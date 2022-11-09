Read full article on original website
Two arrested on drug charges in Auburn
Last month, detectives conducted a general enforcement operation in unincorporated Auburn that resulted in the arrest of two people on drug charges. The operation is funded by the grant the sheriff's office received from CaliforniaABC. During the operation, detectives observed a vehicle leave a convenience store in the Bowman area....
Carson City Fire Department knocks down mobile home fire
CARSON CITY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Carson City Fire Department knocked down a mobile home fire early Sunday morning. Firefighters responded to a fire at a mobile home in the 3600 block of Sherman Lane on Nov. 6. The first firefighters that arrived found heavy fire conditions throughout the mobile home.
I-80 eastbound at Floriston reopens after multiple crashes
TRUCKEE, Calif. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Roads have been cleared, I-80 at Floriston is back open, CHP says. Traffic on eastbound I-80 at Floriston has been shut down due to several traffic collisions and an overturned big rig Tuesday night, the California Highway Patrol Truckee says. According...
