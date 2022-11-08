Sylvia Anne Greene Williams, 78, of Statesville, N.C., passed away on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. Sylvia was born on February 23, 1944, in Winston-Salem, N.C., to the late Alexander S. Greene and Estelle Welch Greene. Her family moved to Statesville in 1956, when her father opened the Alex Greene Buick/GMC dealership. Sylvia graduated from Statesville Senior High School and had been a life-long member of First Baptist Church on Davie Avenue. It is there that she met her husband, the late Harvey Williams, when she was home for winter break from Meredith College. Harvey was interim minister of music for the church at that time. Sylvia and Harvey married in August of 1963 and went on to have their two children, Andrea L. Williams and Harvey “Stan” Williams (Cathy), who survive. Sylvia was a pianist and enjoyed gardening. She was able to fulfill her school-age dream of being an architect by designing her family’s dream home and Victoria Village on Hartness Road.

