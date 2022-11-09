Read full article on original website
Crews knock down tractor fire on I-80 east of Sparks
STOREY COUNTY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue (TMFR) and Storey County Fire crews knocked down a tractor fire on I-80 Wednesday afternoon. The fire happened on I-80 eastbound near the Waltham exit on Nov. 9. Lanes were temporarily reduced but they have since reopened.
Carson City Fire Department knocks down mobile home fire
CARSON CITY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Carson City Fire Department knocked down a mobile home fire early Sunday morning. Firefighters responded to a fire at a mobile home in the 3600 block of Sherman Lane on Nov. 6. The first firefighters that arrived found heavy fire conditions throughout the mobile home.
I-80 eastbound at Floriston reopens after multiple crashes
TRUCKEE, Calif. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Roads have been cleared, I-80 at Floriston is back open, CHP says. Traffic on eastbound I-80 at Floriston has been shut down due to several traffic collisions and an overturned big rig Tuesday night, the California Highway Patrol Truckee says. According...
Douglas County officials warn citizens of false political text messages
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Douglas County Elections Office is warning residents that a false text message was sent out recently in regards to votes. The public received a message that falsely states their ballot has issues and their vote has not been counted. The text appears to be sent by Senator Catherine Cortez Masto.
Annual Veterans Day parade returns to downtown Reno Friday
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The annual Veterans Day parade will take over the streets of downtown Reno on Friday. The parade will start on the Virginia Street Bridge at 11:30 a.m. on Nov. 11 and will end at the intersection of 5th and Virginia streets.
Sparks City Council Race: A brief overview of the candidates
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Sparks mayoral race has two longtime city residents going head to head. Incumbent Ed Lawson is going up against lifelong Nevadan Christine “Chris” Garvey for the mayor title. Both candidates have lived in the city for a number of years, and have seen many changes in recent times.
