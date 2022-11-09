Read full article on original website
WJAC TV
Rep Gov. Phil Scott secures reelection in Vermont
MONTPELIER, Vt. (TND) — Republican Gov. of Vermont Phil Scott has secured a fourth term, according to the Associated Press (AP). Scott held off Democratic challenger Brenda Siegel, who previously ran for the seat in the Democratic primaries in 2018. Phil was first elected to the position in 2017...
WJAC TV
Democrat Josh Shapiro wins Pennsylvania governor’s race
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Democrat Josh Shapiro won the race for governor of Pennsylvania on Tuesday, securing the office for four years in a state where the future of abortion rights is on the line, along with management of the 2024 election in a battleground that is often decisive in choosing presidents.
WJAC TV
Dem Rep. Lisa Rochester reelected to represent Delaware in House
DOVER, De. (TND) — Democratic Rep. Lisa Rochester will represent Delaware's At-Large Congressional District for a fourth consecutive term, according to the Associated Press (AP). Rochester defeated Republican Lee Murphy, who was seeking the House seat for the third time. Rochester was first elected in 2016 and is a...
WJAC TV
Here's a look at the House results in Pennsylvania, nearly split between parties
PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (TND) — As House results come in for Pennsylvania, it appears voters were split going to the polls. Both Republican and Democratic candidates have prevailed. Here's the results currently in:. 2nd Congressional District. Democratic Rep. Brendan Boyle has won reelection to represent Pennsylvania's 2nd Congressional District, according...
WJAC TV
Election night proves to be a big night for Pennsylvania Democrats
(WJAC) — Election Night was a good night to be a Democrat in Pennsylvania. In the hotly contested U.S. Senate race, Lt. Gov. John Fetterman was projected as the winner in the 1:00 a.m hour Wednesday over Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz, buoyed by better-than-expected results in rural counties, especially across western Pennsylvania.
WJAC TV
What impact will election results have on the economy?
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — Polls showed the economy was a top concern for many voters in Monday's midterm elections. It was a platform many Republicans ran on, some of whom accused Democrats of causing inflation. “I am optimistic that the inflation rate is going to go down. Is it...
WJAC TV
Why some races in Arizona still aren't called
Election officials assured voters that every ballot would be counted after a printing malfunction at about one-quarter of the polling places across Arizona's most populous county slowed down voting. The snag on Tuesday fueled conspiracy theories about the integrity of the vote in the tightly contested state as former President...
WJAC TV
Arizona's largest county has 400k votes still left to count, won't be done until next week
PHOENIX (TND) — There are around 400,00 ballots still left to count in Arizona’s Maricopa County, which will take until early next week to get through, Maricopa County Board of Supervisors Chairman Bill Gates told CNN. “We will be going into next week,” Gates told CNN Thursday afternoon....
