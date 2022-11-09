Read full article on original website
Related
Fort Morgan Times
Northern Colorado athletics adds 2023 signees in multiple programs
Multiple University of Northern Colorado programs inked early signees, the athletic department announced this week. Signings for the upcoming academic year began on Wednesday. The Bears will add three to the 2023 roster, including one from Aurora. “We are very excited about this class,” Oates said in a statement. “We...
coloradosun.com
Race between Barbara Kirkmeyer, Yadira Caraveo in Colorado’s new 8th Congressional District is too close to call
The race in Colorado’s new 8th Congressional District was too close to call Tuesday night, as Democrat Yadira Caraveo held a narrow lead over her Republican opponent, Barbara Kirkmeyer. Just before 11 p.m., Caraveo, a state representative, had 49% of the vote to Kirkmeyer’s 47%. The Libertarian candidate, Richard...
Sterling Journal-Advocate
UPDATED: Powell returned as Sheriff; Hutchinson ousted from Merino school board
Logan County Sheriff Brett Powell won re-election in the only contested county race in Tuesday’s general election, defeating unaffiliated opponent Craig Gilliand with 4,327 votes to Gilliland’s 3,639. Gilliland had campaigned on a promise to make the Sheriff’s Department more collegial and thus more attractive to new recruits....
'Astonishing:' Car thieves hit ArapCo Republican watch party
After republicans nationwide made rising crime a central issue in their campaigns, CBS News Colorado has learned some Arapahoe County GOP members experienced that crimewave firsthand after car thieves stole their vehicles while they watched election returns Tuesday night at an Aurora nightclub."The irony is definitely not lost on me," said Jimmy Sengenberger, a conservative radio talk show host and columnist, who was at the Arapahoe County Republican party and had his 2020 Hyundai Tucson stolen from the parking lot.Sengenberger said it was "ironic" that it was cars belonging to Republican supporters that were stolen on election night from the...
Authorities find man dead east of Chadron
On Nov. 8 at approximately 9:30 a.m. the Dawes County Sheriff's Office, Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. Dawes County Attorney/Coroner and Nebraska State Patrol were called to investigate the unattended death of 49-year-old Mauro Velazquez of Greeley, Colorado in rural Dawes County. Velazquez was part of an environmental services crew...
Fort Morgan Times
Fort Morgan High School to present two plays for the price of one
The Fort Morgan High School Theater Department will give audiences a bang for their buck when their show opens on Thursday night at Glenn Miller Auditorium at FMHS. “They’re getting two plays for the price of one,” Morgan Larsen, FMHS Drama Director, said. “Two plays in one evening. (They’re) able to check out two shows in one go.”
Fort Morgan Times
Meet the opponent: NAU team comes to Greeley after near-upset of Montana State
NAU (3-6, 2-4 Big Sky) has an 8-4 series advantage over UNC (2-7, 1-5 Big Sky), with neither team earning back-to-back wins since the Jacks’ five game winning streak from 2009 to 2013. The Bears won their first game of the series 24-17 at home. “We’re in a very...
Fort Morgan Times
UNC seniors want to leave Nottingham on top with victory over Northern Arizona
UNC (2-7, 1-5 Big Sky) will host Northern Arizona (3-6, 2-4 Big Sky) this weekend on senior day. Naturally, emotions are expected to be high. Families and friends will be in attendance or sending support from afar. The Bears want a win. They haven’t been victorious since Sept. 24, when...
Greeley officer shoots, kills armed suspect
Police shot and killed an armed suspect during a barricade situation at a mobile home park Tuesday morning, the Greeley Police Department said.
1310kfka.com
Suspected gang member from Greeley due in court on drug charge
A Greeley man is arrested after police said he sold large amounts of cocaine to an undercover police officer. Ramiro Carrillo met the undercover officer in a gas station parking lot in LaSalle in August and sold him a half-ounce of cocaine for $600, according to the Greeley Tribune. He’s due in court next week to face a charge of unlawful drug distribution near a school. Police said Carrillo is a member of the southside gang “Big Happy.” Read more at https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
Two police officers criminally charged in horrific train collision
Two police officers face charges in a train collision debacle which went viral last month after shocking police body-worn camera video showed the locomotive crashing into a police car with a suspect inside. Weld County District Attorney Michael Rourke announced three charges Monday against Fort Lupton police officer Jordan Steinke including criminal attempt to commit manslaughter, reckless endangerment and second degree assault. The weapon in the charging document is described as a locomotive. ...
Comments / 0