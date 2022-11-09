ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Lawn, IL

Woman fatally struck by SUV in Oak Lawn

By Alonzo Small
WGN News
 2 days ago

OAK LAWN, Ill. — A pedestrian was killed in a crash Tuesday evening, according to police.

According to police, a brown Toyota minivan driven by a woman turned from southbound Kostner Avenue onto westbound 95th Street and struck a female pedestrian in the roadway.

2 killed after car crashes into home in Park Ridge

The pedestrian was pinned under the vehicle, police say, before first responders arrived.

Emergency crews transported the pedestrian to Christ Advocate Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead. The driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with police.

This crash is currently under investigation by the Oak Lawn Police Department Traffic Unit. Lane closures on 95th Street will remain through the evening.

‘Gone in less than 5 seconds’: Crestwood police warn of reoccurring thefts at gas pumps

Police will not release the victim’s name until authorities notify the family.

Anyone with information should contact (708) 499-7095.

Comments / 5

Kinaa
1d ago

wow! I drove right past this. This happened right across the street from the hospital 🏥 r.i.p some people drive way too fast down 95th! I hate it!!

Reply
2
 

