Three of Her Relatives, Including 4-Year-Old, Then Shot Himself in the Head

A 23-year-old man in Florida is currently in critical condition after authorities say he fatally shot his 29-year-old girlfriend and three of her female relatives — including a 4-year-old girl — before turning the gun on himself early Friday morning. Shavell Jordan Jones was charged with four counts of first-degree murder with a firearm, according to jail records.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
The Independent

Biker lawyer who blocked law requiring helmets, dies in crash while not wearing one

A Florida lawyer who fought the state’s helmet laws was killed in a motorcycle crash while not wearing one, authorities say.Ron Smith and his girlfriend Brenda Volpe both died when he lost control of the motorbike during a ride and crashed into a utility trailer.They had been on their way to an August memorial for a biker who died of cancer when the accident happened, according to The Tampa Bay Times.The Florida Highway Patrol stated in a report that Smith was travelling on US 19 in Pinellas County when he slowed in traffic, lost control of the bike and skidded.Officials...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
RadarOnline

Florida Bodybuilder Killed His Ex-Wife And Burned Her Body In An Oil Drum In The Backyard, Cops Say

Police say a Florida bodybuilder burned his ex-wife's body in an oil drum after she went to get her things from his home, Radar has learned.Ian Christopher Baunach, 43, a former Marine, is accused of killing his ex-wife and leaving her body in an oil drum in the backyard. On Oct. 10, Baunach pleaded not guilty to killing Katie Baunach, his ex-wife and the mother of his two children.Ian Baunach was arrested and charged with domestic battery by strangulation in November 2021 before being released the same day on $25,000 bond. Then, in September of 2022, his wife got a...
LABELLE, FL
