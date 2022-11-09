Read full article on original website
Lovely summer we’re having this November
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Those summer-like temperatures are numbered as we anticipate a cold front that will make its way to south Texas by Friday night. On Thursday, we will start out in the low 70s and see a high of about 89 degrees with sunny skies. Expect another warm...
Cold Front Arrives by Friday Evening
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Warm humid gulf air will prevail over our area through most of Friday afternoon. A much cooler airmass from the western U.S. and Great Plains will reach north Texas during Thursday, and our area late Friday afternoon. Showers may accompany and follow the front Friday late afternoon and evening, and much cooler temperatures will move in with the north wind Friday evening through the weekend. Moist air from the gulf and Pacific will flow above the north winds, making for a cool/gray combination during the weekend.
Most Wanted fugitive captured in Monterrey, Mexico
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Jose Manuel Hernandez, 31 was one of Texas’s 10 Most Wanted fugitives. He was arrested in 2021 for two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child, but bonded out. He was then wanted by another agency for two more counts of sexual assault against a child.
Latest on Cuellar vs Garcia for Texas District 28
WEBB COUNTY, Tex. (KGNS) - For the Texas Congressional District 28 race, Congressman Cuellar takes the lead against Republican Cassy Garcia in early voting results. For more headlines. click here.
O’Rourke hopes to upset Gov. Abbott’s bid for 3rd term
AUSTIN, Tex. (KGNS) - Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Democrat Beto O’Rourke are steering into the finish of one of the most expensive midterm races in the country. Abbott on Tuesday was seeking a record-tying third term that would strengthen his prospects as a potential 2024 presidential candidate. O’Rourke was seeking an upset that would make him the first Democrat elected governor in Texas since 1990.
