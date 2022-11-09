Man kills ex-wife's new boyfriend, other man points shotgun at officers in 2 shootings involving Las Vegas police on same night

Read full article on original website
Joshua
2d ago
Oh my hell. Why cannot people be reasonable now of day’s? My prayers with the fallen and their families!
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Comedian & Actor Keith Lyle role in The Hangover is just one of the highlights in a career of overcomingJames PatrickLas Vegas, NV
Brightline high speed rail estimates 12.3 million trips annually by 2044The HD PostHesperia, CA
Robert Telles: Here's Why the Suspect in Jeff German Murder Won't Get the Death PenaltyAMY KAPLANLas Vegas, NV
Former Las Vegas corrections officer battered ex-wife following previous domestic violence arrests
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- A former Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department corrections officer who was previously accused of battering his ex-wife in two separate incidents was convicted of domestic violence against her after being arrested again last month.
8newsnow.com
Las Vegas police search for shooting suspects in northwest valley
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Las Vegas Metro police are asking for the public’s assistance to help identify multiple shooting suspects. Police said on Nov. 9, a shooting occurred around 7:30 p.m., near the 1900 block of Simmons Street in the northwest valley. According to police, one person sustained non-life-threatening...
Las Vegas police: Man, 18, arrested for deadly shooting during argument over money
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An 18-year-old young man was arrested earlier this week for an October shooting that resulted from a money dispute, Las Vegas police said. Yobani Fierro was arrested on several charges, including murder with a deadly weapon, discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle, attempted murder with a deadly weapon, and assault […]
Man robs Resorts World casino on Las Vegas Strip, leaves in taxi, sources say
A man took a taxi to Resorts World on the Las Vegas Strip, robbed the casino and then left in the cab with an undisclosed amount of money, sources confirmed to the 8 News Now Investigators on Thursday.
Ex-Playboy and Maxim Model Kelsey Turner Signs Plea Deal in Death of California Psychiatrist Found Stuffed in Trunk of a Car
A former Playboy and Maxim model has quietly entered a plea in the death of 71-year-old Dr. Thomas Burchard. Kelsey Turner entered an Alford plea and stipulated to facing 10 to 25 years in prison when she’s sentenced in January, a representative for the defendant confirmed to Law&Crime. Turner was arrested in the infamous case back in 2019, when she was accused of murdering the California psychiatrist. Burchard’s body was discovered stuffed in the trunk of a car.
2 killed in separate homicides in North Las Vegas
North Las Vegas police said two people died in two separate homicides in the city within the past 24 hours.
Las Vegas police: Ex-McDonald’s employee fired for fighting customer returned to shoot other employee in head
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man who was fired from a restaurant for fighting a customer is accused of carrying out a “targeted” plan to return and shoot an employee in the head. Victor Villanueva, 28, was arrested on a charge of attempted murder for the October shooting. On Oct. 28 just before […]
North Las Vegas police investigate two homicides that left two dead
North Las Vegas Police Department is investigating two different homicides that occurred on Wednesday night and Thursday morning respectively.
8newsnow.com
Las Vegas police search for break-in suspect in south valley
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Las Vegas Metro police are looking for a man accused of breaking into apartment and condo garages. Police said the break-ins occurred on the south side of the Las Vegas valley, but did not provide specific locations. Video surveillance was provided and along with an image...
NBC Los Angeles
Las Vegas McDonald's Employee Shoots Co-Worker in Head After Being Fired for Fighting Costumer
A Las Vegas man who was fired from a McDonald’s for fighting with a customer now faces attempted murder charges after returning to the restaurant and shooting a former co-worker in the head. According to Telemundo affiliate KBLR-TV, Victor Villanueva, 28, of Las Vegas was arrested Saturday on a...
Man arrested for deadly January 2021 shooting in Henderson
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man was arrested last week for the January 2021 killing of a 35-year-old man that had escalated from a car crash. Marquis White, 29, was arrested on Nov. 2 on a charge of murder with a deadly weapon. Around 6:30 a.m. on Jan. 1, Henderson police and fire departments responded […]
Teenager Hospitalized In A Hit-And-Run Accident In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)
According to the Las Vegas Police Department, a hit-and-run accident occurred in Las Vegas on Monday. The crash happened on east Lake Mead Boulevard near Christy Lane at around 3 p.m. According to the sources, a CCSD bus, a car, and a teenager were involved in the collision. The officials...
Former Playboy model accused of murdering boyfriend agrees to plea deal
Kelsey Turner, the former Playboy model accused of murdering her boyfriend, entered a plea deal on Wednesday, according to Clark County District Court records.
Fox5 KVVU
Henderson police announce arrest in homicide from Jan. 1, 2021
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Henderson Police Department has announced an arrest has been made in a homicide that had marked the department’s first for the year 2021. According to a news release, at approximately 6:30 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2021, police responded to the area of Sunset Road and Valle Verde Drive in reference to a vehicle crash where gunshots had been reported.
8newsnow.com
Advocates call for safety after Nevada State Police report shows spike in cyclist deaths
After the latest fatal report from Nevada State Police showed a startling spike in bicyclist deaths Wednesday, the trend has many across our community pushing for change. Advocates call for safety after Nevada State Police …. After the latest fatal report from Nevada State Police showed a startling spike in...
Suspected DUI driver accused of killing 2 bicyclists had suspended registration, no insurance, report says
The car Marco Benitez, 27, was driving had a suspended registration and was not insured, the report said. He is facing 16 counts for a series of crashes that involved 10 vehicles and two bicycles on Friday, Nov. 4, around 5:37 p.m. The crash ended at the intersection of Flamingo and Maryland Parkway.
Arrest made in fatal northwest valley stabbing
Las Vegas Metro Police have arrested a man and charged him with the stabbing death of another man outside a northwest valley business last month. Christopher Freitas faces charges of murder and conspiracy to commit murder.
Two juveniles hospitalized after shooting in North Las Vegas
According to the North Las Vegas Police Department two juveniles were taken to UMC trauma with gunshot wounds.
UPDATE: RSV cases rise as hospital beds for children fill up in Las Vegas, across Nevada
Children with RSV account for about one out of every five pediatric hospital admissions in Nevada, according to information released Thursday.
