Fort Morgan, CO

Fort Morgan Times

Northern Colorado athletics adds 2023 signees in multiple programs

Multiple University of Northern Colorado programs inked early signees, the athletic department announced this week. Signings for the upcoming academic year began on Wednesday. The Bears will add three to the 2023 roster, including one from Aurora. “We are very excited about this class,” Oates said in a statement. “We...
GREELEY, CO
Sterling Journal-Advocate

UPDATED: Powell returned as Sheriff; Hutchinson ousted from Merino school board

Logan County Sheriff Brett Powell won re-election in the only contested county race in Tuesday’s general election, defeating unaffiliated opponent Craig Gilliand with 4,327 votes to Gilliland’s 3,639. Gilliland had campaigned on a promise to make the Sheriff’s Department more collegial and thus more attractive to new recruits....
LOGAN COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

'Astonishing:' Car thieves hit ArapCo Republican watch party

After republicans nationwide made rising crime a central issue in their campaigns, CBS News Colorado has learned some Arapahoe County GOP members experienced that crimewave firsthand after car thieves stole their vehicles while they watched election returns Tuesday night at an Aurora nightclub."The irony is definitely not lost on me," said Jimmy Sengenberger, a conservative radio talk show host and columnist, who was at the Arapahoe County Republican party and had his 2020 Hyundai Tucson stolen from the parking lot.Sengenberger said it was "ironic" that it was cars belonging to Republican supporters that were stolen on election night from the...
AURORA, CO
Panhandle Post

Authorities find man dead east of Chadron

On Nov. 8 at approximately 9:30 a.m. the Dawes County Sheriff's Office, Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. Dawes County Attorney/Coroner and Nebraska State Patrol were called to investigate the unattended death of 49-year-old Mauro Velazquez of Greeley, Colorado in rural Dawes County. Velazquez was part of an environmental services crew...
DAWES COUNTY, NE
Fort Morgan Times

Fort Morgan High School to present two plays for the price of one

The Fort Morgan High School Theater Department will give audiences a bang for their buck when their show opens on Thursday night at Glenn Miller Auditorium at FMHS. “They’re getting two plays for the price of one,” Morgan Larsen, FMHS Drama Director, said. “Two plays in one evening. (They’re) able to check out two shows in one go.”
FORT MORGAN, CO
1310kfka.com

Suspected gang member from Greeley due in court on drug charge

A Greeley man is arrested after police said he sold large amounts of cocaine to an undercover police officer. Ramiro Carrillo met the undercover officer in a gas station parking lot in LaSalle in August and sold him a half-ounce of cocaine for $600, according to the Greeley Tribune. He’s due in court next week to face a charge of unlawful drug distribution near a school. Police said Carrillo is a member of the southside gang “Big Happy.” Read more at https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
GREELEY, CO
The Denver Gazette

Two police officers criminally charged in horrific train collision

Two police officers face charges in a train collision debacle which went viral last month after shocking police body-worn camera video showed the locomotive crashing into a police car with a suspect inside. Weld County District Attorney Michael Rourke announced three charges Monday against Fort Lupton police officer Jordan Steinke including criminal attempt to commit manslaughter, reckless endangerment and second degree assault. The weapon in the charging document is described as a locomotive. ...
FORT LUPTON, CO

