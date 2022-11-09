Woman fatally struck by SUV in Oak Lawn

OAK LAWN, Ill. — A pedestrian was killed in a crash Tuesday evening, according to police.

According to police, a brown Toyota minivan driven by a woman turned from southbound Kostner Avenue onto westbound 95th Street and struck a female pedestrian in the roadway.

The pedestrian was pinned under the vehicle, police say, before first responders arrived.

Emergency crews transported the pedestrian to Christ Advocate Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead. The driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with police.

This crash is currently under investigation by the Oak Lawn Police Department Traffic Unit. Lane closures on 95th Street will remain through the evening.

Police will not release the victim’s name until authorities notify the family.

Anyone with information should contact (708) 499-7095.

